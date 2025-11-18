From Kani Weavers to Padma Shri Artisans, ‘Vastra Kala’ Maps India’s Living Craft Legacy
Artisans from across India said coming to IITF has brought their traditional crafts into the national spotlight, offering long-awaited recognition, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam opened its cultural heartbeat to the public on Tuesday as Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, inaugurated the “Special Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition cum Sale”.
The ceremony was graced by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), and senior ministry officials, marking a significant celebration of India’s diverse textile traditions.
This year, the Ministry of Textiles has curated a deeply immersive pavilion themed “Vastra Kala: Bharat ki Virasat”, a tribute to India’s timeless craft legacy. Conceptualised as a geographical journey across the four regions of the country, the pavilion captures the distinctive textile vocabularies that define India’s cultural identity.
The narrative unfolds in four evocative sections:
North: Reflection & Ancestral Grace: Showcasing motifs of Ganesha, Ram Darbar and the classic Banarasi weave, the northern segment emphasises inherited excellence and sacred symbolism.
South: Precision, Devotion & Sculptural Discipline: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s mastery in woodcraft, silk weaving, metal artistry, and the cosmic rhythm of Natraj take centre stage.
East: Memory, Continuity & the Handwoven Heartbeat: Odisha and Bengal’s weaving traditions reflect lived experience, identity, and the emotional depth of handloom culture.
West: Radiance, Celebration & Desert Brilliance: A vibrant display of mirrorwork, lippan art, and carved wood demonstrating the festive spirit and resilience of western India.
Ministry of Textiles has taken an area of 20000 sq km for local artisans to provide them with free 200 stalls (including 100 of handloom and 100 of handicrafts) representing 29 States and Union Territories and 53 distinct crafts.
The pavilion, managed by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC, offers artisans direct access to buyers, strengthening market linkages and visibility. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of rare craft practices such as Kani weaving and Sajni embroidery. Adding to the grandeur, the exhibition features an illustrious lineup of award-winning master artisans, including 1 Padma Shri, 4 Sant Kabir awardees, 4 National Awardees, 5 State Awardees, 1 NMC Awardee from handloom, and 5 State Awardees from handicrafts.
During his pavilion tour, Giriraj Singh interacted with weavers and craftspeople, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the entire textile value chain, from raw material support and technology integration to design innovation and global market access. “Today, as the largest trade fair in the country and the world, I’m proud to say that after Modiji’s arrival, we’ve doubled our exports. We’re at fifty thousand crores and determined to reach one lakh crore,” he said. Singh emphasised leveraging technology and exploring a hub-and-spoke model across multiple countries to ensure the work of small artisans reaches global markets.
The Minister expressed optimism about this year’s visitor turnout, noting the rising global demand for handmade products. He highlighted ongoing efforts toward women’s economic empowerment, particularly the initiative to create ten lakh ‘Didis’ capable of earning between ₹5–10 lakh annually. “Seventy per cent of our artisans are women. Modi ji’s dream is to empower half the country’s population economically,” Singh said.
Singh dismissed concerns about a reported dip in U.S. imports, asserting that Indian textile exports have expanded into 40 new countries, strengthening India’s global footprint. He reiterated that the recent GST rationalisation, reducing rates from 18% and 12% to a uniform 5%, has delivered “300% benefit” to the textile, handloom, and handicraft sectors.
At the textile hall, artisans shared insights into the profound artistry of India’s handloom saris. “The making of handloom saris involves patience and hard work,” said one artisan, describing the thousands of interlaced threads that create each intricate weave. With a legacy extending over 2,000 years, handloom saris remain a treasured symbol of Indian femininity, identity, and heritage. Crafted exclusively from natural fibres and shaped by regional motifs and weaving techniques, these saris are celebrated for their durability, finesse, and cross-generational appeal.
Nagma, a Kani Weaver, Kashmir, told ETV Bharat, “For us, Kani weaving is not just fabric, it is a story passed down through generations. Seeing people here pause and admire every detail makes me feel our heritage is truly valued.”
Abdul, Banarasi Brocade Artisan, Uttar Pradesh (North), “What we have learned over centuries in Banaras is shining here today. This platform connects artisans like us directly to people who appreciate the craft, and that feels empowering.”
Ramesh, a Kanchipuram Silk Weaver, Tamil Nadu, said, “Every saree we weave at home is an act of devotion. At the pavilion, when visitors recognise that effort, it gives us a new sense of identity and respect.”
Karnika, a Woodcraft Artisan from Karnataka, told ETV Bharat, “In my village, our carvings are mostly seen in temples. Here, people look closely at every curve and pattern; it feels like our silent work finally has a voice.”
Ikat Weaver, Odisha, said, “Ikat requires patience and precision. Standing here, I realise our craft isn’t just a livelihood; it’s a living tradition that people are eager to understand.”
Jamdani & Bengal Handloom Weaver, West Bengal said, “Jamdani is an emotion woven thread by thread. When visitors ask how long it takes to make one saree, it feels good to see them value the labour behind the beauty.”
Mirrorwork Artisan, Kutch, Gujarat, “Our mirrorwork comes from the colours and spirit of the desert. Seeing children and tourists marvel at it reminds me that even the smallest stitches carry our history.”
Sakshi, a Sajni Embroidery Artisan, Bihar, “For many of us women, this craft is our strength. Being here at IITF gives us confidence that our handmade work can travel far beyond our villages.”