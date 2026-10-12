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From Meerut Panchayat To KBC Hot Seat With Big B: Uttar Pradesh Gram Pradhan Richa Singh's Village Reform Wins Reality Accolades

Meerut: While Uttar Pradesh has thousands of villages and an equal number of 'Gram Pradhans' (village heads), a small panchayat in Meerut district—Amheda Adipur—is currently making headlines across the country. The reason is the village's female Gram Pradhan Richa Singh.

Leveraging her competence and government schemes, she accomplished the work so remarkable that the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan invited and honored her as a special guest on the stage of TV game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).

Gram Pradhan Richa Singh (ETV Bharat)

Gram Pradhan Richa Singh Impresses 'Big B'

Richa Singh is not like an ordinary Gram Pradhan, She brought about tremendous transformation in her village. After consulting with the residents, Richa began working to revamp the village's landscape. First, she constructed a Panchayat Secretariat to serve as a dedicated space for discussing and planning the welfare of the villagers.

She then established a Panchayat Learning Center equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and facilitated the setup of AI labs in government schools, benefiting the children.

A view of a school at Amheda Adipur Gram Panchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Richa also opened an open-air gym, implemented waste management systems, and built an 'Annapurna Bhavan' for ration distribution. Although a health center had existed in the village for a long time, it had been non-functional; she had it renovated and, with the cooperation of officials, ensured it became fully operational. Today, the villagers are reaping its benefits.

Virendra Kumar, District Panchayat Raj Officer said that Gram Pradhan Richa has effectively implemented government schemes in Amheda Adipur village (Rajpura Block).

Students work on practicals inside the Science Laboratory at Amheda Adipur Gram Panchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

“She is extremely hardworking. Her efforts have brought about significant changes in the village. The district administration has also honored her for her work,” Kumar said.

From Village Panchayat To KBC Hot Seat

Gram Pradhan Richa said that when she received the call from KBC, she was informed that only four Gram Pradhans from across the country had been invited to the program, and she was the only one selected from Uttar Pradesh. Richa said she never expected to be invited to such a prestigious platform; attending the event has certainly filled her with renewed enthusiasm, and she intends to pursue her work with even greater dedication.

A view of Amheda Adipur Gram Panchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Richa said that she received a call from the Kaun Banega Crorepati team about 8 to 10 days prior, informing her that she was being invited to Mumbai to be honored on their stage for the outstanding work she had done in the village.

“Sitting across from Amitabh Bachchan and receiving his appreciation was a truly extraordinary moment," said Richa, who completed the shooting for the special episode at Mumbai Film City last week. The episode is expected to get on air this week.

A view of Amheda Adipur Gram Panchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

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