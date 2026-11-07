ETV Bharat / bharat

From UP To US Politics: Saba Haider Elected To Illinois General Assembly Says 'Kitchen-table Issues' Drove Victory

New Delhi: Democrat Saba Haider, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh and has now been elected to the Illinois General Assembly, has said her victory reflects how voters in the US are increasingly prioritising everyday concerns such as affordability, healthcare, education and environment over divisive politics.

Speaking about her win in an interview with PTI Videos, the US State Representative-elect for Illinois emphasised that the voters were increasingly responding to candidates who addressed issues affecting families across communities.

"If the candidates are talking about those issues, like everyday kitchen table issues, people are paying attention to that. People are listening to that, resonating with that, and are voting for those candidates that are talking about those issues that affect their families, that affect the lives of their children.

"Many of the Indian Americans have done that," Haider, who moved to the US 20 years ago, said, as she hailed the growing presence of Indian-American and South Asian representatives in American politics.

Recalling election night, Haider, 42, said she celebrated the victory surrounded by family, friends, volunteers and members of her campaign team.

"Calls from relatives in India began coming in as the day ended in the US," Haider said, adding that this journey from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to an elected office in Illinois had been challenging, both physically and emotionally.

"The campaign involved knocking on thousands of doors in the Chicago suburbs, often in sub-zero temperatures during the January-March primary season. Sometimes I wouldn't even feel my fingertips and my toes. It would take me more than an hour to just come back to normal temperature."