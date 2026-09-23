ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Cracks Down On Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, Zepto, Flipkart

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has launched a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added.

FSSAI has initiated penal action against five leading e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart India, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket, for misleading claims related to the food product 'Happilo Premium Date Bites - Zesty Orange'.

In the case of Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket, FSSAI has started action due to misleading claims and non-compliant product information related to some dairy products of Milky Mist. These products are 'Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd, and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt'.