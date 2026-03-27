ETV Bharat / bharat

From 'Maa Mati Manush' to Concrete Fields, Shibpur Tests TMC's Poll Pitch

​Bolpur: In West Bengal, elections come and go, but the future of industrialisation mostly remains shrouded in darkness.

From the historic fallout of Singur to the uncertainty of Deucha-Pachami, the story is often the same, that of grand promises dissolving into mirages. The latest flashpoint is Shibpur in Birbhum, where land once destined for factories now sits as a concrete graveyard of unfulfilled dreams. It is just another story of development promises followed by years of stagnation.

Concrete Over Cultivation

In 2001 under the Left Front regime, approximately 300 acres of fertile, double-crop agricultural land were acquired through the Sriniketan-Santiniketan Development Authority (SSDA) in the Sibpur Mouza near Birbhum's Bolpur. Strategically located near major roads and only 3 km from the Ajoy river, the site was pitched as a prime industrial hub. Farmers were paid compensations between Rs 48,000 and Rs 68,000 per bigha and every displaced family was promised a job.

​However, the promised industry never materialized. When the Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal in 2011, the political narrative shifted as did the state government.

But, the plight of the farmers only worsened. Instead of the factories or a Chemical Hub, which the TMC government's industry minister Partha Chatterjee once proposed, and was later on altered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who announced the 'Gitabitan' housing project and a 'Biswa Khudro Bazar' (World Small-Markets) on the same land, farmers stare at vacant expanse of Shibpur. By 2013, large portions of the acquired land were covered with 4-feet deep concrete.

Around 131 acres earmarked for the housing project, and another 50 acres for the market, stands mostly uninhabited and overrun with weeds. The market stays shuttered for 355 days a year, opening only for a 10-day annual state-sponsored handicrafts fair.

Voices of protest

A section of displaced farmers allege that the state government acted as a land broker, buying the land for pittance and selling it for residential plots at rates as high as Rs 88 lakh per bigha. From the beginning, unwilling land donors and farmers who resisted acquisition, have been demanding either proper industrial development or return of their land.