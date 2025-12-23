ETV Bharat / bharat

From Research To Reform: NCW's Shakti Scholars Fellowship Gets Experts Support

According to the NCW, the fellowship launched for the first time, is aimed at promoting and supporting research on issues related to women in India. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Experts on Tuesday welcomed the National Commission for Women's (NCW's) 'Shakti Scholars’ fellowship initiative, stating that this would encourage young scholars to engage with legal, socio-cultural, economic, and technological dimensions of women’s lives.

The fellowship initiated for the first time by the NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, aims to foster interdisciplinary research in essential areas such as women's safety and dignity, gender-based violence, legal rights and access to justice, cyber safety, and the enforcement of POSH.

The applications for the fellowship can be submitted till December 31 to the NCW.

Expert Views

Referring to the NCW's 'Shakti Scholars' fellowship, Advocate Vivek Garg told ETV Bharat, "This is a good initiative taken by the NCW. It will benefit the researchers. People should come forward to take advantage of this opportunity."

Garg stated that law students should also come forward and take part.

Expressing similar views, Dr Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor at a private university, said research initiatives such as the Shakti scholars fellowship are crucial because they expand the role of knowledge beyond academic boundaries and place it at the heart of social transformation.

He asserted research enables informed policymaking, institutional reform, and evidence-based interventions in areas such as women’s health, education, labour participation, digital safety, and leadership.

Citing that the strength of the Shakti scholars programme lies in its multidisciplinary scope, Dr Kumar said, "By encouraging young scholars to engage with legal, socio-cultural, economic, and technological dimensions of women’s lives, the fellowship nurtures a generation of researchers who can translate lived experiences into structured knowledge. Such research contributes not only to identifying gaps but also to proposing sustainable solutions that strengthen governance, social welfare systems, and democratic institutions."

He said at a broader level, research acts as a bridge between society and the state, adding it amplifies voices that often remain unheard, documents realities that are otherwise overlooked, and equips institutions with credible data for decision-making.

Dr Kumar added fellowships like SHAKTI Scholars are therefore investments in intellectual leadership where young researchers are empowered to contribute meaningfully to public discourse, policy formulation, and the long-term goal of gender equity.

Another expert, Miguel Das, lauded the women's rights body for this initiative.