From Naxal Hotbed To Organic Farming: Dantewada Farmers Demand Separate Market For Their Produce
Farmers pointed out that due to the lack of a separate organic market, they have to sell these vegetables in the general market.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Dantewada: Dantewada has established itself as an organic district in Chhattisgarh in an image makeover from a Naxalite hotbed to a farming example. The district administration and the Agriculture Department are continuously making efforts to promote organic farming. However, there are many challenges for farmers to overcome.
Farmers complain that they are not getting a fair price for their organic produce in the market. Both chemical and organic rice are sold at the same rate in the market. Organic rice is not recognised, so the value of organic produce is being undermined.
According to Sanjeev Pansari, an official with the Dantewada Agriculture Department, organic farming is being practised in over 65,000 hectares in Dantewada district. A total of 10,156 farmers are registered in all four blocks of the district, practising entirely organic farming. The district has approximately 29,000 farmers in total.
The Agriculture Department has been testing the soil of organic farmers' fields and urging farmers that they do not use any chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Further efforts are underway to ensure that farmers achieve better results in organic farming. This includes training in vermicompost production and up to a 10% subsidy on agricultural equipment and seeds.
"Along with various schemes, we continuously educate farmers on new technologies. We also encourage farmers to contact the Horticulture Department if they wish to plant any vegetables. We will provide them with free seeds," said Sanjeev Pansari, Agriculture Officer.
Bhoomgadi, an organization formed by farmers, is also making several efforts to promote organic farming. Aromatic organic rice is procured from farmers through this organization. It also brands and distributes it to other states.
"We are working to connect many rice varieties with the market," said Suresh Nag, founder, Bhoomgadi.
"We have repeatedly raised the issue with the district administration and ministers of the Chhattisgarh government and even raised it on different platforms, but no one took it seriously. Organic farmers are suffering losses, while those who practice chemical farming are reaping greater profits,” said farmer Keshav Netam.
Farmers pointed out that but due to the lack of a separate organic market, they have to sell these vegetables in the general market. Organic vegetables have better quality and health benefits than chemical vegetables, but they lack recognition and value in the open market. Until a separate market is created for organic produce, farmers will not be able to benefit.
Farmers in Dantewada district are now planning for a movement. They say that if price determination and a separate organic market are not established soon, more than 10,000 farmers will unite and approach the district administration and strongly present their demands.
