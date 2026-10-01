ETV Bharat / bharat

From Textile Engineering Course To Saving 174 Passengers Mid-Air: Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar's Long Flight Of Hope

Hyderabad: For Captain Smit Machchhar, the hero, who saved the lives of 174 passengers on board the Flydubai flight while braving a knife attack by his co-pilot on Wednesday, aviation was not his childhood dream and came along much later in his life.

Machchhar, 39, has turned an overnight sensation after fighting with his co-pilot, reportedly an Omani national, who Israeli media claimed, wanted to crash the flight after hijacking it.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, abruptly descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and eventually landing in Tabuk (Saudi Arabia) about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

In an October 17, 2025 podcast with YouTuber Zalak Mehta, Machchhar, who has now been flying for over 18 years now, said that unlike a lot of other aviators, aviation was not like a childhood dream. “It it came along much later in my life,” he said.

Machchhar said that after schooling, he joined a textile engineering course which was his family business. “And I did that, finished the entire course and still was young so I wanted to do a little more studies and to to help grow the family business. The only obvious course to follow it up was a management course. And that's where I came across an aviation seminar,” he recalled.

“That was when I really found the the details about aviation and it was quite interesting for me. Something really appealed and this is something which I felt that I was attracted towards”.

'Mom Was Scared'

Machchhar said that his mother was scared about his choice of profession while recalling his father as a more calmer person.

“Mom was scared, because, of course, the aviation sector now and aviation like fifteen to seventeen years ago was completely different. You didn't hear a lot of people are becoming pilots. Becoming pilots was no one had any idea how to do it. So first of all that was one of the things that, you know, scared my mom and of course the flying bit”.

“Dad was a more calmer person, he took it well. I said I will do it, so he said just figure it out how and where you can do it and that's how it all started, but it was smooth at home,” added Machchhar.

Stepping Into The Cockpit For The First Time

Talking about the moment he stepped into the cockpit for the first time, Machchhar said no pilot can forget the experience.