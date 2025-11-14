ETV Bharat / bharat

From LA To MLA: Devyani Rana Marks A Big Leap In Jammu Kashmir Politics

In every word she spoke, she remembered her late father and assured the people that just as he served the people of Nagrota irrespective of religion, caste, creed, colour or language, she would carry forward his legacy, and the doors of her home would always remain open for the people of the Nagrota constituency as well as of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before starting her journey from home to the counting centre, she took the blessings of her grandmother and prayed for the eternal peace of her father, Devender Singh Rana.

As she arrived at the counting centre at Jammu’s Government Polytechnic College to receive her winning certificate from the returning officer, it was an emotional moment for the young leader in her early 30s, who had studied economics in Los Angeles.

Jammu: It wasn’t by choice but by a promise to fulfil her father’s ‘last wish’ that pushed Devyani Singh Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into electoral politics. Today, she climbed her first major step by winning the prestigious Nagrota by-election with a huge margin of over 24,000 votes.

Speaking to the media after her win, she said she would try to follow her father’s footsteps to serve people and reach out to everyone in the Nagrota constituency. “Rana Sahab never asked anyone their religion, caste or colour and welcomed everyone in his home. His mantra was to serve people, and I will also do the same. Whoever comes from Nagrota or from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir to us, I assure you that we will serve him,” she said.

“This election is a true tribute to Rana Sahab, and during the last 11 months, we have served the people and will continue during this tenure as well. We hope that we can fulfil the expectations of the people of the Nagrota constituency,” Devyani added.

Accompanied by MLA Jammu-North Sham Lal Sharma and hundreds of supporters, Devyani was greeted with slogans and garlands, and after accepting the winning certificate, she drove to the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, where Union Territory (UT) BJP President Sat Sharma and other leaders welcomed her.

Born into the family of engineer-turned-politician Devender Singh Rana and Gunjan Rana, Devyani is not new to witnessing political activities at home. Although she wasn’t involved in politics until a year ago, after her father’s death on October 31, 2024, she trod this path to “fulfil the last wish of her father to serve the people of Nagrota,” who had elected Rana twice since 2014.

Devyani’s maternal grandfather, S.S. Ballowria, was a former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, whereas her maternal grandmother, Rani Ballowria, served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Her paternal uncle, Dr Jitendra Singh, is a Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As far as her educational qualification is concerned, she has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. After completing her education, Devyani Rana took over the family businesses—Take One Television Network and Jamkash Vehicleades—and was running them successfully before deciding to enter politics.

Now, the people of Nagrota have given her the responsibility to raise their voice in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and take forward the development of the constituency.