From Meerut Panchayat To KBC Hot Seat With Big B: Uttar Pradesh Gram Pradhan Richa Singh's Village Reform Wins Reality Accolades
Richa, who once aspired to become a teacher, has shot to an unlikely fame with the invitation to Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, reports Shripaal Teotia.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Meerut: While Uttar Pradesh has thousands of villages and an equal number of 'Gram Pradhans' (village heads), a small panchayat in Meerut district—Amheda Adipur—is currently making headlines across the country. The reason is the village's female Gram Pradhan Richa Singh.
Leveraging her competence and government schemes, she accomplished the work so remarkable that the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan invited and honored her as a special guest on the stage of TV game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).
Gram Pradhan Richa Singh Impresses 'Big B'
Richa Singh is not like an ordinary Gram Pradhan, She brought about tremendous transformation in her village. After consulting with the residents, Richa began working to revamp the village's landscape. First, she constructed a Panchayat Secretariat to serve as a dedicated space for discussing and planning the welfare of the villagers.
She then established a Panchayat Learning Center equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and facilitated the setup of AI labs in government schools, benefiting the children.
Richa also opened an open-air gym, implemented waste management systems, and built an 'Annapurna Bhavan' for ration distribution. Although a health center had existed in the village for a long time, it had been non-functional; she had it renovated and, with the cooperation of officials, ensured it became fully operational. Today, the villagers are reaping its benefits.
Virendra Kumar, District Panchayat Raj Officer said that Gram Pradhan Richa has effectively implemented government schemes in Amheda Adipur village (Rajpura Block).
“She is extremely hardworking. Her efforts have brought about significant changes in the village. The district administration has also honored her for her work,” Kumar said.
From Village Panchayat To KBC Hot Seat
Gram Pradhan Richa said that when she received the call from KBC, she was informed that only four Gram Pradhans from across the country had been invited to the program, and she was the only one selected from Uttar Pradesh. Richa said she never expected to be invited to such a prestigious platform; attending the event has certainly filled her with renewed enthusiasm, and she intends to pursue her work with even greater dedication.
Richa said that she received a call from the Kaun Banega Crorepati team about 8 to 10 days prior, informing her that she was being invited to Mumbai to be honored on their stage for the outstanding work she had done in the village.
“Sitting across from Amitabh Bachchan and receiving his appreciation was a truly extraordinary moment," said Richa, who completed the shooting for the special episode at Mumbai Film City last week. The episode is expected to get on air this week.
Aspirations To Become A Teacher
Richa Singh holds B.Sc. and B.Ed. degrees and was preparing to become a teacher. She had even cleared the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test). However, during that time, the Gram Pradhan elections were announced; her husband informed her that the seat was reserved for women and encouraged her to run, leading her to decide to contest the election.
Robin Siwach, Richa’s husband and an advocate, said that years ago, they envisioned that the village would progress through development.
“With this goal in mind, when the election for the village head took place, my wife stepped forward. Since the village seat was reserved for women, she—despite having aspired to be a teacher—decided to run for the position of Gram Pradhan and succeeded," Robin recalled.
Special Focus On Women
Today, more than 60 self-help groups are active in the village, providing women with opportunities to acquire skills and become self-reliant. Rita, a villager, said that joining a group opened up employment avenues and provided access to government financial aid; many women have achieved self-reliance through these groups.
Some run boutiques or beauty parlors, while others have started small-scale ventures, thereby contributing to strengthening their families' financial stability, she said.
Neerja Vishnoi, Principal of the local school said that the institution is well-equipped; children are learning technology in the AI lab, and the facilities are such that students study with genuine interest and dedication.
Praising village head Richa Singh, Vishnoi said that her efforts have instilled confidence among the people. “This is why children who previously attended private schools are now coming to study at the village's government school."
The Principal further said that thanks to digital classrooms and state-of-the-art labs, students gain such diverse knowledge daily that they do not want to miss a single day of school.
Village head Richa’s journey—rising from a small village in Meerut to gain recognition at the ramparts of the Red Fort and in the national capital—is not merely a story of accolades; it is a powerful testament to transformation in rural India.
Being counted among the country's select four Pradhans to the KBC sets proves that when intentions are noble and spirits are high, any village can become a model village. Today, Richa’s resolve serves as a great inspiration for every daughter of the nation and for rural leadership.
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