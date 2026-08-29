ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Proposes Front-of-pack Warning Label In Red For Food Products High In Fat, Salt & Sugar

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told the Supreme Court that it has proposed to provide a prominent front-of-pack warning label in red colour for food products which are high in added saturated fat, added sugar and salt.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the FSSAI said the proposal is intended to provide a simple, prominent and easily comprehensible warning to consumers regarding food products which are high in specified nutrients of concerns.

"It is proposed to provide a prominent front-of-pack warning label in a red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products which are high in any two or more of the following nutrients of concern, namely added saturated fat, added sugar and salt, based on the thresholds specified under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024 issued by ICMR-NIN," the affidavit said.

It said the warning label shall indicate the applicable declarations, such as "High Fat", "High Sugar", "High Salt" and/or "Highly Sweetened Beverage", as the case may be, to enable consumers to readily identify products high in the specified nutrients.

The affidavit was filed in compliance of the apex court's August 13 order passed while hearing a plea of public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society'.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi, has sought directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement mandatory front-of-package warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods.

While hearing the matter on August 13, a bench of justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran had slammed the FSSAI over the delay in introducing warning labels on packaged foods and asked if the government "does not want its people to be healthy".

In its compliance affidavit filed in the court, the FSSAI said it has prepared a proposal for providing information relating to added sugar, added fat and salt in pictorial form on the front-of-pack (FoP).