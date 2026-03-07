From JP Movement To Chief Minister: The Political Journey Of Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar’s political journey spans socialist movements, six Lok Sabha terms and multiple chief ministerial tenures, shaping Bihar’s governance and development landscape.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Updated : March 7, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an enigma in the state politics. Lenses become prisms when you try to understand his importance, highlighting various aspects of his life – a symbol of resistance, an upholder of democratic traditions, a man who pursued development-oriented statecraft, a politician with a vision, and more.
The 75-year-old Janata Dal United (JDU) national president filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state, signalling an imminent exit from the Chief Minister’s post and active politics in which he indulged for over five decades, starting in the early 1970s.
Born to Ayurvedic doctor and freedom fighter Ram Lakhan Singh and his mother, Parmeshwari Devi, in Bakhtiyarpur, along the Ganga River in Patna district, he pursued an engineering degree at the then Bihar College of Engineering (now the National Institute of Technology Patna).
Nitish participated in the JP Movement between 1974 and 1977. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1974 and also during the Emergency in 1975. From that mother of all political movements in post-Independence India, he emerged as a leader with a socialist vision, groomed by Jayaprakash Narayan, George Fernandes and other stalwarts.
Perhaps the Emergency and his association with the socialist stalwarts were the reasons he never cosied up to the Congress.
Though Nitish tasted success late in politics, becoming an independent MLA for the first time in 1985, especially when his peers – Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Prasad – quickly made a mark after the Emergency movement ended. He never looked back since then and went on to become a member of the Lok Sabha in 1989.
To understand Nitish’s influence, it must be kept in mind that he served in the Lok Sabha six times until 2004 and also served as Union Minister of Railways, Surface Transport, and Agriculture in different governments under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In between, Nitish had served as Chief Minister for the first time for eight days in March 2000, but tasted real success in November 2005 after the public gave its mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.
A Beacon Of Resistance
Nitish was part of the then Janata Dal, which trounced the Congress in 1989 to come to power at the Centre, and in 1990 in Bihar. Lalu Prasad became the Chief Minister, and Nitish was considered his friend, philosopher and guide.
“Nitish ji spent years with Lalu during their student days and in legislative politics, but left him after realising the latter was not on the right path. He first formed the Samata Party with George Fernandes and others, then the JD(U), and emerged as a leader people trusted. He became a voice against corruption and misgovernance in the state even while being a part of politics at the Centre,” former BJP national vice-president Kiran Ghai, who has been one of his seniors since the student days, told ETV Bharat.
Nitish emerged as a challenger to the criminalisation of politics in Bihar, the prevalence of the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle) during which kidnapping flourished as an industry, while actual industries and businesses left the state.
“Things changed when the Nitish-led NDA government came to power in Bihar. An action-based message was sent out, and the law-and-order situation improved. The criminals either fled the state or were sent to jail,” Kiran added.
As Nitish’s policies were based on socialist and secular ideals, he also resisted the BJP as an ally on several issues, including the Uniform Civil Code, Article 370, a caste census, and right-wing policies. He also opposed the then Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi, for selection as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
His natural inclination to stand by his ideals, as well as his belief in socialism and secularism, always kept the BJP under check in Bihar for over 20 years. The saffron party never became powerful enough in the state to form a government on its own.
At times, Nitish’s resistance created unease in the ruling NDA, and twice he quit it to join hands with the RJD and other Opposition parties to form the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in the state. But those moves also had a fair bit of politics.
Developmental Politics, Restoration Of Grassroots Democracy And Empowerment Of Women
Taking a leaf from the JP Movement, Nitish brought a social agenda to politics and focused on grassroots democracy. He also emphasised the safety and empowerment of women, as Jayaprakash Narayan had advocated.
Kiran said, “Democracy was held hostage in Bihar as panchayat polls had not been held for 21 years. Nitish ensured that they were held. He took a bold step to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in local self-governance bodies. It was a path-breaking move and copied by other states. We are still marvelling at its increasing positive impact on society.”
Nitish followed up on 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions with a 35 per cent reservation for them in state government jobs.
Focusing on the upliftment of girls and their education, Nitish implemented the school-dress and bicycle scheme so they could attend school without any problems. The schemes were later implemented for boys as well. He also introduced scholarship schemes to ensure that their studies did not halt due to financial problems.
As Chief Minister, he also focused on women's livelihoods and conceptualised the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, or the Jeevika Project – a World Bank-aided initiative launched by his government in 2006 to alleviate poverty by empowering rural women through self-help groups (SHGs).
The Jeevika Project focuses on enhancing livelihoods, improving access to financial services, and promoting sustainable income opportunities for rural women. There are 11 lakh SHGs with around 1.4 crore members (called Jeevika Didis) at present, constituting an influential force and engaged in various productive activities related to beekeeping, handicrafts, and farming. They also participate in implementing various government welfare schemes.
The Jeevika Project was copied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and is now implemented across the country to boost the rural economy.
Nitish took charge of the state at a time when it was low on infrastructure. He ensured that road connectivity and electricity supply vastly improved. Of course, the Centre also aided in some of it.
The statistics highlight the infrastructural development. Urban roads increased from 14,468km in 2005 to over 26,000km in 2026. National highways went up from 3629km to 6392km, while state highways increased from 2382km to 3638km during this period. There are now 1,704 km of four- and six-lane roads in the state. The length of rural roads has improved significantly from 8,500 km in 2005 to 1.2 lakh km at present.
Bihar has also made much progress in health and education infrastructure. Around 5.24 lakh government teachers work in about 85,000 schools in the state.
Electricity consumption increased from around 700 MW to 8750 MW between 2005 and 2025. Bihar is now an energy surplus state. Per capita electricity consumption increased from around 75 units per year to 374 units per year during this period.
“The double-digit growth rate that the state clocked in recent years, including 13.1 per cent in 2024-25, did not come on its own. It reflects the development work carried out by Nitish and his government. It records the zeal for progress,” social activist and former professor of economics at Patna University, NK Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
Social Agenda Of Development And Social Engineering
Working on the belief that development is not just about economic growth but also about building a society where every individual has a chance to thrive, Nitish once said in his speech: “I will do everything that is in the interest of Bihar in order to promote good governance and development with social justice.”
He stressed inclusive development, with special focus on the downtrodden, Scheduled Castes and Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), who were excluded during the RJD regime. It is popularly known as social engineering, through which he managed diverse caste equations.
Nitish, who is also the JDU national president, implemented total prohibition in April 2016, banning all production, trade and consumption of liquor in the state. Its enforcement has led to the registration of over 10 lakh FIRs, the arrest of 16 lakh people since its imposition, and the seizure of 4.5 crore litres of illicit liquor and 1.6 lakh vehicles till December 2025.
Though the success of prohibition has been compromised by a thriving nexus of enforcement agencies, mafia and politicians, people also accept that it has led to a decline in eve-teasing that happened around liquor shops and in domestic violence. It has also improved the standard of living for families in lower-income groups.
The Chief Minister launched a statewide campaign against child marriage and the dowry system in 2017. People across the social spectrum have been administered an oath not to indulge in the pernicious traditions and to help check them.
The Nitish-led scheme to provide tap water to every household is considered pathbreaking, resolving drinking water scarcity across the state. It was adopted by the Union government and is now being implemented nationwide.
He also brought a law on August 15, 2011, to ensure the Right to Public Service for the people. They can now avail 65 government services, including caste, income, residential, birth and death certificates, mutation of land, and ration card, within a specific time frame.
