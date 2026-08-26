ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Notice To 5-Star Hotels JW Marriott, Andaz Over Hygiene Issues, Cockroaches On Premises

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has issued notices to five-star hotels JW Marriott and Andaz at Aerocity here for serious violations of laws related to hygiene, including presence of cockroaches near freezers.

In a social media post, the regulator informed that it has issued a notice to JW Marriott hotel, which is a unit of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. The notice has been issued "over serious food safety violations and non-compliance with FSSAI requirements."

In another post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has issued notice to Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd (Andaz, Aerocity, Delhi) following inspections that "uncovered serious food safety violations".

The regulator has collected samples from both the hotels and further action would be taken based on lab reports. During the inspection, FSSAI officials found serious deficiencies related to hygiene and sanitation.

In the case of JW Marriott, the officials observed inadequate pest control, presence of cockroaches and fruit flies, and poor maintenance of food premises.

In the case of Andaz hotel, the FSSAI inspection revealed active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, mosquitoes in the grinding room, spider webs, and the discovery of a 'gutka' packet inside the bottling plant area. Comments from both the hotels could not be immediately obtained.

During the inspection at JW Marriott, FSSAI officials found "serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies, including unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, visible particulate matter in drinking water, inadequate pest control, cockroaches and fruit flies, and poor maintenance of food premises."

The regulator found spoiled/fungal-affected food in the hotel. It also observed improper food storage and cross-contamination risks.

"These included fungal growth on apples, rotten tomatoes, uncovered food, damaged storage containers, inadequate vegetarian/non-vegetarian segregation, improperly stored cut vegetables and food products not maintained as per prescribed storage conditions," FSSAI said.

Moreover, FSSAI pointed out that various kitchens and food preparation areas, including the Chinese, Indian, Italian and bakery kitchens, showed deficiencies such as pest infestation, non-operational exhaust systems, poor sanitation, inadequate allergen segregation, defective storage containers, improper food identification and inappropriate storage of food products.

Deficiencies were also observed in the water bottling area, dry store, coffee shop and vegetable preparation area, including rusting of the drinking-water storage tank, deficiencies in imported-food labelling, poor sanitation and fruit-fly infestation.