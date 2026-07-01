ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Crackdown On Energy Drink Brands; Issues Notices To 6 Firms Including Red Bull, Pepsico

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to six beverage firms, including Red Bull and PepsiCo India, that sells energy drinks for misbranding and misleading claims.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has "issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be ‘energy drinks’ for misbranding and misleading claims", the regulator said in a post on social media platform Instagram on Wednesday.

The six brands are -- Red Bull Energy Drink, Pepsico's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' 'Campa Energy Drink- Gold Boost', Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy.

Comments could not be obtained immediately from the six brands. FSSAI noted that it has not notified any standard for "Energy Drink" or similar products.