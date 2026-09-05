From Village Classrooms To National Honour: How Women Teachers In Bihar, Arunachal Are Changing Education
Pushpa Prasad, Khushboo Kumari and Tame Yaku have turned classrooms into spaces for innovationto win National Teachers’ Awards, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: In classrooms far removed from the spotlight of big cities, three women teachers have been quietly changing the way children learn, making lessons more engaging, persuading families to educate their daughters and keeping indigenous languages alive.
Their work in Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh has now brought them to the national stage.
Pushpa Prasad and Khushboo Kumari from Bihar and Tame Yaku from Arunachal Pradesh are among the 48 teachers who received the National Teachers’ Award 2026, conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday.
Their stories are different, but their approach is strikingly similar — education, they believe, works best when teachers understand the children and communities they serve.
Pushpa Prasad Of Kuchaikot, Gopalganj
For Pushpa, a teacher at Girls Middle School, Kuchaikot in Gopalganj, the challenge was to bring meaningful educational change in a village. She championed activity-based learning and innovative educational activities, moving away from conventional classroom methods to make lessons more engaging for students.
“The recognition was meaningful as it acknowledged my efforts to bring educational change to a small diara (low-lying) village,” Pushpa said.
Her journey also highlights how innovative teaching does not always require expensive infrastructure. In classrooms where resources can be limited, creativity and a willingness to experiment can make learning more accessible and enjoyable.
Khushboo Kumari Of Banka
In neighbouring Banka, Khushboo Kumari has taken a similar approach in a challenging educational environment. The headmistress of Urdu Primary School, Bidaydih, located in a backward, minority-dominated area, Khushboo has transformed the classroom into a lively space where children learn through songs, dance, teaching aids and interactive activities.
Videos of her classes also went viral on social media, bringing attention to an unconventional but effective approach to primary education.
For Khushboo, the recognition belongs as much to her students and community as it does to her. “This is not just an honour for me, but for the education system of Banka and our children. My aim is to make studies a joy for children, not a burden,” she said.
Tame Yaku Of Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
If Pushpa and Khushboo have used innovation to make learning enjoyable, Arunachal Pradesh’s Tame Yaku has spent much of her career showing that a teacher’s responsibility can extend far beyond the classroom.
Yaku, headmistress of Government Secondary School in Naharlagun, has devoted nearly 42 years to education, with a particular focus on girls’ education, community engagement and preservation of the Nyishi language.
Her teaching career began on November 30, 1985, when she joined as an Assistant Teacher. At her first posting at LP School, Pachin Village, Naharlagun, she was the sole teacher and taught all subjects.
She later served in remote and challenging areas, including Government Secondary School, Nyapin, in Kurung Kumey and Government Primary School, Yanman Village, among other schools in Changlang district.
But Yaku's contribution was not restricted to teaching children. She went door-to-door to persuade villagers, daily-wage workers and economically disadvantaged families to send their daughters to school. She also worked on adult literacy, helping women and other adults who had never received formal education.
Language preservation became another important part of her mission. She authored a book in the Nyishi language for primary students and plans to write more. “Promotion of our language is very much necessary. That’s why I wrote a book in the Nyishi language. I will write more. We all have to learn our own language first,” she said.
Interestingly, for Yaku, the philosophy behind teaching is simple. “Teachers need to mix up with the students, and we should never be arrogant. Students should be treated as our own children and the school should be treated like a temple,” she told ETV Bharat.
National Teachers’ Award, 2026
The National Teachers’ Award, organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, seeks to honour teachers who improve the quality of school education while enriching the lives of their students.
This year, 48 teachers from 27 states, seven Union Territories and six Central government organisations were selected through a three-stage district, state and national selection process. The awardees include 26 men and 22 women.
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