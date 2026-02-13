World Radio Day | From Prison To Profession: Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Jail Radio Training Changes Lives
Through Radio Parwaaz and training programmes, prisoners gain confidence, experience and job opportunities beyond prison.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Radio has long been one of the most powerful, affordable and widely accessible means of communication, reaching vast audiences. It remains an essential platform for news, education, entertainment and emergency information, especially in remote regions and during disasters. As a mass medium, radio builds social connections and enables diverse, real-time conversations.
Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is observed to celebrate broadcasters, the news they deliver, the voices they amplify and the stories they bring to life.
In India, radio has served as a lifeline across geographies, from the northern mountains to the southern tip, and from east to west. Its reach has touched countless lives and communities, often serving as a companion, a teacher, and a bridge to opportunity.
That transformative power is visible even behind prison walls. At Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, radio is helping inmates discover new skills, confidence and hope for a fresh start.
In a bid to help inmates rebuild their lives, the jail is turning prison time into a learning opportunity. Beyond routine confinement, prisoners are being trained in job-oriented skills, including computers and radio jockeying, to prepare them for employment after release.
Not only are inmates receiving training, but many are securing jobs after release based on these skills. According to officials from the jail administration, more than 20 prisoners underwent radio jockey training last year. Several of them are now working as radio jockeys after being released.
Officials said the focus is not limited to training alone; the administration also fully supports inmates in finding employment after release.
Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said an inmate arrested in a dowry death case was lodged in the prison recently. During his months in custody, his interest led authorities to train him as a radio jockey under the Radio Parwaaz programme.
After completing the training, the inmate gained experience at the radio station inside the jail premises and even operated it. After being released on bail, he is now working as a radio jockey at a reputed radio station.
Radio Run By Inmates
At the Ghaziabad District Jail, the prison radio station, Radio Parwaaz, is operated with the support of the voluntary organisation India Vision Foundation. The station is run entirely by inmates, who also train other prisoners.
Programmes broadcast include bhajan capsules, motivational stories, biographies, mythology lessons, Samvedna Prasaran, listeners’ requests, evergreen songs and evening prayers.
During training, inmates are taught in detail about radio operations and presentation. They receive lessons in voice modulation, scriptwriting, pronunciation, recording, technical aspects, and programme hosting. The jail administration believes this is not merely an activity but a concrete step towards the rehabilitation of prisoners.
Industry Exposure And Interaction
According to officials, reputed radio jockeys from various stations in the district also visit the prison radio facility. They interact one-on-one with inmates, provide training and share industry experience. Prisoners are also guided in producing special programmes.
Officials said the aim of Radio Parwaaz is to support the mental, emotional and social reintegration of inmates. The programme Samvedna Prasaran is particularly popular, where prisoners share their experiences, emotions and social messages with others.
The radio station provides inmates with a platform for self-expression, while shows, such as listeners’ requests and evergreen songs, serve as entertainment.
The jail administration believes that such positive activities inside prisons build confidence among inmates, not only preparing them to return to the mainstream of society but also inspiring them.
Also Read: