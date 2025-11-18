ETV Bharat / bharat

From Kani Weavers to Padma Shri Artisans, ‘Vastra Kala’ Maps India’s Living Craft Legacy

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam opened its cultural heartbeat to the public on Tuesday as Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, inaugurated the “Special Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition cum Sale”.

The ceremony was graced by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), and senior ministry officials, marking a significant celebration of India’s diverse textile traditions.

This year, the Ministry of Textiles has curated a deeply immersive pavilion themed “Vastra Kala: Bharat ki Virasat”, a tribute to India’s timeless craft legacy. Conceptualised as a geographical journey across the four regions of the country, the pavilion captures the distinctive textile vocabularies that define India’s cultural identity.

The narrative unfolds in four evocative sections:

North: Reflection & Ancestral Grace: Showcasing motifs of Ganesha, Ram Darbar and the classic Banarasi weave, the northern segment emphasises inherited excellence and sacred symbolism.

South: Precision, Devotion & Sculptural Discipline: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s mastery in woodcraft, silk weaving, metal artistry, and the cosmic rhythm of Natraj take centre stage.

East: Memory, Continuity & the Handwoven Heartbeat: Odisha and Bengal’s weaving traditions reflect lived experience, identity, and the emotional depth of handloom culture.

West: Radiance, Celebration & Desert Brilliance: A vibrant display of mirrorwork, lippan art, and carved wood demonstrating the festive spirit and resilience of western India.

Ministry of Textiles has taken an area of 20000 sq km for local artisans to provide them with free 200 stalls (including 100 of handloom and 100 of handicrafts) representing 29 States and Union Territories and 53 distinct crafts.

The pavilion, managed by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC, offers artisans direct access to buyers, strengthening market linkages and visibility. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of rare craft practices such as Kani weaving and Sajni embroidery. Adding to the grandeur, the exhibition features an illustrious lineup of award-winning master artisans, including 1 Padma Shri, 4 Sant Kabir awardees, 4 National Awardees, 5 State Awardees, 1 NMC Awardee from handloom, and 5 State Awardees from handicrafts.

During his pavilion tour, Giriraj Singh interacted with weavers and craftspeople, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the entire textile value chain, from raw material support and technology integration to design innovation and global market access. “Today, as the largest trade fair in the country and the world, I’m proud to say that after Modiji’s arrival, we’ve doubled our exports. We’re at fifty thousand crores and determined to reach one lakh crore,” he said. Singh emphasised leveraging technology and exploring a hub-and-spoke model across multiple countries to ensure the work of small artisans reaches global markets.