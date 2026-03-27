From 'Maa Mati Manush' to Concrete Fields, Shibpur Tests TMC's Poll Pitch
Farmers from whom land was acquired for an industrial hub never materialised. All that remains is acres of concrete, reports Avisekh Dutta Roy.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Bolpur: In West Bengal, elections come and go, but the future of industrialisation mostly remains shrouded in darkness.
From the historic fallout of Singur to the uncertainty of Deucha-Pachami, the story is often the same, that of grand promises dissolving into mirages. The latest flashpoint is Shibpur in Birbhum, where land once destined for factories now sits as a concrete graveyard of unfulfilled dreams. It is just another story of development promises followed by years of stagnation.
Concrete Over Cultivation
In 2001 under the Left Front regime, approximately 300 acres of fertile, double-crop agricultural land were acquired through the Sriniketan-Santiniketan Development Authority (SSDA) in the Sibpur Mouza near Birbhum's Bolpur. Strategically located near major roads and only 3 km from the Ajoy river, the site was pitched as a prime industrial hub. Farmers were paid compensations between Rs 48,000 and Rs 68,000 per bigha and every displaced family was promised a job.
However, the promised industry never materialized. When the Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal in 2011, the political narrative shifted as did the state government.
But, the plight of the farmers only worsened. Instead of the factories or a Chemical Hub, which the TMC government's industry minister Partha Chatterjee once proposed, and was later on altered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who announced the 'Gitabitan' housing project and a 'Biswa Khudro Bazar' (World Small-Markets) on the same land, farmers stare at vacant expanse of Shibpur. By 2013, large portions of the acquired land were covered with 4-feet deep concrete.
Around 131 acres earmarked for the housing project, and another 50 acres for the market, stands mostly uninhabited and overrun with weeds. The market stays shuttered for 355 days a year, opening only for a 10-day annual state-sponsored handicrafts fair.
Voices of protest
A section of displaced farmers allege that the state government acted as a land broker, buying the land for pittance and selling it for residential plots at rates as high as Rs 88 lakh per bigha. From the beginning, unwilling land donors and farmers who resisted acquisition, have been demanding either proper industrial development or return of their land.
The local resistance has been met with heavy-handedness. Residents recall the intimidation tactics of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal and local MLA-cum-state minister Chandranath Sinha.
"They took our land for industry and jobs. Instead, they built houses and held fairs. We haven't even received fair compensation. When we protested, they unleashed goons, framed us in false cases, and drove us from our homes," said Israil Mondal, Radheshyam Byapari, Sheikh Selim, and Chandan Dey. The all had parted with their land for the promised industry.
Mirza Jasimuddin (Ripon), a leader of the movement adds, "The state government gazette still lists this as land for industry. But, the state has turned into a land broker, selling our land to outsiders for a profit. Minister Chandranath Sinha called us 'addicts' and 'intoxicated' for protesting. What benefit does housing bring to farmers who lost their livelihoods? They cannot even show their faces here to ask for votes."
The protests intensified over the years, drawing attention to alleged intimidation tactics. Anubrata Mondal reportedly instructed police officers on-site to arrest protesters within a fixed timeframe, warning of "chaos" otherwise, a statement that triggered statewide controversy. Shibpur residents now claim that Trinamool Congress candidates selectively avoid campaigning in their areas during elections, fearing backlash.
The protesting farmers approached both the Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court. The apex court's recent direction that the state government take a decision regarding compensation for the land losers has offered a glimmer of hope to the land losers. But, the core issue of lack of industrial development, remains unresolved.
Shibpur, Trinamool's Political Liability?
As the Assembly elections approach, the Shibpur crisis is more than a local grievance in one district of Bengal. For many, it is a symbol of the Singur Paradox. The Trinamool Congress, which rose to power on the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Land, People) slogan by championing farmers' rights in Singur, now finds itself accused of the same forcible acquisition tactics it once fought.
The Opposition plans to use Shibpur as proof of the TMC’s failed industrial policy and 'syndicate raj' (land brokerage). Responding to the allegations, Trinamool Congress Birbhum district spokesperson Jamshed Ali Khan said, "The Supreme Court has directed that the matter be reviewed after the formation of the new cabinet post-elections. Our government has always stood by farmers and workers. This land was acquired during the Left regime. We have at least developed infrastructure like the Biswa Kudro Bazaar, Gitabitan housing, and a bus terminus. More development work will follow."
However, for the voters of Birbhum, the Shibpur issue stands testimony of a systematic failure. They say if the state government cannot deliver industry, and the land is ruined for agriculture by concrete casting, the rural economy faces a dead end.
The issue also draws quick parallel with the Deucha-Pachami coal mining project in the same district, which was once projected as the world’s second-largest open-cast mine, but remains stalled. For the farmers of Shibpur, the demand remains simple and unwavering, "If industry comes, we accept it. Otherwise, return our land. Why should our children migrate elsewhere for work? Let us either farm or find jobs here."
With elections knocking on the doors, Shibpur has once again become a symbol of the unresolved tension between agriculture and industry in Bengal. As campaigning intensifies, the lingering grievances here may well influence voter sentiment, especially in rural constituencies where land remains the most sensitive political issue. Shibpur poses a tough challenge for the incumbent candidate, Trinamool's Chandranath Sinha, who faces a community that feels economically strangled and politically silenced.
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