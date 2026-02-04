ETV Bharat / bharat

From Welfare Project To Retail Giant: The Rise Of Kendriya Bhandar

New Delhi: Kendriya Bhandar – a Central Government store, is emerging as a major attraction for the common man. ETV Bharat spoke with Kendriya Bhandar's Managing Director, Mukesh Kumar, about the department's functioning and future plans, which are directly linked to improving the living standards of the country's citizens.

Kumar explained that Kendriya Bhandar operates under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoPT) of the Government of India. It was established in 1963 as a welfare project.

Initially, its objective was only to provide goods at reasonable prices to government employees, but now its services are available to all citizens. "Our endeavour is to ensure that every citizen receives the best quality goods at prices lower than the market rate," says Kumar.

Kendriya Bhandar has recorded an astounding financial progress. Kumar stated that when he took charge in 2017, the turnover was approximately Rs. 750 crore, but today this figure has crossed Rs. 8060 crore.

He added that the department's sales and profits have increased tenfold in the last few years, which is a symbol of public trust. The general public often wonders how Kendriya Bhandar is able to provide goods at rates lower than the MRP. In response, Kumar explained two main strategies:

One, the department purchases goods directly from Original Equipment Manufacturers, eliminating intermediaries. Second, similar to bidding in markets, the department conducts reverse auctions among vendors. The vendor who is willing to provide quality goods at the lowest price is selected.