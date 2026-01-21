ETV Bharat / bharat

‘From Where Will The Common Man Build His House?' CJI On Total Mining Ban

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday orally observed that mining should be approached with a practical perspective rather than through an outright ban, saying, “If you ban everything, from where will the common man construct his house…?”

The apex court indicated at developing a holistic framework that considers the possibility of regulated mining, while also outlining the preventive regulatory measures that authorities must implement if such activity is permitted, saying, “If permitted, what should be the regulatory preventive measures that should be adopted by the authority?” What should be the mechanism to enforce that? ”.

A bench led by CJI and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'.

During the hearing, a counsel drew the court's attention to a contempt petition and emphasised that it concerns the mining which is being carried out within a 10 km radius of the Assam wetland conservation reserve, which has been absolutely banned by the orders of the apex court.

“Where should the country go as a nation for mining?” asked the CJI. The counsel emphasised the 10 km radius. “Is mining possible in the air? This is not the way to project everything; we know how and why all these applications…let us think of it. If you ban everything, from where will the common man construct his house?” the CJI observed orally.

The CJI asked where the raw material comes from to construct roads. “Give us a holistic plan where regulated mining, if at all, can be permitted. If permitted, what should be the regulatory preventive measures that should be adopted by the authority? What should be the mechanism to enforce that?” observed the CJI.