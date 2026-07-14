From Kashmir To Ladakh: Veterans, Veer Naris Begin Tribute Journey Ahead Of 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas
An army spokesperson said the delegation will travel from Srinagar to Drass and Kargil and participate in events honouring the sacrifices of the soldiers.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Srinagar: A delegation of military veterans and Veer Naris visited the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar as part of the build-up to the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, paying tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.
According to a defence spokesperson in Srinagar, the visit was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad and reflects the enduring spirit of patriotism and service among armed forces veterans.
The delegation, led by retired Major General P. Vivekananda, arrived at the Badami Bagh Cantonment on Monday. "During the visit, the veterans and Veer Naris paid homage at the Chinar War Memorial, visited the "Ibadat-e-Shahadat" museum and experienced the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a solemn occasion that commemorates the courage, honour, selflessness and supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The day also celebrates the determination and valour displayed by the armed forces during the Kargil War.
The country will mark the 27th anniversary of India's victory in the conflict with a series of commemorative events in Srinagar, Drass and Kargil later this month.
As part of the pre-celebration programme, the delegation will travel from Srinagar to Drass and Kargil, where they will participate in events honouring the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought in Operation Vijay.
The spokesperson said the interaction also highlighted the contribution of ex-servicemen in supporting nation-building efforts and strengthening ties with the people of Kashmir.
"The visit appreciates the energy, spirit and camaraderie of the Veterans which epitomise the motto of 'Naam, Namak aur Nishaan' and reinforces the adage 'Once a Soldier Always a Soldier'," the defence spokesperson said.
The visit is among several programmes being held ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour war heroes, remember the fallen and inspire younger generations with the legacy of service and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.
The Kargil war between India and Pakistan began on May 3, 1999 and ended on July 26 that year with the Indian Army emerging victorious regaining control of most of the strategic heights in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors.
Read More: