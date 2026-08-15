ETV Bharat / bharat

From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxals Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Artists posing for picture during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: In a unique event, at least twenty-seven surrendered Naxalites participated in Independence Day celebrations at Mulla Camp in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. They also joined police personnel in hoisting the national flag (Tricolour) and were seen exchanging greetings. The Kanker region (officially Uttar Bastar Kanker) had been a hub of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. But officials said the anti-Naxal campaign freed the region from red terror, allowing them to join the mainstream. Artists performing during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat) “The participation of the surrendered Naxalites, who have returned to the mainstream, was a unique and special feature of the Independence Day celebrations in the Kanker region,” they said.