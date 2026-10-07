ETV Bharat / bharat

From Tigers To Folk Traditions, Corbett Literature Festival Celebrates Forest Stories

Ramnagar: Amid the lush green forests of Corbett, stories of wildlife, conservation and people came together at the Corbett Literature Festival. Bringing together writers, conservationists, scientists, photographers, forest officials and folk artists, the three-day festival, which began on Tuesday, is all about exploring the stories that emerge from forests and the communities living around them.

The festival will end on October 8 with different sessions, photo exhibitions and nature walks, happening across three venues. The opening day's sessions focused on Jim Corbett, his contributions and wildlife conservation, along with folk music and stories from the forest frontline.

According to news agency ANI, the festival is being held with the support of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, Corbett Tiger Reserve and Uttarakhand Tourism.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said conservation cannot be separated from the welfare of communities living around forests.

"Conserving our forests and wildlife must go hand in hand with improving the lives of the local population and continuous efforts are being made towards this end," Uniyal said in a statement.

He described the maiden Corbett Literature Festival as a collective effort involving different stakeholders and said it "lays a foundation for the future".

Neena Grewal, Chief Wildlife Warden, Government of Uttarakhand, praised Corbett Field Director Dr Saket Badola for initiating the festival, saying the event brings together the Forest Department, entrepreneurs and local communities.

"Through the maiden Corbett Literature Festival, the Forest Department, the entrepreneurs associated with it and the local community are jointly taking a concrete step. It will set an example not only for Uttarakhand or India, but for the entire world," she said.

At the festival, writers and conservation experts also talked about the broader conversation of wildlife, stressing that conservation cannot remain limited to tigers and must also take into account biodiversity, landscapes and communities living alongside forests.

Rewilding expert Vijay Dhasmana stressed the importance of protecting the base of the ecological pyramid, pointing to insects, amphibians, reptiles, grasses, trees and other forms of biodiversity that sustain larger species.

"Unless we protect the base of the pyramid, we can't protect the top," he told ANI, adding that conservation needs to be approached at the landscape level.

The festival also offered a glimpse into the difficult realities of wildlife rescue and protection.

Dr Dushyant Sharma, Senior Wildlife Veterinary Officer at Corbett Tiger Reserve, spoke about the unpredictable behaviour of individual tigers and the challenges faced during rescue operations.