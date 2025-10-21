ETV Bharat / bharat

From Siachen To INS Vikrant, Armed Forces' Top Brass Celebrate Diwali With Military Personnel

Deputy Air Staff Chief Awadhesh Kumar Bharti with Air Force personnel during his visit to celebrate Diwali with them, at Siachen Glacier on Oct. 20, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: From the frosty terrain of the Siachen Glacier to onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the top brass of India's military celebrated Diwali with Army jawans, air warriors and navy personnel at some of the most strategic locations in the country.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

"On the occasion of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Ladakh sector and interacted with IAF and IA personnel deployed in the region. He commended them for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's frontiers under challenging high-altitude conditions, and extended festive greetings to all," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X on Monday.

It also shared photos of the IAF chief's visit to the key military location in northern India. Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, visited the Siachen Glacier to celebrate the festival with troops guarding the borders in this crucial sector.

He interacted with the personnel of the IAF and the Indian Army, lauding their contributions in recent operations, and extended festive greetings to them and their families, officials said. Air Marshal Bharti also visited Terchey village near Thoise, where he interacted with locals and conveyed Diwali greetings to them. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi extended greetings on Diwali.

"May the Festival of Lights and Happiness illuminate our lives with new opportunities and brighten the path to success. Let us celebrate this festival of lights by remembering the courage and valour of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our #Bravehearts," the Indian Army said in a post on X on Monday.