World Radio Day | From Prison To Profession: Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Jail Radio Training Changes Lives

Ghaziabad: Radio has long been one of the most powerful, affordable and widely accessible means of communication, reaching vast audiences. It remains an essential platform for news, education, entertainment and emergency information, especially in remote regions and during disasters. As a mass medium, radio builds social connections and enables diverse, real-time conversations.

Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is observed to celebrate broadcasters, the news they deliver, the voices they amplify and the stories they bring to life.

In India, radio has served as a lifeline across geographies, from the northern mountains to the southern tip, and from east to west. Its reach has touched countless lives and communities, often serving as a companion, a teacher, and a bridge to opportunity.

That transformative power is visible even behind prison walls. At Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, radio is helping inmates discover new skills, confidence and hope for a fresh start.

In a bid to help inmates rebuild their lives, the jail is turning prison time into a learning opportunity. Beyond routine confinement, prisoners are being trained in job-oriented skills, including computers and radio jockeying, to prepare them for employment after release.

Not only are inmates receiving training, but many are securing jobs after release based on these skills. According to officials from the jail administration, more than 20 prisoners underwent radio jockey training last year. Several of them are now working as radio jockeys after being released.

Officials said the focus is not limited to training alone; the administration also fully supports inmates in finding employment after release.

Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said an inmate arrested in a dowry death case was lodged in the prison recently. During his months in custody, his interest led authorities to train him as a radio jockey under the Radio Parwaaz programme.

After completing the training, the inmate gained experience at the radio station inside the jail premises and even operated it. After being released on bail, he is now working as a radio jockey at a reputed radio station.