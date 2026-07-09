ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Issues Notice To Alcoholic Beverage Makers For Misleading Age-Related Claims

New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has issued a notice to alcoholic beverage manufacturers over unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims.

The notice has been issued for violating the provisions stipulated under the Food Safety and Standards (alcoholic beverages) Regulations, 2018. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age-related claims, and blend age disclosures.

The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit and explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post.