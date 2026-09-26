From Loss To Justice: Parents’ Decade‑Long Fight Ends In Supreme Court Victory
Maheshbhai from Gujarat died in October 2017 after falling from a train. His parents have got justice after almost 9 years.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: A grief‑stricken parents whose son fell from a moving train in Gujarat in 2017 and later died saw their anguish compounded by a bitter legal fight to prove the young man had been a bona fide, ticketed passenger.
On Friday, their long struggle for justice ended: the Supreme Court restored the Railway Claims Tribunal's award, ruling that the absence of a recovered ticket cannot defeat a family’s claim for compensation.
A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and AS Chandurkar noted that the appellants were the unfortunate parents of one Maheshbhai, who was a victim of an 'untoward incident' while travelling to Surat via Ahmedabad in September 2017. While travelling in the general compartment, he fell due to a sudden jerk and jolt when the said train was between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad Railway Stations.
He sustained multiple grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries in October 2017. The Railway Claims Tribunal allowed the claim application preferred by the parents under Section 16 of the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987, in June 2022.
It held that Maheshbhai was a victim of an ‘untoward incident’ and had suffered an accidental fall. The claimants were entitled to compensation of ₹8 lakhs along with interest @9% per annum from the date of the incident till the date of the order. The Union of India being aggrieved, preferred an appeal under Section 23 of the Act.
In July 2025, the Gujarat High Court allowed the Centre's appeal, holding that there was no evidence of the victim falling from the train; therefore, the incident could not be called an ‘untoward incident’ as defined under Section 123(c)(2) of the Railways Act, 1989. The aggrieved parents moved the apex court.
Senior advocate Nachiketa Joshi, for the claimants, contended that the High Court gave weight only to the fact that the victim's travel details, such as the name of the train, were not disclosed. He submitted that since the claimants specifically pleaded that the victim was travelling with a valid ticket which was lost, the burden to prove the victim was an unauthorised passenger rested on the Railways.
Centre's counsel argued that no eyewitness was examined, nor was any railway ticket found on the victim, and that the injury sustained was rightly held to be a ‘self-inflicted injury’; thus, no compensation was payable to the claimants under Section 124-A of the Act of 1989.
The apex court said, "The high court gave undue importance to the absence of the railway ticket without taking into consideration the statement made on oath by the victim's father and the fact that the victim had been hospitalised for a period of more than one month.”
“On the preponderance of probabilities, it can be concluded that the victim was a bona fide passenger and that absence of recovery of his ticket cannot result in defeating the claim for compensation”, added the bench.
The apex court set aside the Gujarat High Court's order rejecting the compensation awarded to the parents of Maheshbhai. “In normal course, when the victim was undergoing medical treatment, it is quite unlikely that the railway ticket would have been preserved by the claimants. In any event, the Railways failed to discharge the burden that had shifted to them in view of the claimant’s statement on oath," said the apex court.
The bench noted that the claimants had specifically pleaded that the victim’s ticket, handkerchief, wristwatch, comb and cash of ₹800/- to ₹900/- were lost. “The victim’s father having deposed on oath that his son had purchased the ticket resulted in the initial burden being discharged by the claimants and it was up to the Railways to rebut the same. The witnesses examined by the Railways failed to check the pockets of the victim”, said the bench.
The apex court ordered that the ₹8 lakh award given by the Railways Claim Tribunal be restored to the deceased's parents and given to them within thirty days.
Read More