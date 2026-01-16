From A Chandni Chowk Lane To North Campus: How DU's Ramjas College Has Transformed Itself
On the college's 109th Foundation Day, ETV Bharat looks back at the storied past and vibrant future of one of the founding colleges of DU.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Few fuchhas at Delhi University's North Campus would know that Ramjas College is one of the three founding colleges of DU, along with Hindu and St. Stephen's. Today, the red brick structure is not just an academic institution, but a symbol of India's social, intellectual, and national consciousness.
On the occasion of the college's 109th Foundation Day (January 17), Principal Ajay Arora took ETV Bharat on a guided tour, not only through the campus, but also down memory lane.
The journey began in a rented house inside a narrow Chandni Chowk lane in Old Delhi in 1917, when educationist and philanthropist Lala Kedarnath established it in memory of his father, Lala Ramjas. Today, it is synonymous with DU, boasting a history of 109 years, with 6,500 registered students and 230 permanent instructors across 17 different disciplines.
Transformation: From School To College
Professor Arora said an educational institution named Ramjas was launched in 1916, when Lala Kedarnath established the Ramjas School. A year later, in 1917, he expanded it into a college. The Principal explained that from the beginning, the institution aspired to provide quality education to those with limited resources.
Its foundation was laid in the walled city of Old Delhi, where areas like Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid and Khari Baoli were landmarks. Those days, Delhi was surrounded by walls, and connected with the outside world through gates with names like Kashmiri, Ajmeri, and Lahori.
Professor Arora said Ramjas was among the first colleges that embraced co-education, with equal importance given to the higher education of girls. Those were the early days of higher education in India, with DU yet to be established, and Calcutta, Punjab and Allahabad universities the leading lights. So, Ramjas was initially affiliated with the Punjab University. It only shifted affiliation after Delhi University was established in 1922.
According to available documents, all academic records and degrees of the college have been associated with DU since 1930. Before that, in the intervening years of 1922-1929, some students would receive degrees from Punjab University, while others got it from DU.
Role In The Freedom Movement
Ramjas College was a hotbed of nationalistic fervour in the British era. Professor Arora said the college's students, who were always from the middle class or economically weaker sections, actively participated in several movements, including the Quit India Movement, becoming not only a centre of learning, but also a vibrant platform for patriotic expression.
Alumni, From Silver Screen To Judiciary
Alumni of the college have made their mark in every field. Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Prakash Jha, Vikas Bahl, Manish Jha, and Shekhar Suman are passouts. In politics and administration, Delhi's first Chief Minister, Brahm Prakash, and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Y K Sabharwal, were also students.
There is also a long list of IAS, IPS, and IRS officers who passed out of Ramjas. In sports, students who won gold medals in the Paralympics are also part of the college's glorious legacy.
National Education Policy At Ramjas College
The Principal said the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has been implemented at the undergraduate level in DU since 2022, and at the postgraduate level since 2025. Under it, students have an opportunity to receive education in Indian languages, with Ramjas offering facilities for studying languages like Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, and Gujarati.
Also, under the Choice Based Credit System, a STEM student can pursue a minor degree in history, while an Arts student can pursue a minor degree in any STEM field, which was not possible before.
Research And Future Direction
Under the NEP, dissertations and research are encouraged in the fourth year of the undergraduate course. Professor Arora said several students have produced excellent research work, some of which may even get published in journals, monographs, or books in the future. College faculty are working on projects for various government agencies, with students actively participating in these.
109th Foundation Day
The 109th Foundation Day, celebrated on January 17, will commemorates Ramjas College's journey from a small bylane in Chandni Chowk to becoming a prestigious institution under DU. Professor Arora said, "Ramjas is not just a repository of the past, but also a hub of future possibilities. Here education, the nation, and society progresses together."
Deep Connection With Great Personalities
Vice Principal Ruchika Verma said Ramjas has been associated with many historical figures. While Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar were associated with the college's governing body, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee lived in the Ramjas hostel during his student days. Freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad also spent some time here.
Continuous Expansion of Infrastructure
Starting with a single building, the college has expanded thanks to the vision of its long-serving Principal Rajendra Prasad, and the support of the University. Today, the campus boasts of a heritage building and a five-story modern extension building. Professor Verma said the college has research facilities, a modern library, and Botany, Zoology labs, and Computer labs.
Future Plans: Hostel, Residential Complex
The Vice Principal also said the college's hostel is now old, and has undergone a structural audit by the CPWD. Their next big vision is the construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-storeyed hostel, and a residential and academic complex. This plan will include improved accommodation for students, quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff, and modern academic facilities.
