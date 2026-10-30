From World’s Second-Most Polluted To AQI 121: Delhi’s Cleaner October Offers Hope But Winter Pollution Battle Is Far From Over
Experts said rainfall has temporarily lowered the AQI, but sustained emission cuts are essential for lasting relief, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: A spell of heavy rainfall brought a sharp improvement in Delhi’s air quality on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 121 after the capital ranked as the world’s second-most polluted city on Thursday, behind Lahore.
While the showers offered temporary relief from pollution, environmental experts cautioned that the decline was largely weather-driven and did not indicate a sustained reduction in emissions.
The improvement followed rain and thunderstorms triggered by an interaction between the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and a western disturbance, which also brought an unusual dip in temperatures across the national capital. On Thursday, October 29, Delhi recorded its coldest October day in four years, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, settling at 25.4°C.
The rainfall helped wash suspended particulate matter out of the atmosphere, bringing down pollution levels after several days of deteriorating air quality. The AQI near India Gate also entered the ‘Satisfactory’ category following the showers.
However, experts warned that pollution could rise again once the rain subsides and unfavourable winter conditions begin to trap pollutants close to the ground. They stressed that sustained emission reductions, rather than intermittent weather events, would be crucial to improving Delhi’s air quality over the coming months.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said the decline in AQI was encouraging but should not create a false sense of achievement. “Rain may offer temporary relief, but only sustained emission reductions can deliver lasting results,” he said, adding that air pollution must be treated as a year-round environmental and public health challenge rather than a winter emergency.
October pollution lower than previous two years
Despite the sharp deterioration in air quality on some days, Delhi’s overall pollution levels this October have remained lower than those recorded during the corresponding period in 2024 and 2025.
According to AQI.in data, the capital’s average AQI between October 1 and 29 stood at 191.5, nearly 15% below the 226.1 recorded during the same period in 2025 and around 19% lower than the 236.8 recorded in 2024. The full-month averages for October 2024 and 2025 were 242.5 and 231.4, respectively.
Delhi recorded 16 days of ‘Poor’ air quality and 13 days in the ‘Unhealthy’ category during the first 29 days of October this year. However, the city did not record a single day in the ‘Good’ or ‘Moderate’ categories during this period, highlighting the persistence of pollution despite the improvement over previous years.
The capital also avoided the extreme pollution spikes seen in the previous two Octobers. Its AQI crossed 300 on 12 days in October 2024 and eight days in October 2025. In comparison, the highest reading recorded during the first 29 days of October 2026 was 283, on October 21.
SN Mishra, an expert in climate change and sustainability and visiting faculty at the TERI School of Advanced Studies, said the recent fluctuations demonstrated how meteorological conditions influence daily pollution levels.
“During winter, it is not necessarily an increase in the emission sources alone that drives pollution levels. The meteorological conditions play a decisive role,” Mishra said. He explained that a shallow planetary boundary layer, temperature inversions and weak winds restrict the vertical mixing and dispersal of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate near the surface.
Mishra added that the recent deterioration on October 29, followed by an improvement after rainfall, illustrated the role of weather in determining day-to-day AQI levels.
Fewer farm fires offer additional relief
The comparatively lower average AQI this October may also be partly attributable to a decline in stubble-burning incidents across northern India.
Data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) showed that farm-fire incidents across six states declined by 31.3% between September 15 and October 27 compared with the corresponding period last year.
Stubble burning is a seasonal source of pollution, as smoke from agricultural fires in neighbouring states can travel towards Delhi and add to the concentration of particulate matter. However, the extent of its contribution to the capital’s pollution depends on the number of fires, wind direction and prevailing atmospheric conditions.
Experts stressed that the decline in farm fires, alongside intermittent rainfall, may have helped prevent pollution levels from reaching the extremes witnessed in previous years.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the improvement following rainfall should not be mistaken for an environmental solution. “Our response to air pollution has unfortunately remained largely symptomatic and reactive, characterised by emergency restrictions and knee-jerk interventions once the crisis becomes palpable,” he said.
Singh called for a science-led, year-round strategy covering household energy, industrial emissions, public transport, agricultural practices, waste management and construction dust. He added that authorities needed to move beyond managing individual pollution episodes and address the activities responsible for generating emissions in the first place.
Household emissions, vehicles and dust among key sources
Delhi’s pollution problem stems from a combination of local emissions and pollutants transported from neighbouring regions. Major sources include vehicular exhaust, industrial activities, power generation, construction and road dust, household emissions, agricultural residue burning and the open burning of waste.
Environmental estimates have attributed around 30-50% of ambient PM2.5 pollution in India to household emissions across the year, although the contribution varies by location, season and fuel use.
Mishra cautioned against applying these estimates uniformly to present-day Delhi, noting that some figures reflect earlier conditions when biomass and other solid fuels were more widely used for cooking.
With the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels, including through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the contribution from household emissions has been changing and needs to be assessed in the current context, he said.
Anil Gupta, a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said Delhi’s air quality had improved over the past 18 months to two years, with AQI readings generally remaining between 200 and 250 compared with levels frequently exceeding 400 in previous years.
Gupta attributed the improvement to sustained efforts by the Delhi and Central governments to address pollution sources and control emissions during periods of deteriorating air quality.
He noted that particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 were among the major pollutants affecting Delhi. While PM2.5 is associated with sources including vehicular emissions and biomass burning, PM10 is significantly influenced by dust.
According to Gupta, measures such as transitioning public transport towards electric mobility, curbing biomass burning, improving landfill waste management and undertaking road-cleaning and dust-control operations could help reduce pollution.
He also highlighted road repairs and wall-to-wall paving, which covers previously unpaved areas alongside roads, as measures intended to reduce the dust kicked up by vehicles.
However, he emphasised that winter conditions continue to pose a significant challenge because low wind speeds and atmospheric moisture can limit pollutant dispersal. Environmentalists, meanwhile, stressed that government interventions must translate into measurable reductions in emissions rather than relying on favourable weather to lower AQI readings.
Winter pollution challenge remains
The latest improvement in Delhi comes against a broader backdrop of poor air quality across several Indian cities. On October 29, Mumbai also featured among the world’s most polluted cities, ranking 10th, while Kolkata ranked fourth globally on October 28, according to the cited city rankings.
India’s annual pollution burden also remains substantial. According to IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report, the country’s average annual PM2.5 concentration was 48.9 micrograms per cubic metre, approximately 9.8 times the World Health Organization’s annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.
Shailender Kumar, an environmentalist and academic councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, said rainfall temporarily lowers particulate concentrations through wet scavenging, a process in which falling raindrops capture particles and remove them from the air.
However, he warned that emissions from vehicles, households, industries, power generation, biomass burning and construction dust would continue unless the underlying sources were addressed. He also pointed out that an AQI of 121 falls within the ‘Moderate’ category under India’s national AQI classification and does not mean the air is clean or risk-free.
Kumar called for year-round action across all major pollution sources, along with coordination across the wider Delhi-NCR region and the Indo-Gangetic Plain.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies, very light to light rain and isolated thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR on Friday, October 30. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, followed by mainly clear conditions on November 1 and 2.
The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall over parts of southern India between November 2 and 4, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 2 and 3.
As Delhi heads towards winter, the return of weaker winds and stable atmospheric conditions could allow pollutants to accumulate again. Experts said the coming months would be crucial in determining whether the improvement recorded this October translates into a sustained decline in pollution. Husain said clean air was a basic requirement for public health and environmental security, not a seasonal luxury.
The central challenge, experts agreed, is to ensure that the next improvement in Delhi’s air quality comes from lower emissions rather than another spell of rain.
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