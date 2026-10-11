ETV Bharat / bharat

From Orchards To High-Rises: New Jammu Kashmir Law Allows Commercial Use Of Farmland; Experts Warn Of Disaster

Srinagar: If you own a parcel of agricultural or horticulture land in Jammu and Kashmir, you can now undertake construction.

This is one of the provisions of a newly passed ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’ by the government, lifting the bar on converting agricultural land and establishing commercial activities within residential areas.

However, experts warn that bypassing master plans in high seismic vulnerability and flood-prone zones creates severe public safety and urban development risks.

On September 28, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tabled the bill in the recently concluded autumn session of the J&K legislative assembly. The bill received a nod from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, setting the stage for its implementation in the union territory.

A view of an orchard in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to the new law, only Red and Orange category industries are not permitted on agriculture/horticulture land. But activities not classified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), including service and infrastructure development sectors, are allowed.

The classification is based on the CPCB category of industries according to the pollution index (PI) of 60 or more. For instance, the most polluting industries with a PI above 80 fall under the Red category, and industries with a PI of 60-80 are included in the Orange category.

This is a departure from the existing policy where construction was largely banned on agricultural land in the region. The conversion of land use was allowed under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Regulations, 2022’ after getting permission from the district collector following a recommendation from the district-level committee.

Agriculture remains the mainstay of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, sustaining 70 per cent of its population with a total cultivable land area of 10.97 lakh hectares as of 2024–25. According to the Economic Survey (2024–25) compiled by the Planning and Monitoring Department, the region’s horticulture sector spans 3.47 lakh hectares (as of November 2025) and supports over 7 lakh families (representing approximately 35 lakh individuals).

Representational Image | A view of Saffron fields (ETV Bharat)

According to official data, agriculture contributes nearly 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Union Territory and generates an estimated annual income of around Rs 10,000 crore. The sector also serves as a powerful employment engine, with official estimates showing that a hectare of orchard generates about 400 man-days of employment annually.

Days before the Ease of Doing Business Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Abdullah in the assembly, official sources said he received an official briefing from the law department at the civil secretariat in Srinagar. But during the meeting alongside officials, he did not raise any objection to the document as the law official made a detailed presentation.

“We expected the CM would object or raise queries about some provisions as they were not in line with construction norms like conversion of land or other things. But there was no objection or question from him to any provision,” sources added.

A senior official said they were apprehensive about the passage of the bill in the assembly as the opposition was expected to corner the UT government over its controversial provisions.

One such provision allows commercial activities inside residential areas, barring activities falling in Red and Orange category industries and some other heavy activities including setting up cold storage, integrated freight or night clubs or liquor shops etc.

The new law also allows the construction of residential properties up to 24 metres high (approximately eight storeys) with a total built-up area of 5,000 square metres, completely bypassing conventional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and area coverage limits. The owners just require a third-party certification by a government-approved consultant. Likewise, commercial malls with the same specifications can also be built without any government approval.

Representational Image | A view of Saffron fields after digging (ETV Bharat)

The norms are in stark contrast to the government’s own hazard profile of Jammu and Kashmir, where major parts of the Kashmir valley and Jammu’s high-altitude Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar region, housing 50 per cent of the population, have been categorised under Zone V, indicating very high seismic vulnerability.