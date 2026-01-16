ETV Bharat / bharat

From A Chandni Chowk Lane To North Campus: How DU's Ramjas College Has Transformed Itself

New Delhi: Few fuchhas at Delhi University's North Campus would know that Ramjas College is one of the three founding colleges of DU, along with Hindu and St. Stephen's. Today, the red brick structure is not just an academic institution, but a symbol of India's social, intellectual, and national consciousness.

On the occasion of the college's 109th Foundation Day (January 17), Principal Ajay Arora took ETV Bharat on a guided tour, not only through the campus, but also down memory lane.

The journey began in a rented house inside a narrow Chandni Chowk lane in Old Delhi in 1917, when educationist and philanthropist Lala Kedarnath established it in memory of his father, Lala Ramjas. Today, it is synonymous with DU, boasting a history of 109 years, with 6,500 registered students and 230 permanent instructors across 17 different disciplines.

Transformation: From School To College

Professor Arora said an educational institution named Ramjas was launched in 1916, when Lala Kedarnath established the Ramjas School. A year later, in 1917, he expanded it into a college. The Principal explained that from the beginning, the institution aspired to provide quality education to those with limited resources.

Its foundation was laid in the walled city of Old Delhi, where areas like Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid and Khari Baoli were landmarks. Those days, Delhi was surrounded by walls, and connected with the outside world through gates with names like Kashmiri, Ajmeri, and Lahori.

Professor Arora said Ramjas was among the first colleges that embraced ​​co-education, with equal importance given to the higher education of girls. Those were the early days of higher education in India, with DU yet to be established, and Calcutta, Punjab and Allahabad universities the leading lights. So, Ramjas was initially affiliated with the Punjab University. It only shifted affiliation after Delhi University was established in 1922.

According to available documents, all academic records and degrees of the college have been associated with DU since 1930. Before that, in the intervening years of 1922-1929, some students would receive degrees from Punjab University, while others got it from DU.

Role In The Freedom Movement

Ramjas College was a hotbed of nationalistic fervour in the British era. Professor Arora said the college's students, who were always from the middle class or economically weaker sections, actively participated in several movements, including the Quit India Movement, becoming not only a centre of learning, but also a vibrant platform for patriotic expression.

Alumni, From Silver Screen To Judiciary

Alumni of the college have made their mark in every field. Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Prakash Jha, Vikas Bahl, Manish Jha, and Shekhar Suman are passouts. In politics and administration, Delhi's first Chief Minister, Brahm Prakash, and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Y K Sabharwal, were also students.

There is also a long list of IAS, IPS, and IRS officers who passed out of Ramjas. In sports, students who won gold medals in the Paralympics are also part of the college's glorious legacy.