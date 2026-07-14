ETV Bharat / bharat

From Kashmir To Ladakh: Veterans, Veer Naris Begin Tribute Journey Ahead Of 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar: A delegation of military veterans and Veer Naris visited the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar as part of the build-up to the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, paying tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

According to a defence spokesperson in Srinagar, the visit was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad and reflects the enduring spirit of patriotism and service among armed forces veterans.

The delegation, led by retired Major General P. Vivekananda, arrived at the Badami Bagh Cantonment on Monday. "During the visit, the veterans and Veer Naris paid homage at the Chinar War Memorial, visited the "Ibadat-e-Shahadat" museum and experienced the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Veterans call on Chinar Corps commander in Srinagar (Chinar Corps/Indian Army)

The spokesperson said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a solemn occasion that commemorates the courage, honour, selflessness and supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The day also celebrates the determination and valour displayed by the armed forces during the Kargil War.