ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Imposes Penalty On AWL Agri Business For Selling Substandard Fortune Fortified Sunflower Oil

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has imposed a penalty on edible oil major AWL Agri Business Ltd for manufacturing and selling substandard fortified sunflower cooking oil. Ahmedabad-based AWL Agri Business Ltd sells edible oils under the 'Fortune' brand.

The action was taken after the regulator found that a sample collected from Goa failed in lab testing as Vitamin D level was significantly below the prescribed limits.

In a social media post on Friday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that an adjudication order has been passed and penalty has been imposed on AWL Agri Business Ltd.

The order has been passed against AWL Agri Business Ltd (Mangalore) for "manufacturing and marketing a substandard fortified edible oil (Fortune "Fryola" refined sunflower seed oil)," the FSSAI said.

Sharing details about the violations, the FSSAI said a sample of Fortune "Fryola" refined sunflower seed oil (1 litre) was collected by the FSSAI from Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa.