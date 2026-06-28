From South Asia To Seychelles: India Expands Its Space Diplomacy Footprint
Building on the South Asia Satellite model, India is leveraging space cooperation to deepen partnerships across the Indian Ocean region.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s growing use of space cooperation as a diplomatic tool received another boost with the signing of an agreement with Seychelles on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space on Sunday, following a bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie in Victoria.
The pact follows a template that New Delhi successfully employed across South Asia through satellite-based services for communication, disaster management, telemedicine and education. By offering advanced space applications to friendly countries, India is simultaneously expanding the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) global footprint and reinforcing its credentials as a trusted technology partner in the Global South.
“We will share India’s expertise in ocean observation, marine science, and coastal management with Seychelles,” Modi said in a joint address to the media with Dr Herminie following the bilateral summit. “We are also moving forward together in the space sector, and I am pleased that an MoU (memorandum of understanding) on this subject has been signed between our two sides today. We believe that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are inseparable. We will continue our close cooperation in this regard.”
In a post on its X handle, the External Affairs Ministry stated that the MoU for Cooperation for Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes will create opportunities for the deployment of Indian satellite applications in partner countries. It will expand ISRO’s global footprint and strengthen India’s position as a trusted space partner to friendly countries.
By offering advanced space applications to friendly countries, India is simultaneously expanding ISRO’s global footprint and reinforcing its credentials as a trusted technology partner in the Global South.
The agreement creates a framework for cooperation in satellite applications, earth observation, meteorology, disaster management, capacity building, training and potentially satellite launches and ground infrastructure support. For India, such agreements enable the deployment of satellite-enabled services developed by ISRO in partner countries.
Rather than merely exporting technology, India exports services and capabilities that address developmental requirements such as weather forecasting, fisheries management, agricultural monitoring, disaster warning systems, maritime surveillance, urban planning, telemedicine, and distance education.
This strengthens India’s image as a provider of public goods rather than simply a commercial supplier of space technology.
The Seychelles agreement reflects a model that India first developed in South Asia. The best example is the GSAT-9, commonly known as the South Asia Satellite, launched in 2017 for the benefit of neighbouring countries. The satellite was offered by India as a gift to countries in the region and provided communication and broadcasting services to participating nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.
The initiative demonstrated several aspects of India’s strategic thinking. India used its indigenous space capabilities to address developmental challenges faced by neighbouring states. Whereas infrastructure projects associated with China often involve loans and large-scale financing, India offered satellite services largely as a developmental partnership.
Countries using Indian satellite systems naturally become integrated into Indian technological ecosystems, training programmes and data-sharing arrangements. The Seychelles agreement extends this approach from South Asia into the Indian Ocean region.
Every new space cooperation agreement enlarges the international presence of the Indian space programme. For ISRO, such partnerships generate opportunities for the provision of satellite imagery and data services, launch services using Indian launch vehicles, the establishment of ground stations and receiving facilities, training of foreign scientists and engineers, collaborative research projects, and future commercial opportunities for India’s growing private space sector.
As India seeks to emerge as a major player in the global space economy, these partnerships create markets and political goodwill that could later benefit Indian launch providers, satellite manufacturers and downstream service companies.
The importance of Sunday’s agreement is amplified by the location of Seychelles in the western Indian Ocean. India has increasingly viewed the Indian Ocean as central to its security and foreign policy strategy under initiatives such as the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.
Space cooperation can support maritime domain awareness, tracking of illegal fishing, monitoring of shipping routes, search and rescue operations, and disaster response following cyclones and tsunamis.
Satellite data and applications can therefore contribute directly to regional security and stability. According to Chintamani Mahapatra, founder and chairperson of the Odisha-based Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies think tank, the significance of Sunday’s MoU lies in the fact that India has been trying to share its achievements in many areas, including space technology, with the Global South countries.
“Now, a particular capability which was shared with South Asia earlier, that scope has been expanded to include as many Global South countries as possible, and Seychelles is one of the important partners in this field,” Mahapatra told ETV Bharat. “So, in a way, India will be helping the Global South countries in giving them all kinds of facilities on the basis of its capabilities in space. For example, it can be reconnaissance, it can be surveillance, it can be weather forecasting, it can be anything. All those benefits which India can share with Seychelles will be win-win for both.”
Ruchita Beri, senior fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, said that the space cooperation agreement with Seychelles is important because the focus of the future partnership is on technology and innovation.
“That is because, for the Global South right now, they are in need for getting access to technology which has been denied to them by the Global North,” Beri said. “India is coming forth and presenting that technology to Seychelles.”
She further explained that space technology is very useful for an island nation like Seychelles, which is deeply impacted by climate change. “So, for weather forecasting and other issues, it is very important that they gain access to space technology so that they can have a better life in future,” Beri said.
India’s space diplomacy complements its broader ambition of becoming a major global space actor alongside established powers such as the US, Russia, China and the countries of the European Space Agency.
International partnerships increase India’s diplomatic leverage in global discussions on space governance, norms for responsible behaviour in outer space and the commercialisation of space activities.
The Seychelles MoU illustrates the evolution of Indian space diplomacy from a neighbourhood-focused initiative into a wider Indian Ocean and Global South strategy. Just as the South Asia Satellite transformed India’s space programme into an instrument of regional diplomacy, partnerships with countries such as Seychelles indicate that New Delhi increasingly sees space cooperation as an important pillar of foreign policy.
In effect, India is using satellites not only to connect people and deliver services, but also to build influence, partnerships and strategic trust across its extended neighbourhood.
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