ETV Bharat / bharat

From South Asia To Seychelles: India Expands Its Space Diplomacy Footprint

New Delhi: India’s growing use of space cooperation as a diplomatic tool received another boost with the signing of an agreement with Seychelles on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space on Sunday, following a bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie in Victoria.

The pact follows a template that New Delhi successfully employed across South Asia through satellite-based services for communication, disaster management, telemedicine and education. By offering advanced space applications to friendly countries, India is simultaneously expanding the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) global footprint and reinforcing its credentials as a trusted technology partner in the Global South.

“We will share India’s expertise in ocean observation, marine science, and coastal management with Seychelles,” Modi said in a joint address to the media with Dr Herminie following the bilateral summit. “We are also moving forward together in the space sector, and I am pleased that an MoU (memorandum of understanding) on this subject has been signed between our two sides today. We believe that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are inseparable. We will continue our close cooperation in this regard.”

In a post on its X handle, the External Affairs Ministry stated that the MoU for Cooperation for Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes will create opportunities for the deployment of Indian satellite applications in partner countries. It will expand ISRO’s global footprint and strengthen India’s position as a trusted space partner to friendly countries.

By offering advanced space applications to friendly countries, India is simultaneously expanding ISRO’s global footprint and reinforcing its credentials as a trusted technology partner in the Global South.

The agreement creates a framework for cooperation in satellite applications, earth observation, meteorology, disaster management, capacity building, training and potentially satellite launches and ground infrastructure support. For India, such agreements enable the deployment of satellite-enabled services developed by ISRO in partner countries.

Rather than merely exporting technology, India exports services and capabilities that address developmental requirements such as weather forecasting, fisheries management, agricultural monitoring, disaster warning systems, maritime surveillance, urban planning, telemedicine, and distance education.

This strengthens India’s image as a provider of public goods rather than simply a commercial supplier of space technology.

The Seychelles agreement reflects a model that India first developed in South Asia. The best example is the GSAT-9, commonly known as the South Asia Satellite, launched in 2017 for the benefit of neighbouring countries. The satellite was offered by India as a gift to countries in the region and provided communication and broadcasting services to participating nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The initiative demonstrated several aspects of India’s strategic thinking. India used its indigenous space capabilities to address developmental challenges faced by neighbouring states. Whereas infrastructure projects associated with China often involve loans and large-scale financing, India offered satellite services largely as a developmental partnership.

Countries using Indian satellite systems naturally become integrated into Indian technological ecosystems, training programmes and data-sharing arrangements. The Seychelles agreement extends this approach from South Asia into the Indian Ocean region.

Every new space cooperation agreement enlarges the international presence of the Indian space programme. For ISRO, such partnerships generate opportunities for the provision of satellite imagery and data services, launch services using Indian launch vehicles, the establishment of ground stations and receiving facilities, training of foreign scientists and engineers, collaborative research projects, and future commercial opportunities for India’s growing private space sector.