ETV Bharat / bharat

From Kumarapuram To Los Angeles City Hall: Nithya Raman’s Victory Sparks Joy In Keralam

Nithya Raman with her parents (left), in Bharatanatyam dance costume (centre) and at her office in Los Angeles. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: A modest house named 'Maya' in Bankers Colony, Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, is at the centre of celebrations in Keralam following Nithya Raman's victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election. Thousands of miles away, Nithya has made history in US politics, but for her relatives in the Keralam capital, the moment is also deeply personal — a proud milestone for a family whose roots remain firmly connected to Thiruvananthapuram.

At Maya, Nithya's paternal aunt, Vanaja Sankar, and her husband, Sankaranarayana Ayyar, have been closely following the US midterm elections. Their excitement reflects the pride of a family watching someone they remember as a young girl from their own home emerge as the leader of one of America's biggest cities.

The family last met Nithya in person five years ago, when she visited Kumarapuram with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, and their twin children, Karna and Kaveri. They stayed with the relatives for a few days before returning to the United States.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vanaja Sankar recalled the visit with affection. Although the family has not met Nithya in recent years, her achievements have kept them closely connected to her journey.

Nithya's paternal aunt, Vanaja Sankar, and her husband, Sankaranarayana Ayyar (ETV Bharat)

From Keltron Employee's Daughter To LA Mayor

Nithya's journey to the United States began with her father's professional career. Her father, Venkit Raman, worked at Keltron in Thiruvananthapuram before being selected for higher studies at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). After completing his programme in the mid-1980s, he moved to Los Angeles for further education.

A year later, his wife Sudha, who was then working as a bank officer, joined him in the United States with their five-year-old daughter Nithya.

Nithya subsequently completed her schooling and higher education in the US. Born on July 28, 1981, at her mother's home town in Thrissur, she spent her early childhood in Kerala. During her father's tenure at Keltron, the family lived on Ramaswamy Kovil Street in the Fort area of Thiruvananthapuram. They later moved briefly to Thrissur, where Nithya attended Class 1 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

When she was six, her father took up a senior corporate leadership position as CEO of Vertex, prompting the family's permanent relocation to the United States. Nithya became a US citizen at the age of 22.

Her academic journey took her to Harvard University, where she completed her undergraduate studies, followed by a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Nithya developed a passion for dance at a young age and became an accomplished dancer. (ETV Bharat)

A Connection With Indian Culture And Chennai

Despite growing up in the United States, Nithya retained a strong connection with Indian culture and traditions.

Her cousin Vidya Sankar, also settled in the US, told ETV Bharat that Nithya developed a passion for dance at a young age and became an accomplished dancer. She later returned to India to train in Bharatanatyam at Chennai's renowned Kalakshetra under dance instructor Leela Samson.

Raised in a Tamil Brahmin family, Nithya speaks and writes Tamil fluently. Although she does not speak Malayalam, she understands the language when spoken to her, relatives said.