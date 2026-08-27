From Thread To Keepsake: Silver Rakhis Gain Popularity Among Youngsters This Raksha Bandhan
Lightweight sterling silver options are available at various price points, and detachable designs can later be turned into bracelets or pendants | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: From a traditional thread to a keepsake, Rakhi is taking a new form this year, with silver emerging as a popular choice among youngsters.
The shift is visible in the variety of silver rakhis available this year, with prices starting at Rs 500 for lightweight options and going up to Rs 1,000. Sterling silver rakhis are priced between Rs 925 and Rs 1,100, while premium detachable silver rakhis start at Rs 3,000 and more.
The growing preference also reflects how festive gifting is changing. People want something new which retains the traditional significance of a festival. This Raksha Bandhan, silver rakhis fit that space as both a festive token and a keepsake.
For many consumers, Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about tying a thread that is removed after a few days. They are linking the festival with positivity, health and memories that can be preserved long after the celebration.
A silver rakhi can even be converted into a bracelet or pendant, allowing the recipient to retain a physical reminder of Raksha Bandhan from a particular year.
Chandra Sahu, a manager at fashion jewellery brand Tanishq, said, “People, especially the younger generation, are increasingly choosing silver rakhis because they consider them budget-friendly compared to gold while still offering a premium look. Parents also agree, as gold prices are high, while silver offers durability.”
A Keepsake And Childhood Memories
Sheetal, a college-going girl, said, "I wanted something different from the usual thread rakhi this year, so I searched on Google for what rakhis are trending this year, and silver came up at the top. So, I chose a silver rakhi for my brother. It looks elegant and feels more special because he can keep it and can also make a locket with a name or code."
Ritu, who was searching for a rakhi, said, "I remember my school days when my brothers had a competition over who could keep their rakhi on for the longest time. Those whose rakhis came off had to give some compensation. That's why I'm so excited to buy a silver rakhi because it looks attractive and lasts a long time. We can keep it and preserve the memory of Raksha Bandhan for a long time."
A recent report also highlighted the popularity of 925 sterling silver rakhis featuring birthstones. A seller quoted in the report said that it had already sold 15,000 pieces priced at Rs 3,500 each.
Gold Prices Also Affecting the Choice
Yogesh, head of the All Bullion Jewellery Association, said demand for silver rakhis, coins and other Raksha Bandhan gift items remained strong. He said people are increasingly preferring silver as gold prices have risen due to disturbances in the international market.
He said consumers today are becoming more conscious about what they buy, paying greater attention to materials, authenticity, craftsmanship and overall value.
Palmona's sales manager said customers are increasingly asking for silver rakhis, and slogans written on rakhis are trending this time.
Riya, who came to buy a Rakhi for her brother at Palmona, said, "I'm here to buy a silver rakhi. The prices are a little high, starting from Rs 499, but I think it's worth it as Raksha Bandhan is precious for me and silver gives an elegant look."
Tradition Meets Modern Gifting
Sneha said, "I think a silver rakhi feels more personal because I have heard that silver makes your mind calm, and I want that calmness to come into my brother's life. She said I have heard that silver is linked to Chandra (the Moon), which represents peace, emotional balance and cooling energy. So, I think he needs this. However, it is still a rakhi, but I believe it may bring a good sign."
Silver has traditionally been associated with purity and auspiciousness in Indian households and is commonly used in religious objects and festive occasions.
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