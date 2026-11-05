From Kumarapuram To Los Angeles City Hall: Nithya Raman’s Victory Sparks Joy In Keralam
Her relatives in Thiruvananthapuram celebrate as the Indian-origin urban planner emerges victorious in the Los Angeles mayoral election
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A modest house named 'Maya' in Bankers Colony, Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, is at the centre of celebrations in Keralam following Nithya Raman's victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election. Thousands of miles away, Nithya has made history in US politics, but for her relatives in the Keralam capital, the moment is also deeply personal — a proud milestone for a family whose roots remain firmly connected to Thiruvananthapuram.
At Maya, Nithya's paternal aunt, Vanaja Sankar, and her husband, Sankaranarayana Ayyar, have been closely following the US midterm elections. Their excitement reflects the pride of a family watching someone they remember as a young girl from their own home emerge as the leader of one of America's biggest cities.
The family last met Nithya in person five years ago, when she visited Kumarapuram with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, and their twin children, Karna and Kaveri. They stayed with the relatives for a few days before returning to the United States.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vanaja Sankar recalled the visit with affection. Although the family has not met Nithya in recent years, her achievements have kept them closely connected to her journey.
From Keltron Employee's Daughter To LA Mayor
Nithya's journey to the United States began with her father's professional career. Her father, Venkit Raman, worked at Keltron in Thiruvananthapuram before being selected for higher studies at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). After completing his programme in the mid-1980s, he moved to Los Angeles for further education.
A year later, his wife Sudha, who was then working as a bank officer, joined him in the United States with their five-year-old daughter Nithya.
Nithya subsequently completed her schooling and higher education in the US. Born on July 28, 1981, at her mother's home town in Thrissur, she spent her early childhood in Kerala. During her father's tenure at Keltron, the family lived on Ramaswamy Kovil Street in the Fort area of Thiruvananthapuram. They later moved briefly to Thrissur, where Nithya attended Class 1 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
When she was six, her father took up a senior corporate leadership position as CEO of Vertex, prompting the family's permanent relocation to the United States. Nithya became a US citizen at the age of 22.
Her academic journey took her to Harvard University, where she completed her undergraduate studies, followed by a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
A Connection With Indian Culture And Chennai
Despite growing up in the United States, Nithya retained a strong connection with Indian culture and traditions.
Her cousin Vidya Sankar, also settled in the US, told ETV Bharat that Nithya developed a passion for dance at a young age and became an accomplished dancer. She later returned to India to train in Bharatanatyam at Chennai's renowned Kalakshetra under dance instructor Leela Samson.
Raised in a Tamil Brahmin family, Nithya speaks and writes Tamil fluently. Although she does not speak Malayalam, she understands the language when spoken to her, relatives said.
Her professional association with India also includes urban development initiatives. She founded and worked with Transparent Chennai, an initiative that focused on civic issues, urban sanitation and the challenges faced by communities living in slum settlements.
There is another interesting connection to the world of cinema. Popular Malayalam and Tamil actor Abhirami is the daughter of Pushpa, another sister of Nithya's father.
Prayers And Celebrations In Thrissur
The celebrations have extended beyond Thiruvananthapuram to her maternal relatives in Thrissur.
At Sreesruthi, near Pazhayanadakkavu, her maternal uncle, Prof T K Devanarayanan, expressed happiness over her electoral success. The family had offered special prayers, including 'Ganapathi Homam', 'Rudrabhishekam' and 'Bhagyasooktham', at the local Dharma Sastha Temple, seeking blessings for her victory.
Devanarayanan told media personnel that Nithya's mother, Sudha, had called him to share the news of her lead as the election results began coming in.
For the relatives in Kumarapuram, the achievement is a source of immense pride. They understand that the demands of her political responsibilities may leave little time for personal calls or visits, particularly during an election campaign and its aftermath.
Yet, the emotional connection remains strong. The little girl who once spent time in their home has now reached the highest elected office in Los Angeles city government.
For her family in Keralam, Nithya Raman's victory is more than an electoral milestone in a distant country. It is a moment of joy, pride and a renewed celebration of their family's roots in Thiruvananthapuram.
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