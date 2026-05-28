ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Issues Notice To IRCTC Over Viral Video Of Utensils Washed In Train Toilet

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday issued a notice to state-owned IRCTC, taking suo motu cognizance of a video posted on a social media platform that shows utensils being washed inside the toilet area of a train compartment, sources said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has termed this act, if true, objectionable, as it could lead to food contamination, they added.

A source said the FSSAI has served a notice to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) citing this social media video, in which utensils are allegedly being washed inside the train toilet premises.

As per the video taken by a passenger, the train number is 12223 - LTT ERS Duronto. Utensils were being washed by catering staff or contractual persons engaged by IRCTC, as per the video.

FSSAI has sought a reply from the IRCTC on this matter at the earliest.