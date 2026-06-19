ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Notice To 14 Food Business Operators For Misleading Brand Names And Product Claims

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued notices to at least 14 prominent food business operators (FBOs) including Kinder Joy, Saffola and Bikanervala for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.

The notices also highlight deceptive health claims and the improper use of terms like “natural” and “organic” on non-compliant product labelling, along with hygiene concerns. According to the regulator, the action is part of its ongoing effort to protect consumers from misleading advertising and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

“The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures,” the notice issued to the FBOs said. The notice to Bikanervala followed a social media complaint alleging an employee was consuming food inside the service or kitchen area during operational hours.

Bikanervala has been asked to investigate the incident, provide details of hygiene protocols, submit an action-taken report and ensure compliance with sanitary requirements. Similarly, Ferrero India’s Kinder Joy Coated Wafer Biscuits with Cocoa Spreads came under scrutiny for its front-of-pack claim of being “Rich in Milk Solids.”

FSSAI stated that the ingredient composition does not substantiate the impression that milk solids form a significant proportion of the product. Among the other brands that received notices are Pluckk, Raw Pressery’s Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink, Marico’s Saffola Total Heart Pro Multi Source Cooking Oil, etc.

FSSAI's notice stated that Pluckk's claim of “No Added Sugar” could mislead consumers about the product’s sugar content, despite listing mango pulp (51 per cent) and sugarcane juice (49 per cent) as ingredients.

Raw Pressery’s Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink was also flagged for declaring “Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars” despite the presence of added fructose. The regulator additionally noted that the product category was not clearly mentioned on the label.

The regulator also raised concerns over Marico’s Saffola Total Heart Pro Multi Source Cooking Oil, stating that claims such as “Heart Pro” and accompanying heart imagery may create an impression that the product directly imparts heart-health benefits.

Claims including “Good Fats Balance” and “Losorb for less oil absorption” were also asked to be scientifically substantiated.