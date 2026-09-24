ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Proposes To Prohibit Manufacturing, Sale Of Analogue Paneer Across Country

New Delhi: India’s food regulator has proposed to prohibit manufacturing and sale of analogue paneer across the country, notifying draft amendments for consultations. According to the FSSAI draft, “the amendment is proposed in the following regulation to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading consumers regarding the nature and composition of the product”.

Products already licensed or registered under 'Analogue in Dairy Context' category shall discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing, it added. Several state governments have banned the sale and manufacturing of analogue paneer. FSSAI has decided to introduce draft amendments in the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) regulations.

The draft regulations “shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of sixty days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette in which this notification is published are made available to the public”. The food regulator has taken regulatory action against several food businesses after inspections found food safety violations and non-compliance. The regulator suspended licences and issued prohibition orders relating to non-compliant ghee products and adulteration concerns.