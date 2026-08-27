ETV Bharat / bharat

From Thread To Keepsake: Silver Rakhis Gain Popularity Among Youngsters This Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: From a traditional thread to a keepsake, Rakhi is taking a new form this year, with silver emerging as a popular choice among youngsters.

The shift is visible in the variety of silver rakhis available this year, with prices starting at Rs 500 for lightweight options and going up to Rs 1,000. Sterling silver rakhis are priced between Rs 925 and Rs 1,100, while premium detachable silver rakhis start at Rs 3,000 and more.

The growing preference also reflects how festive gifting is changing. People want something new which retains the traditional significance of a festival. This Raksha Bandhan, silver rakhis fit that space as both a festive token and a keepsake.

For many consumers, Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about tying a thread that is removed after a few days. They are linking the festival with positivity, health and memories that can be preserved long after the celebration.

A silver rakhi can even be converted into a bracelet or pendant, allowing the recipient to retain a physical reminder of Raksha Bandhan from a particular year.

Chandra Sahu, a manager at fashion jewellery brand Tanishq, said, “People, especially the younger generation, are increasingly choosing silver rakhis because they consider them budget-friendly compared to gold while still offering a premium look. Parents also agree, as gold prices are high, while silver offers durability.”

A Keepsake And Childhood Memories

Sheetal, a college-going girl, said, "I wanted something different from the usual thread rakhi this year, so I searched on Google for what rakhis are trending this year, and silver came up at the top. So, I chose a silver rakhi for my brother. It looks elegant and feels more special because he can keep it and can also make a locket with a name or code."

Ritu, who was searching for a rakhi, said, "I remember my school days when my brothers had a competition over who could keep their rakhi on for the longest time. Those whose rakhis came off had to give some compensation. That's why I'm so excited to buy a silver rakhi because it looks attractive and lasts a long time. We can keep it and preserve the memory of Raksha Bandhan for a long time."