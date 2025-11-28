ETV Bharat / bharat

From Naxal Hotbed To Organic Farming: Dantewada Farmers Demand Separate Market For Their Produce

Dantewada: Dantewada has established itself as an organic district in Chhattisgarh in an image makeover from a Naxalite hotbed to a farming example. The district administration and the Agriculture Department are continuously making efforts to promote organic farming. However, there are many challenges for farmers to overcome.

Farmers complain that they are not getting a fair price for their organic produce in the market. Both chemical and organic rice are sold at the same rate in the market. Organic rice is not recognised, so the value of organic produce is being undermined.

According to Sanjeev Pansari, an official with the Dantewada Agriculture Department, organic farming is being practised in over 65,000 hectares in Dantewada district. A total of 10,156 farmers are registered in all four blocks of the district, practising entirely organic farming. The district has approximately 29,000 farmers in total.

The Agriculture Department has been testing the soil of organic farmers' fields and urging farmers that they do not use any chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Further efforts are underway to ensure that farmers achieve better results in organic farming. This includes training in vermicompost production and up to a 10% subsidy on agricultural equipment and seeds.

"Along with various schemes, we continuously educate farmers on new technologies. We also encourage farmers to contact the Horticulture Department if they wish to plant any vegetables. We will provide them with free seeds," said Sanjeev Pansari, Agriculture Officer.