ETV Bharat / bharat

Frustrated By Poll Defeats, Congress Is Trying To Create Anarchy In Country: Gadkari

File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Congress, which once imposed Emergency in the country, was now trying to create anarchy but voters would never trust it. Addressing the BJP's 'Save Democracy-Remove Anarchy' march here, he also took exception to the language used by Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge when talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, no matter how much power you use, how much you mislead people or lie, or how much you attack democratic institutions, the people of this country still won't vote for you....whenever Congress wins, the people of this country eventually throw it out," he said.

Recalling the Emergency, Gadkari said the Congress party "committed the sin of taking away people's fundamental rights" during that period. People were jailed under the National Security Act and restrictions were imposed on many democratic institutions, he further said. "Now the same Congress party talks about protecting democracy. They are trying to create anarchy in the country. The kind of language Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders are using does not suit them. Leaders like Kharge are talking about Prime Minister Modi's father. They have become rattled because the public has repeatedly rejected Congress which has continued to lose elections," he said.