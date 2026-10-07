From Tigers To Folk Traditions, Corbett Literature Festival Celebrates Forest Stories
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal graced the festival and spoke on the importance of wildlife conservation.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Ramnagar: Amid the lush green forests of Corbett, stories of wildlife, conservation and people came together at the Corbett Literature Festival. Bringing together writers, conservationists, scientists, photographers, forest officials and folk artists, the three-day festival, which began on Tuesday, is all about exploring the stories that emerge from forests and the communities living around them.
The festival will end on October 8 with different sessions, photo exhibitions and nature walks, happening across three venues. The opening day's sessions focused on Jim Corbett, his contributions and wildlife conservation, along with folk music and stories from the forest frontline.
According to news agency ANI, the festival is being held with the support of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, Corbett Tiger Reserve and Uttarakhand Tourism.
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said conservation cannot be separated from the welfare of communities living around forests.
"Conserving our forests and wildlife must go hand in hand with improving the lives of the local population and continuous efforts are being made towards this end," Uniyal said in a statement.
He described the maiden Corbett Literature Festival as a collective effort involving different stakeholders and said it "lays a foundation for the future".
Neena Grewal, Chief Wildlife Warden, Government of Uttarakhand, praised Corbett Field Director Dr Saket Badola for initiating the festival, saying the event brings together the Forest Department, entrepreneurs and local communities.
"Through the maiden Corbett Literature Festival, the Forest Department, the entrepreneurs associated with it and the local community are jointly taking a concrete step. It will set an example not only for Uttarakhand or India, but for the entire world," she said.
At the festival, writers and conservation experts also talked about the broader conversation of wildlife, stressing that conservation cannot remain limited to tigers and must also take into account biodiversity, landscapes and communities living alongside forests.
Rewilding expert Vijay Dhasmana stressed the importance of protecting the base of the ecological pyramid, pointing to insects, amphibians, reptiles, grasses, trees and other forms of biodiversity that sustain larger species.
"Unless we protect the base of the pyramid, we can't protect the top," he told ANI, adding that conservation needs to be approached at the landscape level.
The festival also offered a glimpse into the difficult realities of wildlife rescue and protection.
Dr Dushyant Sharma, Senior Wildlife Veterinary Officer at Corbett Tiger Reserve, spoke about the unpredictable behaviour of individual tigers and the challenges faced during rescue operations.
"Every tiger is different. It will react differently. So we cannot make a thumb rule," he said, highlighting the importance of crowd management during rescue operations. He also underlined the complex relationship between forest teams and local communities, saying people respond differently during human-animal conflict situations, with some offering support while others can become hostile.
The risks faced by forest personnel were further highlighted by Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director, Manas Tiger Reserve, who spoke about the demanding nature of working in protected areas.
"When people go on holidays and visit tiger reserves, we are the ones who cannot take a holiday," Ghosh said, describing forest personnel as people who remain on the ground to ensure that wildlife and visitors are safe.
Ghosh also stressed that technology, including camera traps and surveillance systems, has transformed wildlife protection, but there is still "no substitute" for frontline forest staff, whom she described as the "unsung heroes."
She called for greater formal recognition of frontline forest personnel, including traditional mahouts and ghasis, whose work continues to play an important role in wildlife protection.
Author Stephen Alter said wildlife should not be viewed only through the lens of tiger sightings, urging people to appreciate the larger ecosystem and the diversity of species found in forests.
"The tiger is not the only thing in the jungle," Alter said, emphasising that insects, birds, elephants and other species are equally important to the ecosystem.
Author Nirmal Ghosh said the Corbett Literature Festival was a much-needed platform to bring together writers, conservationists and nature enthusiasts and expand discussions around wildlife and conservation. He said Jim Corbett's writings had “inspired generations of writers and conservationists.”
Environmentalist Kalyan Singh Rawat and folk singer Madhuri Barthwal underlined the need to protect nature while preserving the cultural traditions of Uttarakhand. Rawat spoke about the importance of creating a balance between environmental conservation and human development.
Barthwal, who has spent decades documenting Uttarakhand’s folk traditions, said the preservation of folk music was closely linked to the preservation of the region’s cultural identity. The festival will conclude on October 8 at The Golden Tusk, Jim Corbett.
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