ETV Bharat / bharat

From Village Classrooms To National Honour: How Women Teachers In Bihar, Arunachal Are Changing Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar during an interaction with teachers selected for the National Teachers Awards on the occasion of Teachers' Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in New Delhi on Saturday, September 5, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: In classrooms far removed from the spotlight of big cities, three women teachers have been quietly changing the way children learn, making lessons more engaging, persuading families to educate their daughters and keeping indigenous languages alive.

Their work in Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh has now brought them to the national stage.

Pushpa Prasad and Khushboo Kumari from Bihar and Tame Yaku from Arunachal Pradesh are among the 48 teachers who received the National Teachers’ Award 2026, conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday.

Their stories are different, but their approach is strikingly similar — education, they believe, works best when teachers understand the children and communities they serve.

Pushpa Prasad Of Kuchaikot, Gopalganj

For Pushpa, a teacher at Girls Middle School, Kuchaikot in Gopalganj, the challenge was to bring meaningful educational change in a village. She championed activity-based learning and innovative educational activities, moving away from conventional classroom methods to make lessons more engaging for students.

“The recognition was meaningful as it acknowledged my efforts to bring educational change to a small diara (low-lying) village,” Pushpa said.

Her journey also highlights how innovative teaching does not always require expensive infrastructure. In classrooms where resources can be limited, creativity and a willingness to experiment can make learning more accessible and enjoyable.

Khushboo Kumari Of Banka

In neighbouring Banka, Khushboo Kumari has taken a similar approach in a challenging educational environment. The headmistress of Urdu Primary School, Bidaydih, located in a backward, minority-dominated area, Khushboo has transformed the classroom into a lively space where children learn through songs, dance, teaching aids and interactive activities.

Videos of her classes also went viral on social media, bringing attention to an unconventional but effective approach to primary education.

For Khushboo, the recognition belongs as much to her students and community as it does to her. “This is not just an honour for me, but for the education system of Banka and our children. My aim is to make studies a joy for children, not a burden,” she said.