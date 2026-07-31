From NIA To BSF, Over 15 Agencies Join Forces As Centre Strengthens Anti-Drug Crackdown
Following Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive, NCB’s Joint Coordination Committee mechanism is integrating intelligence, financial probes and enforcement across states, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to adopt a “whole-of-government” approach against narcotics, the Centre has significantly strengthened inter-agency coordination, bringing together more than 15 central and state enforcement, intelligence and regulatory agencies under the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) mechanism.
The intensified coordination was reflected in a series of state-level JCC meetings held across Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh in July, where agencies dealing with narcotics enforcement, border security, financial intelligence, taxation and counter-terrorism jointly reviewed major investigations and chalked out coordinated strategies to dismantle drug syndicates.
The strengthened mechanism follows Shah’s directions issued during the apex narco-coordination centre (NCORD) meeting and the rollout of the Vision Document on Drug Control 2026-29, which calls for intelligence-led enforcement, financial investigations, coordinated prosecution and disruption of the complete narcotics ecosystem rather than isolated seizures.
Team of 15
Officials said the present framework now integrates agencies including the NCB, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, Central Board of Indirect Taxes formations including DGGI and CGST, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs), State Excise Departments, Drug Controllers and State Police, besides financial intelligence platforms such as NATGRID and the Financial Intelligence Unit.
🤝 2nd Quarter State-Level JCC Meeting of 2026 for Assam, convened by NCB in Guwahati to further strengthen coordinated action against drug trafficking on 30-07-2026.— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) July 31, 2026
🔷 The meeting was chaired by Shri R. Sudhakar, IPS, Deputy Director General (NER), NCB, with participation from… pic.twitter.com/8wNjK6BOu3
The latest JCC meeting held in Guwahati on Thursday, chaired by NCB Deputy Director General (North Eastern Region) R Sudhakar, witnessed participation from virtually the entire enforcement architecture in the Northeast.
Apart from reviewing emerging trafficking trends, the meeting focused on strengthening financial investigations, intelligence-led enforcement and dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug cartels. District Superintendents of Police across Assam also joined the deliberations virtually.
The meeting reviewed significant cases, including the seizure of 80,000 Yaba tablets in Sribhumi district, in which three accused were arrested, and the recovery of 669.734 kg of ganja concealed inside 111 cargo parcels at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, leading to the arrest of five persons.
On the same day, another JCC meeting in Bhopal brought together agencies including the NIA, SIB, Income Tax, Customs, Central Bureau of Narcotics, RPF, State Prosecution Department and Food and Drug Administration.
“The discussions during the Bhopal JCC meeting centred on monitoring major NDPS cases, dismantling clandestine drug laboratories, expediting preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act and conducting intelligence-led joint operations,” a senior NCB official told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Earlier this month, similar coordination meetings were held in Chandigarh for Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and in Raipur for Chhattisgarh. These meetings focused on Pakistan-backed cross-border trafficking networks, narco-gangster linkages, terror financing, financial investigations, money laundering, trial monitoring and greater use of technology platforms such as NIDAAN, NATGRID and the FIU Portal.
Coordination yielding results
Officials said the enhanced coordination has already translated into major operational successes over the past three months.
🤝 2nd Quarter State-Level JCC Meeting of 2026 for Madhya Pradesh, convened by NCB in Bhopal to further strengthen coordinated action against drug trafficking on 30-07-2026.— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) July 30, 2026
🔷 The meeting was jointly chaired by NCB DDG (Western Region) & ADG, ANTF, Madhya Pradesh, with… pic.twitter.com/qQ0MUP0AiS
Among the most significant was Operation White Strike, in which the NCB seized 349 kg of cocaine worth about Rs 1,745 crore after a months-long intelligence-driven investigation involving coordinated action across multiple enforcement agencies to dismantle an international trafficking network.
Another breakthrough came under Operation Ragepill, during which investigators seized 227.7 kg of Captagon tablets valued at around Rs 182 crore, India’s first major seizure of the synthetic drug. The operation expanded into financial investigations and international linkages involving multiple enforcement agencies.
In another coordinated action, the NCB and Chandigarh police busted a Pakistan-linked methamphetamine network, recovering methamphetamine, heroin and poppy straw while exposing cross-border trafficking routes and supply chains.
Officials said the JCC mechanism is increasingly enabling agencies to move beyond isolated seizures towards coordinated investigations that simultaneously target traffickers, financiers, hawala operators, logistics providers and organised crime networks.
“With more than 15 agencies now sharing intelligence, conducting joint interrogations and pursuing financial and terror-linked investigations under a common framework, it is expected that the integrated enforcement model will significantly strengthen the government’s campaign for a drug-free India,” the official added.
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