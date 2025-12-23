From Research To Reform: NCW's Shakti Scholars Fellowship Gets Experts Support
The applications for the fellowship, which includes interdisciplinary research, can be submitted till December 31 to the NCW.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Experts on Tuesday welcomed the National Commission for Women's (NCW's) 'Shakti Scholars’ fellowship initiative, stating that this would encourage young scholars to engage with legal, socio-cultural, economic, and technological dimensions of women’s lives.
The fellowship initiated for the first time by the NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, aims to foster interdisciplinary research in essential areas such as women's safety and dignity, gender-based violence, legal rights and access to justice, cyber safety, and the enforcement of POSH.
Expert Views
Referring to the NCW's 'Shakti Scholars' fellowship, Advocate Vivek Garg told ETV Bharat, "This is a good initiative taken by the NCW. It will benefit the researchers. People should come forward to take advantage of this opportunity."
Garg stated that law students should also come forward and take part.
Expressing similar views, Dr Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor at a private university, said research initiatives such as the Shakti scholars fellowship are crucial because they expand the role of knowledge beyond academic boundaries and place it at the heart of social transformation.
He asserted research enables informed policymaking, institutional reform, and evidence-based interventions in areas such as women’s health, education, labour participation, digital safety, and leadership.
Citing that the strength of the Shakti scholars programme lies in its multidisciplinary scope, Dr Kumar said, "By encouraging young scholars to engage with legal, socio-cultural, economic, and technological dimensions of women’s lives, the fellowship nurtures a generation of researchers who can translate lived experiences into structured knowledge. Such research contributes not only to identifying gaps but also to proposing sustainable solutions that strengthen governance, social welfare systems, and democratic institutions."
He said at a broader level, research acts as a bridge between society and the state, adding it amplifies voices that often remain unheard, documents realities that are otherwise overlooked, and equips institutions with credible data for decision-making.
Dr Kumar added fellowships like SHAKTI Scholars are therefore investments in intellectual leadership where young researchers are empowered to contribute meaningfully to public discourse, policy formulation, and the long-term goal of gender equity.
Another expert, Miguel Das, lauded the women's rights body for this initiative.
Das, who is the founder of Utsah Child Rights Organisation, told ETV Bharat, "Any initiative which is taken to promote women's safety, women's rights is laudable. Therefore, this initiative taken by NCW is basically a very positive development."
He also called upon scholars from the Northeast to take part in the scholarship.
Student's View
Ashutosh Singh, a PhD Scholar in Delhi University, told ETV Bharat, "I welcome the fellowship initiated by the NCW. In the past 5 years, numerous efforts have been made for research and innovation in India, the results of which are now visible on the ground across various sectors. I believe that this fellowship by the NCW will promote quality research."
What Is Shakti Scholars Young Research Fellowship?
According to the NCW, the fellowship launched for the first time, is aimed at promoting and supporting research on issues related to women in India. It is intended to offer a platform for emerging scholars to investigate and tackle significant challenges impacting women across various social, economic, and cultural settings.
The fellowship aspires to advance research that can shape policy development, enhance academic involvement, and contribute to substantial discussions on women's rights and empowerment. By backing young researchers, NCW seeks to cultivate a new generation of scholars committed to delivering high-quality research that can inform decision-making, stimulate social transformation, and advocate for gender equality throughout the nation.
Through this fellowship, NCW envisions the establishment of a strong network of young researchers dedicated to promoting women's empowerment and influencing policies that foster a more just and inclusive society.
Objective Of The Fellowship
As per the women's rights body, the fellowship encourage research on women's issues from a multidisciplinary viewpoint, promotes academic and policy-focused studies that advance gender equality, safety, and empowerment.
In addition to that, it offers opportunities for young scholars to participate in impactful research that aligns with the Commission's objectives.
The fellowship is available to Indian citizens who are between the ages of 21 and 30 years and possess at least a graduate degree from an accredited institution. Candidates who are currently pursuing or have completed post-graduate studies or advanced research will be given preference. Additionally, independent researchers with proven research capabilities are also eligible to apply.
Successful candidates will receive a research grant of Rs 1 lakh to conduct a six-month research project, with funds disbursed in stages according to their progress. They submit a copy of these publications to NCW either during the project or upon its completion.
The Intellectual Property Rights will be held by the women's rights body, and the report cannot be published, reproduced, or presented in any form without obtaining prior permission from it. The NCW will retain the right to publish, disseminate, or utilize the research findings for policy or advocacy purposes.