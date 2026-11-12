ETV Bharat / bharat

From Prehistoric Sun Worship To Chhath: Tracing Bihar’s 1,000-Year-Old Festival Of Faith

The Sun God depicted with Rudra or Shiva at Murali Hills in Bhagalpur district. ( Special Arrangement )

Patna: From prehistoric rock art depicting the Sun as a mysterious celestial force to elaborate rituals along rivers and ponds, the worship of the Sun has travelled through centuries in Bihar. Today, that tradition finds its most prominent expression in Chhath Puja, popularly known as the festival of Lok Aastha or public faith, and one of the state's biggest cultural and religious celebrations.

As Chhath Puja approaches, Bihar is preparing for four days of fasting, prayers and offerings to the Sun God. The festival, scheduled from Friday to Monday (November 13 to 16), is expected to draw crores of devotees. Ghats are being cleaned and decorated, markets are witnessing a rush of shoppers, and authorities are making arrangements for security, sanitation and crowd management.

A Sun statue depicting the deity sitting on a chariot. Presently housed at the Gaya Museum. (Special Arrangement)

The festival is also seeking recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

But how old is Chhath, and how did Sun worship evolve into the elaborate public celebration witnessed today?

There is no definitive answer to when the practice began. However, archaeological discoveries, ancient literature and historical accounts suggest that Sun worship has deep roots in Bihar, while references to Chhath rituals in medieval texts establish that the festival had acquired much of its present form at least 800 years ago.

ETV Bharat traces the journey through the ages.

The Sun statue in Kandaha temple in Saharsa district which was a centre of Sun worship. (Special Arrangement)

Prehistoric Beginnings: The Sun In Rock Art

Some of the earliest possible indications of Sun symbolism in Bihar have been found in prehistoric rock paintings.

Rock art in the hills of Chenari and Rohtas blocks in Rohtas district, Chand block in Kaimur district and Kohwarwa hills in Nawada district includes representations resembling rayed solar discs.

“These rock paintings belong to the late Palaeolithic and Mesolithic periods and represent the Sun as a symbol. They could have had religious significance for the people who inhabited the region,” said Shyam Sundar Tiwari, who has extensively explored and researched the cave paintings of the Rohtas-Kaimur region.

The terracotta figurine of the Sun God found during excavations in Vaishali district. Currently on display in the Bihar Museum. (Special Arrangement)

Shyam Sunda, however, points out that the paintings do not explicitly show people worshipping the Sun or offering prayers with folded hands. While the precise meaning of these symbols remains open to interpretation, some researchers consider them possible early expressions of solar reverence.

From Pottery Motifs To Human Representations

Evidence of solar symbolism becomes more distinct in archaeological discoveries from later periods.

At Chirand, an important Neolithic archaeological site on the banks of the Ganga in Saran district, a potsherd bearing a 16-spoked wheel motif was discovered. Similar solar symbols have been found on pottery from Vaishali.

"A solar motif was impressed on a red-ware potsherd from Vaishali belonging to the early historic period, dated to around 300-150 BCE," said Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) deputy superintending archaeologist Jalaj Kumar Tiwari, who has worked extensively in Bihar.

The earliest depiction of the Sun God in stone in Bihar belongs to the Sunga period and is engraved on a piece of pillar. It is currently kept at the ASI museum in Bodh Gaya. (Special Arrangement)

One of the earliest known representations of the Sun God in human form in Bihar was discovered during excavations at Kadamkuan in Patna.

The circular terracotta disc, dating to the Mauryan period (321-185 BCE), depicts the Sun God standing in a chariot drawn by four galloping horses and shooting an arrow from a bow.

“The charioteer is depicted on the right side of the deity, holding the reins with his left hand and carrying a long staff in the right hand. Some historians date it to the Sunga period based on its artistic style,” Shiv Kumar Mishra, co-convenor of the Bihar chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), told ETV Bharat.

The artefact is currently housed at the Bihar Museum.

A sandstone statue of the Sun God found during excavations at the Chechar archaeological site in Vaishali district. (Special Arrangement)

Terracotta figurines depicting the Sun God have also been discovered during excavations at Vaishali, dating to the Sunga period (185-73 BCE). Similar amulets and figurines from the Kushana and Gupta periods have been found at several archaeological sites, including Chirand.

Inscriptions And Seals: The Sun In Ancient Bihar

Archaeological discoveries at Basarh in Vaishali district offer further evidence of the prominence of solar worship.

German archaeologist Theodore Bloch (1872-1909), while working with the ASI, discovered an inscription depicting a Persian-style fire altar bearing the words 'Ravi dasa', meaning servant of the Sun. He also found a seal inscribed with the words 'Ravidatta Swamy', interpreted as bestowed by the Sun.

The Patna Kalam painting depicting the Chhath celebrations on the banks of the Ganga in 1795. Currently kept in the British Museum. (Special Arrangement)

American archaeologist David Brainerd Spooner (1879-1925), also associated with the ASI, discovered another seal at Basarh depicting a solar disc above a fire altar, with the inscription 'Bhagavata Aditasya', referring to the deity Aditya.

A terracotta sealing bearing the symbol of the rising Sun was also discovered at Vaishali and is currently preserved at the Vaishali Museum.

The Sun In Vedic Literature And Epics

The Sun occupies an important position in India's earliest religious literature.

During the Rig Vedic period, the Sun was among the prominent deities representing the forces of nature. Several hymns of the Rig Veda invoke the Sun through different names, including Surya, Savitri, Pushan and Mitra.

A rare statue showing a unified Sun God and Rudra from Nawada district. It is kept at the Nawada Museum. (Special Arrangement)

The deity is described as the giver of vision, remover of darkness, destroyer of diseases and the soul of all living beings. The Gayatri Mantra, one of the best-known Vedic prayers, originates in the Rig Veda and is also found in the Yajur and Sama Vedas.

In later Hindu traditions, the Sun came to be regarded as the leader of the Navagrahas, or nine celestial bodies. The Ramayana depicts Lord Rama worshipping the Sun before his battle with Ravana, while the Mahabharata identifies Karna as the son of Surya.

Another rare Sun statue showing him unified with Lord Vishnu and Shiva, currently housed at the Chandradhari Museum in Darbhanga. (Special Arrangement)

The Puranas also associate the Sun with the cosmic functions represented by Brahma (creator), Vishnu (preserver), and Mahesh (destroyer).

In the Panch Deva tradition of worship, the Sun is among the five principal deities offered prayers in daily household and temple rituals.

Persian Influence In Ancient Sun Sculptures

Stone sculptures provide some of the most striking evidence of the popularity of Sun worship in Bihar.