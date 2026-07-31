ETV Bharat / bharat

From NIA To BSF, Over 15 Agencies Join Forces As Centre Strengthens Anti-Drug Crackdown

New Delhi: Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to adopt a “whole-of-government” approach against narcotics, the Centre has significantly strengthened inter-agency coordination, bringing together more than 15 central and state enforcement, intelligence and regulatory agencies under the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) mechanism.

The intensified coordination was reflected in a series of state-level JCC meetings held across Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh in July, where agencies dealing with narcotics enforcement, border security, financial intelligence, taxation and counter-terrorism jointly reviewed major investigations and chalked out coordinated strategies to dismantle drug syndicates.

The strengthened mechanism follows Shah’s directions issued during the apex narco-coordination centre (NCORD) meeting and the rollout of the Vision Document on Drug Control 2026-29, which calls for intelligence-led enforcement, financial investigations, coordinated prosecution and disruption of the complete narcotics ecosystem rather than isolated seizures.

Team of 15

Officials said the present framework now integrates agencies including the NCB, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, Central Board of Indirect Taxes formations including DGGI and CGST, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs), State Excise Departments, Drug Controllers and State Police, besides financial intelligence platforms such as NATGRID and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The latest JCC meeting held in Guwahati on Thursday, chaired by NCB Deputy Director General (North Eastern Region) R Sudhakar, witnessed participation from virtually the entire enforcement architecture in the Northeast.

Apart from reviewing emerging trafficking trends, the meeting focused on strengthening financial investigations, intelligence-led enforcement and dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug cartels. District Superintendents of Police across Assam also joined the deliberations virtually.

The meeting reviewed significant cases, including the seizure of 80,000 Yaba tablets in Sribhumi district, in which three accused were arrested, and the recovery of 669.734 kg of ganja concealed inside 111 cargo parcels at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, leading to the arrest of five persons.