From Losing Eyesight To Realising The Dream: Visually Impaired Kashmir Youth Cracks UPSC Civil Services Exam

Bandipora: In the sleepy Manzpora village of Bandipora's Naidkhai in north Kashmir, once known for skilled carpet weavers, a new script is being written. Irfan Ahmad Lone, a visually impaired man has become the first to qualify the prestigious civil services exam, making way to enter the country's echelons of power.

“I was doing a job and I am financially strong,” Lone, who cracked the civil services exam 2025 with All India Rank 957 in his fourth attempt, told ETV Bharat over phone. “But I wanted to send out a message that a blind person can also qualify the UPSC exam.”

The 30-year-old said that after the results were announced by the UPSC on Friday, he first called his father on the phone from Delhi where works as an assistant administrative officer at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). He joined the job after completing Masters in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Lone is among the 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who qualified the Union Public Services Commission examination 2025. Since Shah Faesal topped the civil services exam in 2011, his entry has inspired many in the region to pursue a career in civil services.

But Lone’s feat is extraordinary as his journey was beset with physical and personal struggles.

“It was a significant journey and I had taken on myself to get through the exam this time. My family, teachers and friends' encouragement and appreciation helped me to qualify for it,” he added.

Born to a casual labourer father in the Flood and Irrigation Department and a homemaker mother within a humble farming family, misfortune befell him when a fellow kid pierced a syringe in his eye, causing him to lose his vision in one eye. Within a month of joining a local school as a seven-year-old, a classmate accidentally hit his head, causing a sharpened pencil to pierce his second eye.

His father Bashir Ahmad Lone moved him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment in New Delhi.

“We spent two years in Delhi as he underwent 25 surgeries on his eyes but could not regain his vision. That was the toughest phase in my life,” said the 55-year-old, who was sitting in a big tent pitched that morning to accommodate visitors at their home.