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From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxals Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

At Kanker's Independence Day, 27 surrendered Naxalites joined police in flag hoisting, symbolising regional peace post-anti-Naxal efforts and mainstream reintegration. reports Susheel Salam

From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxalites Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Artists posing for picture during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kanker: In a unique event, at least twenty-seven surrendered Naxalites participated in Independence Day celebrations at Mulla Camp in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. They also joined police personnel in hoisting the national flag (Tricolour) and were seen exchanging greetings.

The Kanker region (officially Uttar Bastar Kanker) had been a hub of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. But officials said the anti-Naxal campaign freed the region from red terror, allowing them to join the mainstream.

From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxalites Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Artists performing during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat)

“The participation of the surrendered Naxalites, who have returned to the mainstream, was a unique and special feature of the Independence Day celebrations in the Kanker region,” they said.

The main district-level ceremony was held at the sports ground of Government Narhardev Higher Secondary School at the district headquarters, where Revenue and Disaster Management, Rehabilitation and Higher Education Minister Tankram Verma was the chief guest. He hoisted the national flag at 9 a.m. and took the salute at the parade.

From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxalites Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Employees being felicitated during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat)

After the flag hoisting, Verma read out the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s message to the gathering while contingents from the police, forest department, Home Guards and NCC took part in the march-past.

“The development of the state and the country would accelerate if everyone performed their duties with honesty,” he said.

On the occasion, school students also participated and presented patriotic dances and cultural programmes. Officials and employees who had performed outstanding work in the district were also felicitated.

From Terror To Tricolour: Surrendered Naxalites Join I-Day Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Employees being felicitated during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat)

The celebrations also carried a message on cybercrime awareness. Later, Minister Verma took a selfie to promote the Chhattisgarh Police's Cyber Awareness Campaign and urged people to remain vigilant against cybercrime, join the campaign and spread awareness among others.

Also Read

  1. Tricolour Flies In Formerly Naxal-Affected Abujhmad Villages Of Chhattisgarh On 80th Independence Day
  2. 'You First Call Them Urban Naxals, Then Accept Their Demands': Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

TAGGED:

KANKER
CHHATTISGARH
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2026
INDEPENDENCE DAY IN KANKER

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