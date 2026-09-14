ETV Bharat / bharat

From Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja To Tamil Nadu Temples, India Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Great Joy

A woman holds an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Kumartuli, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, while celebrations in West Bengal took on a distinct socio-political colour with pandal installations reflecting recent public movements.

In Mumbai, the traditional epicentre of the 10-day extravaganza, a sea of devotees converged at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to catch a glimpse and seek the blessings of the deity amid spirited chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Devotees converged at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday morning. (PTI)

In Nagpur, Mangal Aarti was performed at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A massive crowd of devotees thronged Jaipur’s famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple starting early Monday morning. Darshan of Lord Ganesha commenced at 5:00 AM with the 'Mangla Aarti' and will continue until the 'Shayan Aarti' at 11:40 PM, providing devotees the opportunity to offer prayers for over 19 hours.