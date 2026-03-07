ETV Bharat / bharat

From JP Movement To Chief Minister: The Political Journey Of Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an enigma in the state politics. Lenses become prisms when you try to understand his importance, highlighting various aspects of his life – a symbol of resistance, an upholder of democratic traditions, a man who pursued development-oriented statecraft, a politician with a vision, and more.

The 75-year-old Janata Dal United (JDU) national president filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state, signalling an imminent exit from the Chief Minister’s post and active politics in which he indulged for over five decades, starting in the early 1970s.

The Political Journey Of Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Born to Ayurvedic doctor and freedom fighter Ram Lakhan Singh and his mother, Parmeshwari Devi, in Bakhtiyarpur, along the Ganga River in Patna district, he pursued an engineering degree at the then Bihar College of Engineering (now the National Institute of Technology Patna).

Nitish participated in the JP Movement between 1974 and 1977. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1974 and also during the Emergency in 1975. From that mother of all political movements in post-Independence India, he emerged as a leader with a socialist vision, groomed by Jayaprakash Narayan, George Fernandes and other stalwarts.

Perhaps the Emergency and his association with the socialist stalwarts were the reasons he never cosied up to the Congress.

Though Nitish tasted success late in politics, becoming an independent MLA for the first time in 1985, especially when his peers – Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Prasad – quickly made a mark after the Emergency movement ended. He never looked back since then and went on to become a member of the Lok Sabha in 1989.

To understand Nitish’s influence, it must be kept in mind that he served in the Lok Sabha six times until 2004 and also served as Union Minister of Railways, Surface Transport, and Agriculture in different governments under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In between, Nitish had served as Chief Minister for the first time for eight days in March 2000, but tasted real success in November 2005 after the public gave its mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

A Beacon Of Resistance

Nitish was part of the then Janata Dal, which trounced the Congress in 1989 to come to power at the Centre, and in 1990 in Bihar. Lalu Prasad became the Chief Minister, and Nitish was considered his friend, philosopher and guide.

“Nitish ji spent years with Lalu during their student days and in legislative politics, but left him after realising the latter was not on the right path. He first formed the Samata Party with George Fernandes and others, then the JD(U), and emerged as a leader people trusted. He became a voice against corruption and misgovernance in the state even while being a part of politics at the Centre,” former BJP national vice-president Kiran Ghai, who has been one of his seniors since the student days, told ETV Bharat.

Nitish emerged as a challenger to the criminalisation of politics in Bihar, the prevalence of the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle) during which kidnapping flourished as an industry, while actual industries and businesses left the state.

“Things changed when the Nitish-led NDA government came to power in Bihar. An action-based message was sent out, and the law-and-order situation improved. The criminals either fled the state or were sent to jail,” Kiran added.

As Nitish’s policies were based on socialist and secular ideals, he also resisted the BJP as an ally on several issues, including the Uniform Civil Code, Article 370, a caste census, and right-wing policies. He also opposed the then Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi, for selection as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

His natural inclination to stand by his ideals, as well as his belief in socialism and secularism, always kept the BJP under check in Bihar for over 20 years. The saffron party never became powerful enough in the state to form a government on its own.

At times, Nitish’s resistance created unease in the ruling NDA, and twice he quit it to join hands with the RJD and other Opposition parties to form the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in the state. But those moves also had a fair bit of politics.

Developmental Politics, Restoration Of Grassroots Democracy And Empowerment Of Women

Taking a leaf from the JP Movement, Nitish brought a social agenda to politics and focused on grassroots democracy. He also emphasised the safety and empowerment of women, as Jayaprakash Narayan had advocated.