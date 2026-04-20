ETV Bharat / bharat

From Warangal To UK Council Cabinet: Hema Ellapragada's Journey Of Service And Sustainability

Warangal: A childhood experience that sparked questions about society has evolved into a career in public service for Hema Ellapragada, a UK-based politician with roots in Telangana, who now serves as a Cabinet Member in a district council in the United Kingdom.

Recalling her early years, Hema said witnessing the impact of alcoholism on families left a lasting impression on her. ''On my way to school, I saw people lying intoxicated near liquor shops. It disturbed me deeply and made me think about its impact on families,” she said, describing the moment that shaped her sense of social responsibility.

Raised in Warangal, Hema credits her parents for encouraging independence and confidence. Despite societal concerns about raising three daughters, her family ensured she pursued education without limitations. A meritorious student, she secured top ranks at the district level during her Intermediate and Degree studies.

After marriage, she moved to the United Kingdom, where she pursued a Master's degree in History. Alongside academics, she remained actively engaged with the Telugu diaspora and advocated for the inclusion of the Telugu language in the UK education system. ''There was encouragement from the Parliament, but the process slowed at the education board level,'' she noted.