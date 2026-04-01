ETV Bharat / bharat

From Nalanda To ASEAN: How A New Centre Aims To Deepen India–Southeast Asia Ties

New Delhi: At the ancient seat of trans-Asian learning in Nalanda University, India has opened a new doorway to Southeast Asia.

The inauguration of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies by P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025, signalling that New Delhi sees knowledge and civilisational links as central to its Act East Policy.

More than an academic unit, the Centre is designed as a bridge between policy, history and contemporary strategy in India’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Structured around 10 interdisciplinary research clusters ranging from climate and maritime studies to trade, heritage, public health, migration, digital cooperation and international relations, the Centre aims to function as a knowledge partner to the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Plan of Action for 2026–2030,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reads. “The Centre will serve as a bridge between India and Southeast Asia by strengthening academic research, supporting policy engagement, and deepening cultural and civilisational ties.”

Situated besides the Rajgir hills in Bihar, the rejuvenated Nalanda University calls out “Learning is being here”. Nalanda University was the first residential university of the world. Founded by Emperor Kumaragupta of the Gupta dynasty in 427 CE, it flourished for over 800 years till the end in 12th century CE. It is believed to have possessed 2,000 teachers and 10,000 students. Nalanda had attracted scholars to its campus from places as distant as China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia.

In March 2006, while addressing a joint session of the Bihar State Legislative Assembly, former President APJ Abdul Kalam proposed the revival of the ancient Nalanda. Concurring ideas came simultaneously seeking the re-establishment of ancient Nalanda: from the Singapore government; the leaders of 16 member states of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in January 2007 in the Philippines; and in the fourth EAS in October 2009 in Thailand.

The Parliament of India passed the Nalanda University Act in 2010, and in September 2014, the first batch of students were enrolled. The Bihar government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allocated 455 acres of land for the University campus at a significant location. This marked the establishment of the modern Nalanda University and the infrastructural constructions were done in the new campus from 2017 to 2023.

For centuries, ideas, monks, traders, and texts moved between Nalanda and regions that are now Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar. By anchoring Southeast Asian studies at Nalanda, India has foregrounded shared Buddhist and civilisational heritage as a living bridge, not just historical memory.

Academic exchanges, fellowships, and visiting scholars from these countries can create people-to-people links that outlast official diplomacy. Cultural diplomacy gains an institutional home that can curate conferences, language programmes, manuscript studies, and heritage research. This is soft power aligned directly with New Delhi’s Act East Policy objectives.

According to Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of China Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the setting up of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University makes sense.