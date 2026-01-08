ETV Bharat / bharat

From Lokpal Stir To Rural Development, Anna Hazare's Papers To Be Part Of PMML Archives

Pune: The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) in New Delhi will preserve the correspondence and papers of veteran activist Anna Hazare, recognising his contribution to social reforms, rural development and anti-corruption movements, including the 2011 agitation for Lokpal, his close aide said.

A PMML team, led by Neeraj Kumar and Jitumani Sharma, under the guidance of Associate Director Ravi Mishra, arrived at Ralegan Siddhi, the activist's native village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, to initiate the process, Hazare's associate Datta Awari claimed on Wednesday.

Documents to be archived included material related to Hazare's social work, the historic 2011 Lokpal movement in New Delhi, village development initiatives, water conservation efforts and campaigns against corruption. These will be preserved at the PMML archives for historical and academic research, he said.

Over the years, the Armyman-turned-activist, who is in his 80s, has led numerous movements to promote rural development, increase transparency in government functioning, and curb corruption. He is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.