From Welfare Project To Retail Giant: The Rise Of Kendriya Bhandar

New Delhi: Kendriya Bhandar – a Central Government store, is emerging as a major attraction for the common man. ETV Bharat spoke with Kendriya Bhandar's Managing Director, Mukesh Kumar, about the department's functioning and future plans, which are directly linked to improving the living standards of the country's citizens.
Kumar explained that Kendriya Bhandar operates under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoPT) of the Government of India. It was established in 1963 as a welfare project.
Initially, its objective was only to provide goods at reasonable prices to government employees, but now its services are available to all citizens. "Our endeavour is to ensure that every citizen receives the best quality goods at prices lower than the market rate," says Kumar.
Kendriya Bhandar has recorded an astounding financial progress. Kumar stated that when he took charge in 2017, the turnover was approximately Rs. 750 crore, but today this figure has crossed Rs. 8060 crore.
He added that the department's sales and profits have increased tenfold in the last few years, which is a symbol of public trust. The general public often wonders how Kendriya Bhandar is able to provide goods at rates lower than the MRP. In response, Kumar explained two main strategies:
One, the department purchases goods directly from Original Equipment Manufacturers, eliminating intermediaries. Second, similar to bidding in markets, the department conducts reverse auctions among vendors. The vendor who is willing to provide quality goods at the lowest price is selected.
Currently, Kendriya Bhandar's inventory includes over 10,000 products. Everything from needles to office furniture, stationery, computers, medicines, and surgical equipment is available here. He stated that in terms of quality, Kendriya Bhandar is giving tough competition to any major private retail chain.
Quality checks are conducted at three levels. This includes lab testing of samples before the tender, matching the supplied goods with the samples after the tender, and even after the goods reach the store, the quality control team randomly picks samples and sends them to the lab.
Kumar explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was scared, the department's employees were working 18 hours a day. During the Kerala floods, a record amount of relief material was dispatched from New Delhi Railway Station within 8 hours. The department also mobilised relief materials overnight during the disasters in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.
To realise the Prime Minister's dream of a 'Developed India', Kendriya Bhandar is now preparing to venture into new areas. According to Kumar, the department will no longer be limited to just groceries and stationery. The department is now planning to offer its services in areas such as insurance and housing maintenance.
After the formation of the new Ministry of Cooperation in 2021, under the leadership of BJP MP and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the institution aims to reach every corner of the country. Kumar clarified that their objective is not merely to conduct business, but to contribute to nation-building with a spirit of service.
