ETV Bharat / bharat

From NEET Aspirant's Death To MSP Guarantee, CPI Rally Brings Education, Jobs And Farmers’ Concerns To Delhi

New Delhi: For octogenarian Ramjot Singh from Aurangabad in Bihar, the journey to Delhi was not merely about attending a political rally. It was an opportunity to raise his voice against what he believes is a deeply flawed education system—one that, he says, is pushing students from poor and middle-class families towards despair.

“I really want a change in India’s education system so that students from poor and even middle-class families do not have to commit suicide. We need an education system free from corruption and favouritism,” Ramjot told ETV Bharat on Tuesday at the ‘Badlaav Zaroori Hai’ (Change Is Necessary) rally organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) at Ramlila Maidan.

Ramjot, a farmer, recalled the recent death of 18-year-old Shreyam, a NEET aspirant from Muzaffarpur, who was found dead in his hostel room after allegedly consuming a toxic substance. Police later recovered a purported suicide note in which he reportedly expressed despair over failing to achieve his academic ambitions.

Sukhbindar Singh and Darshan from Jalandhar in Punjab, were among those who participated in the rally, which brought together farmers, workers, women’s organisations and representatives of Dalit and Adivasi communities. (ETV Bharat)

For Ramjot, the incident reflects the mounting pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations, particularly those from families unable to afford expensive private coaching or prolonged academic support.

But education was only one of the concerns that brought participants from different parts of the country to the national capital.

Ramekbal Singh from Aurangabad, along with Sukhbindar Singh and Darshan from Jalandhar in Punjab, were among those who participated in the programme, which brought together farmers, workers, women’s organisations and representatives of Dalit and Adivasi communities.

For Sukhbindar Singh, the primary concern was agriculture and the demand for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“We want a legal guarantee of MSP. Mere announcements are insufficient when farmers lack an enforceable mechanism ensuring remunerative prices. A legal guarantee can provide the certainty required for agricultural planning and protect farmers from distress sales,” he said.