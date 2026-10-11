From Orchards To High-Rises: New Jammu Kashmir Law Allows Commercial Use Of Farmland; Experts Warn Of Disaster
A new J&K business law allows commercial high-rises on agricultural land, sparking fierce safety warnings from urban planners over extreme seismic and liquefaction risks.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 11, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Srinagar: If you own a parcel of agricultural or horticulture land in Jammu and Kashmir, you can now undertake construction.
This is one of the provisions of a newly passed ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’ by the government, lifting the bar on converting agricultural land and establishing commercial activities within residential areas.
However, experts warn that bypassing master plans in high seismic vulnerability and flood-prone zones creates severe public safety and urban development risks.
On September 28, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tabled the bill in the recently concluded autumn session of the J&K legislative assembly. The bill received a nod from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, setting the stage for its implementation in the union territory.
According to the new law, only Red and Orange category industries are not permitted on agriculture/horticulture land. But activities not classified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), including service and infrastructure development sectors, are allowed.
The classification is based on the CPCB category of industries according to the pollution index (PI) of 60 or more. For instance, the most polluting industries with a PI above 80 fall under the Red category, and industries with a PI of 60-80 are included in the Orange category.
This is a departure from the existing policy where construction was largely banned on agricultural land in the region. The conversion of land use was allowed under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Regulations, 2022’ after getting permission from the district collector following a recommendation from the district-level committee.
Agriculture remains the mainstay of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, sustaining 70 per cent of its population with a total cultivable land area of 10.97 lakh hectares as of 2024–25. According to the Economic Survey (2024–25) compiled by the Planning and Monitoring Department, the region’s horticulture sector spans 3.47 lakh hectares (as of November 2025) and supports over 7 lakh families (representing approximately 35 lakh individuals).
According to official data, agriculture contributes nearly 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Union Territory and generates an estimated annual income of around Rs 10,000 crore. The sector also serves as a powerful employment engine, with official estimates showing that a hectare of orchard generates about 400 man-days of employment annually.
Days before the Ease of Doing Business Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Abdullah in the assembly, official sources said he received an official briefing from the law department at the civil secretariat in Srinagar. But during the meeting alongside officials, he did not raise any objection to the document as the law official made a detailed presentation.
“We expected the CM would object or raise queries about some provisions as they were not in line with construction norms like conversion of land or other things. But there was no objection or question from him to any provision,” sources added.
A senior official said they were apprehensive about the passage of the bill in the assembly as the opposition was expected to corner the UT government over its controversial provisions.
One such provision allows commercial activities inside residential areas, barring activities falling in Red and Orange category industries and some other heavy activities including setting up cold storage, integrated freight or night clubs or liquor shops etc.
The new law also allows the construction of residential properties up to 24 metres high (approximately eight storeys) with a total built-up area of 5,000 square metres, completely bypassing conventional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and area coverage limits. The owners just require a third-party certification by a government-approved consultant. Likewise, commercial malls with the same specifications can also be built without any government approval.
The norms are in stark contrast to the government’s own hazard profile of Jammu and Kashmir, where major parts of the Kashmir valley and Jammu’s high-altitude Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar region, housing 50 per cent of the population, have been categorised under Zone V, indicating very high seismic vulnerability.
In 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) introduced major changes to its seismic code, classifying more than 60 per cent of the country's landmass under moderate-to-high risk earthquake zones. Although these updates were subsequently withdrawn, the mapping underscored Kashmir’s high-risk structural vulnerability and highlighted the urgent need for stringent seismic design standards in the region.
The last major earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir occurred in October 2005, wreaking havoc and claiming 75,000 people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and about 1400 in J&K. The tremor, measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, left millions homeless as 112,000 houses were damaged in the region.
A recent study published in 2026 analysed soil data from 87 wards of Srinagar, finding high to severe susceptibility to earthquake-induced liquefaction in the city alongside the River Jhelum, where loose alluvial deposits and shallow groundwater can worsen ground failure during strong shaking.
Former J&K government Chief Town Planner and disaster risk management expert Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim explains that they were not allowed to raise high-rise government-owned housing projects in Srinagar by experts from IIT, citing the risk of liquefaction.
Liquefaction takes place when loosely packed, water-logged sediments at or near the ground surface lose their strength in response to strong ground shaking. The phenomenon occurring beneath buildings and other structures can cause major damage during earthquakes, explains the US Geological Survey. For instance, the 1964 tremor in Japan caused widespread destruction to buildings.
These concerns are elevated in the context of J&K, as the state disaster management authority mapping classified all low-lying areas of Kashmir along with parts of the Jammu region as prone to floods. Kashmir faced a catastrophic flood in 2014, the first in 100 years, displacing a million people and submerging more than a third of Srinagar city and villages.
“You are allowing eight-storey buildings with no setbacks. You can cover the entire plot size. Imagine if this happens, it will have serious consequences for public safety and infrastructure,” said Hakim. “These buildings in waterlogged areas in seismic conditions behave like water. They will be floating in water. You will be multiplying the city’s vulnerability.”
Citing examples of Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, the urban planner said these states reduced friction in procedures for getting permissions for enterprises under the master plan.
“But in our case, we will face serious consequences as the master plan has been removed,” he said, adding that a new law was passed without public consultation, “bypassing the master plan.”
A master plan is a vision document prepared through technical analysis, infrastructure assessment, land-use planning, public participation and statutory approval to determine infrastructure requirements or land-use regulation based on several parameters, including population.
“But if you randomly allow conversion of land use, where will the infrastructure come from? It is not one enterprise asking for a change in land use, but there will be cumulative proposals coming to the government. What will cumulatively happen to the place should be our concern. It will create an acute urban development crisis,” Hakim told ETV Bharat.
A civil society group named Group of Concerned Citizens, led by former bureaucrat and advisor in the Governor’s administration Khurshid Ganai, said that they have no objection to the Ease of Doing Business law but their concern is with provisions and Schedules 2, 3 and 5 of the new act.
“It allows the setting up of white and green industries in residential areas. It is unheard of that the master plan was violated. Why was the master plan planned? It will wreak havoc in the residential areas of Kashmir,” he added.
Ganai said the new law allows free-for-all construction by relaxing or altogether removing building norms for construction. “It is a license to create a concrete jungle. It will negatively affect the lives of ordinary people,” he said, asking the government to revisit the law for fresh revision and amend the act.
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