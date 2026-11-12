From Prehistoric Sun Worship To Chhath: Tracing Bihar’s 1,000-Year-Old Festival Of Faith
Bihar is preparing for four days (scheduled from Friday to Monday) of fasting, prayers and offerings to the Sun God
By Dev Raj
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Patna: From prehistoric rock art depicting the Sun as a mysterious celestial force to elaborate rituals along rivers and ponds, the worship of the Sun has travelled through centuries in Bihar. Today, that tradition finds its most prominent expression in Chhath Puja, popularly known as the festival of Lok Aastha or public faith, and one of the state's biggest cultural and religious celebrations.
As Chhath Puja approaches, Bihar is preparing for four days of fasting, prayers and offerings to the Sun God. The festival, scheduled from Friday to Monday (November 13 to 16), is expected to draw crores of devotees. Ghats are being cleaned and decorated, markets are witnessing a rush of shoppers, and authorities are making arrangements for security, sanitation and crowd management.
The festival is also seeking recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).
But how old is Chhath, and how did Sun worship evolve into the elaborate public celebration witnessed today?
There is no definitive answer to when the practice began. However, archaeological discoveries, ancient literature and historical accounts suggest that Sun worship has deep roots in Bihar, while references to Chhath rituals in medieval texts establish that the festival had acquired much of its present form at least 800 years ago.
ETV Bharat traces the journey through the ages.
Prehistoric Beginnings: The Sun In Rock Art
Some of the earliest possible indications of Sun symbolism in Bihar have been found in prehistoric rock paintings.
Rock art in the hills of Chenari and Rohtas blocks in Rohtas district, Chand block in Kaimur district and Kohwarwa hills in Nawada district includes representations resembling rayed solar discs.
“These rock paintings belong to the late Palaeolithic and Mesolithic periods and represent the Sun as a symbol. They could have had religious significance for the people who inhabited the region,” said Shyam Sundar Tiwari, who has extensively explored and researched the cave paintings of the Rohtas-Kaimur region.
Shyam Sunda, however, points out that the paintings do not explicitly show people worshipping the Sun or offering prayers with folded hands. While the precise meaning of these symbols remains open to interpretation, some researchers consider them possible early expressions of solar reverence.
From Pottery Motifs To Human Representations
Evidence of solar symbolism becomes more distinct in archaeological discoveries from later periods.
At Chirand, an important Neolithic archaeological site on the banks of the Ganga in Saran district, a potsherd bearing a 16-spoked wheel motif was discovered. Similar solar symbols have been found on pottery from Vaishali.
"A solar motif was impressed on a red-ware potsherd from Vaishali belonging to the early historic period, dated to around 300-150 BCE," said Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) deputy superintending archaeologist Jalaj Kumar Tiwari, who has worked extensively in Bihar.
One of the earliest known representations of the Sun God in human form in Bihar was discovered during excavations at Kadamkuan in Patna.
The circular terracotta disc, dating to the Mauryan period (321-185 BCE), depicts the Sun God standing in a chariot drawn by four galloping horses and shooting an arrow from a bow.
“The charioteer is depicted on the right side of the deity, holding the reins with his left hand and carrying a long staff in the right hand. Some historians date it to the Sunga period based on its artistic style,” Shiv Kumar Mishra, co-convenor of the Bihar chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), told ETV Bharat.
The artefact is currently housed at the Bihar Museum.
Terracotta figurines depicting the Sun God have also been discovered during excavations at Vaishali, dating to the Sunga period (185-73 BCE). Similar amulets and figurines from the Kushana and Gupta periods have been found at several archaeological sites, including Chirand.
Inscriptions And Seals: The Sun In Ancient Bihar
Archaeological discoveries at Basarh in Vaishali district offer further evidence of the prominence of solar worship.
German archaeologist Theodore Bloch (1872-1909), while working with the ASI, discovered an inscription depicting a Persian-style fire altar bearing the words 'Ravi dasa', meaning servant of the Sun. He also found a seal inscribed with the words 'Ravidatta Swamy', interpreted as bestowed by the Sun.
American archaeologist David Brainerd Spooner (1879-1925), also associated with the ASI, discovered another seal at Basarh depicting a solar disc above a fire altar, with the inscription 'Bhagavata Aditasya', referring to the deity Aditya.
A terracotta sealing bearing the symbol of the rising Sun was also discovered at Vaishali and is currently preserved at the Vaishali Museum.
The Sun In Vedic Literature And Epics
The Sun occupies an important position in India's earliest religious literature.
During the Rig Vedic period, the Sun was among the prominent deities representing the forces of nature. Several hymns of the Rig Veda invoke the Sun through different names, including Surya, Savitri, Pushan and Mitra.
The deity is described as the giver of vision, remover of darkness, destroyer of diseases and the soul of all living beings. The Gayatri Mantra, one of the best-known Vedic prayers, originates in the Rig Veda and is also found in the Yajur and Sama Vedas.
In later Hindu traditions, the Sun came to be regarded as the leader of the Navagrahas, or nine celestial bodies. The Ramayana depicts Lord Rama worshipping the Sun before his battle with Ravana, while the Mahabharata identifies Karna as the son of Surya.
The Puranas also associate the Sun with the cosmic functions represented by Brahma (creator), Vishnu (preserver), and Mahesh (destroyer).
In the Panch Deva tradition of worship, the Sun is among the five principal deities offered prayers in daily household and temple rituals.
Persian Influence In Ancient Sun Sculptures
Stone sculptures provide some of the most striking evidence of the popularity of Sun worship in Bihar.
The earliest known stone depiction of the Sun God in the state is carved on a pillar fragment belonging to the Sunga period. It is preserved at the ASI Museum in Bodh Gaya.
The sculpture depicts the Sun riding a chariot drawn by four horses, with the associated deities Usha and Pratyusha carrying bows and arrows, symbolically destroying darkness.
The Tapovan hills in Gaya district have yielded several broken sculptures of the Sun God showing Kushana-period artistic influences. These figures portray the deity as a warrior, wearing boots and ornaments, carrying a sword at the waist and holding lotuses.
“Boots, a sword dangling from the waist and lotuses are the tell-tale signs of ancient and early medieval Sun statues. Chariots driven by horses could also be present. The earliest sculptures did not depict the yagyopaveet or janeu (sacred thread), but the later ones do,” said Mishra, who has written extensively on Sun sculptures in Bihar.
Similar representations have been discovered in the Murali and Ajgaibinath hills of Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district, dating to the Gupta period (4th and 5th Century CE). Sun sculptures with comparable features have also been found on Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district, home to the famous Mundeshwari Temple.
One striking feature of several ancient Sun idols is the depiction of boots and clothing resembling Persian styles.
“Boots and Persian-style clothes are prominent features of many ancient Sun idols. Even some early terracotta sculptures depict Persian-style fire altars. Sun worship was widely prevalent in ancient Persia, and researchers need to explore the cultural exchanges between the two civilisations,” Mishra said.
The tradition continued through the post-Gupta, Pala and Karnat periods. Later sculptures became increasingly elaborate, with additional ornaments and the sacred thread becoming more common, although boots and Persian-style garments continued to appear.
According to Mishra, around 200 major Sun idols and sculptures have been discovered in Bihar in modern times. "Three more were found this year," he said, "indicating the continuing importance of archaeological research in the state."
Some rare sculptures depict the Sun in a composite form associated with Vishnu or Rudra, reflecting the blending of different religious traditions.
Sun Temples Across Bihar
The spread of Sun worship is also reflected in Bihar's temple architecture.
The Deo Sun Temple in Aurangabad district is among the most famous pilgrimage centres associated with Chhath. Although its present structure dates to the 15th century, historical and architectural evidence suggests that an earlier temple may have existed at the site around the 7th or 8th century.
Other prominent Sun temples are located at Ular in Patna district, Umga near Madanpur in Aurangabad, Kandaha in Saharsa, Dakshinarka in Gaya and Aungari in Nalanda.
These temples continue to attract large numbers of devotees, particularly during Chhath, when worshippers gather to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.
Chhath In Its Present Form: Medieval Literary Evidence
While the origins of Sun worship go back much further, historical references help establish when Chhath began taking the form recognised today.
One of the earliest literary references to the festival appears in Kritya Ratnakar, a 14th-century Sanskrit text written by Chandeshwar Thakur, a minister and scholar in the court of Karnat dynasty ruler Harisingh Deo.
The text describes women worshipping the Sun on the sixth and seventh days of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. The observance includes fasting and offerings of flowers, fruits, incense and food preparations made from jaggery and grains.
Another 14th-century scholar, Rudradhar, also described a similar tradition in his work Varshakritya.
The rituals described in these texts bear a striking resemblance to the Chhath celebrations practised today. The references suggest that the festival's central observances were already well established by the medieval period.
Chhath Through The Eyes Of A European Chronicler
An important historical account of Chhath appears in the 18th-century Shahabad Report of Scottish physician, botanist and surveyor Francis Buchanan.
Buchanan described the festival as an observance held on the sixth and seventh days of Kartik's waxing moon phase.
According to his account, women observed fasts and travelled together to rivers and ponds while singing devotional songs. They offered prayers to the setting Sun, spent the night on the riverbanks and broke their fast only after worshipping the rising Sun the following morning.
He also noted that the practice was not prevalent in the Bengal region at the time.
The description provides an important historical account of the rituals, community participation and public character of Chhath more than two centuries ago.
Chhath In 18th- And 19th-Century Art
The Patna Kalam school of painting, which flourished during the 18th and 19th centuries, offers another visual record of the festival.
Several paintings depict Chhath celebrations along the banks of the Ganga. One particularly famous work, dated 1795, is preserved at the British Museum.
The painting captures the festival as a public gathering along the river, reflecting the strong community participation that continues to define Chhath.
“The available evidence suggests that Chhath Puja has an unbroken tradition of at least 1,000 years,” Mishra told ETV Bharat.
Also read