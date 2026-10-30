ETV Bharat / bharat

From World’s Second-Most Polluted To AQI 121: Delhi’s Cleaner October Offers Hope But Winter Pollution Battle Is Far From Over

File People take a morning walk on a Smoggy morning amid deteriorating air quality at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi : A spell of heavy rainfall brought a sharp improvement in Delhi’s air quality on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 121 after the capital ranked as the world’s second-most polluted city on Thursday, behind Lahore.

While the showers offered temporary relief from pollution, environmental experts cautioned that the decline was largely weather-driven and did not indicate a sustained reduction in emissions.

The improvement followed rain and thunderstorms triggered by an interaction between the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and a western disturbance, which also brought an unusual dip in temperatures across the national capital. On Thursday, October 29, Delhi recorded its coldest October day in four years, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, settling at 25.4°C.

File photo of an anti-smog gun spraying water to curb dust and air pollution near Hyderabad House in New Delhi (IANS)

The rainfall helped wash suspended particulate matter out of the atmosphere, bringing down pollution levels after several days of deteriorating air quality. The AQI near India Gate also entered the ‘Satisfactory’ category following the showers.

However, experts warned that pollution could rise again once the rain subsides and unfavourable winter conditions begin to trap pollutants close to the ground. They stressed that sustained emission reductions, rather than intermittent weather events, would be crucial to improving Delhi’s air quality over the coming months.

Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said the decline in AQI was encouraging but should not create a false sense of achievement. “Rain may offer temporary relief, but only sustained emission reductions can deliver lasting results,” he said, adding that air pollution must be treated as a year-round environmental and public health challenge rather than a winter emergency.

File photo of Akshardham Temple amid smog and morning fog in New Delhi (IANS)

October pollution lower than previous two years

Despite the sharp deterioration in air quality on some days, Delhi’s overall pollution levels this October have remained lower than those recorded during the corresponding period in 2024 and 2025.

According to AQI.in data, the capital’s average AQI between October 1 and 29 stood at 191.5, nearly 15% below the 226.1 recorded during the same period in 2025 and around 19% lower than the 236.8 recorded in 2024. The full-month averages for October 2024 and 2025 were 242.5 and 231.4, respectively.

Delhi recorded 16 days of ‘Poor’ air quality and 13 days in the ‘Unhealthy’ category during the first 29 days of October this year. However, the city did not record a single day in the ‘Good’ or ‘Moderate’ categories during this period, highlighting the persistence of pollution despite the improvement over previous years.

The capital also avoided the extreme pollution spikes seen in the previous two Octobers. Its AQI crossed 300 on 12 days in October 2024 and eight days in October 2025. In comparison, the highest reading recorded during the first 29 days of October 2026 was 283, on October 21.

File photo of people walking along Kartavya Path amid smog and morning fog (IANS)

SN Mishra, an expert in climate change and sustainability and visiting faculty at the TERI School of Advanced Studies, said the recent fluctuations demonstrated how meteorological conditions influence daily pollution levels.

“During winter, it is not necessarily an increase in the emission sources alone that drives pollution levels. The meteorological conditions play a decisive role,” Mishra said. He explained that a shallow planetary boundary layer, temperature inversions and weak winds restrict the vertical mixing and dispersal of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate near the surface.

Mishra added that the recent deterioration on October 29, followed by an improvement after rainfall, illustrated the role of weather in determining day-to-day AQI levels.

Fewer farm fires offer additional relief

The comparatively lower average AQI this October may also be partly attributable to a decline in stubble-burning incidents across northern India.

File photo of mist sprayers releasing fine droplets of water to curb dust and pollution at ITO in Delhi (IANS)

Data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) showed that farm-fire incidents across six states declined by 31.3% between September 15 and October 27 compared with the corresponding period last year.

Stubble burning is a seasonal source of pollution, as smoke from agricultural fires in neighbouring states can travel towards Delhi and add to the concentration of particulate matter. However, the extent of its contribution to the capital’s pollution depends on the number of fires, wind direction and prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Delhi's AQI ranking on October 29 (ETV Bharat)

Experts stressed that the decline in farm fires, alongside intermittent rainfall, may have helped prevent pollution levels from reaching the extremes witnessed in previous years.

Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the improvement following rainfall should not be mistaken for an environmental solution. “Our response to air pollution has unfortunately remained largely symptomatic and reactive, characterised by emergency restrictions and knee-jerk interventions once the crisis becomes palpable,” he said.

Singh called for a science-led, year-round strategy covering household energy, industrial emissions, public transport, agricultural practices, waste management and construction dust. He added that authorities needed to move beyond managing individual pollution episodes and address the activities responsible for generating emissions in the first place.

Household emissions, vehicles and dust among key sources