‘From Where Will The Common Man Build His House?' CJI On Total Mining Ban
This was orally observed by the CJI while hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday orally observed that mining should be approached with a practical perspective rather than through an outright ban, saying, “If you ban everything, from where will the common man construct his house…?”
The apex court indicated at developing a holistic framework that considers the possibility of regulated mining, while also outlining the preventive regulatory measures that authorities must implement if such activity is permitted, saying, “If permitted, what should be the regulatory preventive measures that should be adopted by the authority?” What should be the mechanism to enforce that? ”.
A bench led by CJI and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'.
During the hearing, a counsel drew the court's attention to a contempt petition and emphasised that it concerns the mining which is being carried out within a 10 km radius of the Assam wetland conservation reserve, which has been absolutely banned by the orders of the apex court.
“Where should the country go as a nation for mining?” asked the CJI. The counsel emphasised the 10 km radius. “Is mining possible in the air? This is not the way to project everything; we know how and why all these applications…let us think of it. If you ban everything, from where will the common man construct his house?” the CJI observed orally.
The CJI asked where the raw material comes from to construct roads. “Give us a holistic plan where regulated mining, if at all, can be permitted. If permitted, what should be the regulatory preventive measures that should be adopted by the authority? What should be the mechanism to enforce that?” observed the CJI.
Another counsel said this contempt is filed by a proxy of those who never want legal mining to be started and stressed that for years now, the legal mining has stopped. He emphasised that there is a conservation reserve and not a park or a wildlife sanctuary, but a man-made conservation reserve in Uttarakhand.
He said that mining has stopped in Himachal Pradesh and added, “Your lordships in a catena of decisions held that national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are at a much higher level of protection.”
The counsel contended that conservation reserves do not even need a buffer zone outside of the conservation reserve, and national parks need an ecologically sensitive zone or a buffer zone.
The CJI asked the counsel, “Has mining in Himachal Pradesh been stopped?” And in which area are you indulging in mining? The counsel replied, “This is near Paonta Sahib in HP.”
Another counsel said that, according to the orders of this court, it is 10 km, and for others, it is 1 km. The bench moved on to the other applications in the matter.
Also Read