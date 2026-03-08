From Losing Eyesight To Realising The Dream: Visually Impaired Kashmir Youth Cracks UPSC Civil Services Exam
Braving twin eye injuries that left him total blind, Bandipora's Irfan Ahmad Lone has scripted a success story, one that of grit and determination.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Bandipora: In the sleepy Manzpora village of Bandipora's Naidkhai in north Kashmir, once known for skilled carpet weavers, a new script is being written. Irfan Ahmad Lone, a visually impaired man has become the first to qualify the prestigious civil services exam, making way to enter the country's echelons of power.
“I was doing a job and I am financially strong,” Lone, who cracked the civil services exam 2025 with All India Rank 957 in his fourth attempt, told ETV Bharat over phone. “But I wanted to send out a message that a blind person can also qualify the UPSC exam.”
The 30-year-old said that after the results were announced by the UPSC on Friday, he first called his father on the phone from Delhi where works as an assistant administrative officer at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). He joined the job after completing Masters in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Lone is among the 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who qualified the Union Public Services Commission examination 2025. Since Shah Faesal topped the civil services exam in 2011, his entry has inspired many in the region to pursue a career in civil services.
But Lone’s feat is extraordinary as his journey was beset with physical and personal struggles.
“It was a significant journey and I had taken on myself to get through the exam this time. My family, teachers and friends' encouragement and appreciation helped me to qualify for it,” he added.
Born to a casual labourer father in the Flood and Irrigation Department and a homemaker mother within a humble farming family, misfortune befell him when a fellow kid pierced a syringe in his eye, causing him to lose his vision in one eye. Within a month of joining a local school as a seven-year-old, a classmate accidentally hit his head, causing a sharpened pencil to pierce his second eye.
His father Bashir Ahmad Lone moved him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment in New Delhi.
“We spent two years in Delhi as he underwent 25 surgeries on his eyes but could not regain his vision. That was the toughest phase in my life,” said the 55-year-old, who was sitting in a big tent pitched that morning to accommodate visitors at their home.
In Naidkhai, which is moving away from handmade carpet weaving after the trade declined, Lone has become an overnight symbol of transformation. Even as high-speed mobile Internet was restored to the valley on Friday evening following restrictions over protests against Iran strikes, his success travelled to near and far villages by word of mouth, leading streams of visitors to the Lone family.
“I have no words to describe the happiness after years of emotional and financial hardship. I lost my wife as well during those years. But I did not lose hope and wanted to raise my son with the best education.”
Bashir said he had pinned his hopes on Irfan after asking him about his aim in life when he was in Class 6.
“He kept mum. I asked him why he was silent when other children talk about their goals at such a young age,” Bashir recalled. “Irfan replied that those who speak about their goals now often do not pursue them later. That somehow gave me confidence in him.”
A class 8 passout himself, Bashir scouted for schools meant for special children in Kashmir but was disillusioned with the inadequate facilities there until he came across a neighbour whose child was also visually impaired and suggested admitting him far away from home at Model School for Visually Handicapped in Dehradun.
In the first year, however, the handwritten dispatch sent via post could not reach the school due to a lack of communication and mobile telephony.
“I followed the process next year and dropped the form by hand. It took a huge toll. I sold my 12 kanals of ancestral land for my son’s education and treatment,” he added. “But I am happy to see this day when he has not only made me proud but has also become an inspiration for all,” he said.
In the family, Bashir's class 11 daughter Shabia Bashir, is inspired by her brother's success as she wants to emulate his brother in the future.
