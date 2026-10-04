ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Directs Everest Food Products To Recall Its Pre-Packed Cumin Powder From Market

New Delhi : Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday has directed Everest Food Products to recall its pre-packed cumin powder from the market after sample tests found it unsafe for consumption.

The FSSAI also suspended the licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners. In a post on X, FSSAI said it continues to enforce strict regulatory compliance to safeguard consumer health across the country. "FSSAI licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd has been suspended with immediate effect due to severe hygiene deficiencies," it said.

Moreover, FSSAI has issued a product recall order against Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd. The regulator directed Everest Food to immediately recall its pre-packed cumin powder after tests declared the sample unsafe.

A regulatory sample of pre-packed cumin powder was drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd, Goa. "The Food Analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits," it said. The food analyst declared the sample "Unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.