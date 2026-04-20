From Warangal To UK Council Cabinet: Hema Ellapragada's Journey Of Service And Sustainability
Hema secured top ranks at the Warangal district level during her Intermediate and Degree studies and in UK she pursued a Master's degree in History.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Warangal: A childhood experience that sparked questions about society has evolved into a career in public service for Hema Ellapragada, a UK-based politician with roots in Telangana, who now serves as a Cabinet Member in a district council in the United Kingdom.
Recalling her early years, Hema said witnessing the impact of alcoholism on families left a lasting impression on her. ''On my way to school, I saw people lying intoxicated near liquor shops. It disturbed me deeply and made me think about its impact on families,” she said, describing the moment that shaped her sense of social responsibility.
Raised in Warangal, Hema credits her parents for encouraging independence and confidence. Despite societal concerns about raising three daughters, her family ensured she pursued education without limitations. A meritorious student, she secured top ranks at the district level during her Intermediate and Degree studies.
After marriage, she moved to the United Kingdom, where she pursued a Master's degree in History. Alongside academics, she remained actively engaged with the Telugu diaspora and advocated for the inclusion of the Telugu language in the UK education system. ''There was encouragement from the Parliament, but the process slowed at the education board level,'' she noted.
Hema has also been actively involved in community initiatives such as 'Be Friendly Warwick' and 'Clean Air Warwick', focusing on environmental awareness and grassroots change. Her contributions earned her recognition, including the Parliament Award in 2021 and the 'Champion of the Earth' award in 2023.
Explaining her transition into politics, she said policy-making offered a larger platform for impact. She joined the Green Party of England and Wales and was elected to the Warwick District Council in 2023. She currently serves as a Cabinet Member, with a focus on decarbonisation and sustainable policies.
On women's representation, Hema emphasised the need for awareness and independent thinking beyond reservations. ''Women must enter politics with clarity and purpose,'' she said.
Hema's journey from Warangal to public office in the UK underscores how early values, education, and determination can shape a path of meaningful global engagement, bridging local roots with international governance.
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