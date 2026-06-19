FSSAI Notice To 14 Food Business Operators For Misleading Brand Names And Product Claims
The food safety regulator issued notice to Param Dairy Limited after social media users alleged fungal contamination in its products, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued notices to at least 14 prominent food business operators (FBOs) including Kinder Joy, Saffola and Bikanervala for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.
The notices also highlight deceptive health claims and the improper use of terms like “natural” and “organic” on non-compliant product labelling, along with hygiene concerns. According to the regulator, the action is part of its ongoing effort to protect consumers from misleading advertising and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.
“The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures,” the notice issued to the FBOs said. The notice to Bikanervala followed a social media complaint alleging an employee was consuming food inside the service or kitchen area during operational hours.
Bikanervala has been asked to investigate the incident, provide details of hygiene protocols, submit an action-taken report and ensure compliance with sanitary requirements. Similarly, Ferrero India’s Kinder Joy Coated Wafer Biscuits with Cocoa Spreads came under scrutiny for its front-of-pack claim of being “Rich in Milk Solids.”
FSSAI stated that the ingredient composition does not substantiate the impression that milk solids form a significant proportion of the product. Among the other brands that received notices are Pluckk, Raw Pressery’s Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink, Marico’s Saffola Total Heart Pro Multi Source Cooking Oil, etc.
FSSAI's notice stated that Pluckk's claim of “No Added Sugar” could mislead consumers about the product’s sugar content, despite listing mango pulp (51 per cent) and sugarcane juice (49 per cent) as ingredients.
Raw Pressery’s Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink was also flagged for declaring “Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars” despite the presence of added fructose. The regulator additionally noted that the product category was not clearly mentioned on the label.
The regulator also raised concerns over Marico’s Saffola Total Heart Pro Multi Source Cooking Oil, stating that claims such as “Heart Pro” and accompanying heart imagery may create an impression that the product directly imparts heart-health benefits.
Claims including “Good Fats Balance” and “Losorb for less oil absorption” were also asked to be scientifically substantiated.
FSSAI similarly questioned health and wellness products. ATOM PWR Whey XL was flagged for claims such as “Pure & Healthy,” “100 per cent Authentic,” “Easy Digest,” “Lean Muscle Gains & Strength,” and “Rapid Recovery,” which FSSAI said require scientific evidence.
A notice was also issued to Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla, where claims such as “100 per cent Hydrolysed Whey Protein,” “Improved Tolerance in Individuals with Impaired GI Function,” “Neuro Nutrients,” and “Probiotic Content” were found to be potentially misleading.
At the same time, a product containing Korean Ginseng was flagged for the claim “Support Energy and Performance,” which FSSAI said could mislead consumers. The regulator also noted issues related to ingredient quantity declarations.
In another case, MasterChow Foods’ Ramen Noodles were found carrying claims such as “100 per cent Natural” and “Freshly Made,” which allegedly violate advertising regulations. The company was also questioned over references to “organic flour” in promotional material when the ingredient list mentions premium-quality white flour.
The regulator additionally objected to the use of the term “Natural Paneer” on a paneer product, stating that since the product is a composite food, it does not qualify for the “natural” designation under existing regulations.
FSSAI also questioned disease-reduction and therapeutic claims made by Mountain Bawarchi Buransh Squash, including assertions that the product can help treat diabetes, lower cholesterol, improve heart health, nourish skin and assist asthma patients.
The regulator said such claims require prior approval and currently violate advertising regulations. Addressing consumer complaints involving food safety and hygiene, FSSAI also issued a notice to Param Dairy Limited after social media users alleged fungal contamination in dahi and rabri supplied through IRCTC catering services.
FSSAI has sought details of product supply chains, inventory management practices, corrective actions and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
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