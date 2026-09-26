ETV Bharat / bharat

From Loss To Justice: Parents’ Decade‑Long Fight Ends In Supreme Court Victory

New Delhi: A grief‑stricken parents whose son fell from a moving train in Gujarat in 2017 and later died saw their anguish compounded by a bitter legal fight to prove the young man had been a bona fide, ticketed passenger.

On Friday, their long struggle for justice ended: the Supreme Court restored the Railway Claims Tribunal's award, ruling that the absence of a recovered ticket cannot defeat a family’s claim for compensation.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and AS Chandurkar noted that the appellants were the unfortunate parents of one Maheshbhai, who was a victim of an 'untoward incident' while travelling to Surat via Ahmedabad in September 2017. While travelling in the general compartment, he fell due to a sudden jerk and jolt when the said train was between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad Railway Stations.

He sustained multiple grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries in October 2017. The Railway Claims Tribunal allowed the claim application preferred by the parents under Section 16 of the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987, in June 2022.

It held that Maheshbhai was a victim of an ‘untoward incident’ and had suffered an accidental fall. The claimants were entitled to compensation of ₹8 lakhs along with interest @9% per annum from the date of the incident till the date of the order. The Union of India being aggrieved, preferred an appeal under Section 23 of the Act.

In July 2025, the Gujarat High Court allowed the Centre's appeal, holding that there was no evidence of the victim falling from the train; therefore, the incident could not be called an ‘untoward incident’ as defined under Section 123(c)(2) of the Railways Act, 1989. The aggrieved parents moved the apex court.

Senior advocate Nachiketa Joshi, for the claimants, contended that the High Court gave weight only to the fact that the victim's travel details, such as the name of the train, were not disclosed. He submitted that since the claimants specifically pleaded that the victim was travelling with a valid ticket which was lost, the burden to prove the victim was an unauthorised passenger rested on the Railways.