ETV Bharat / bharat

From ISRO To Bengaluru Tech Summit: How One Father's Dream Led To A Keyboard For 10 Indian Languages

Guru Prasad said the idea originated in 2009, when he was teaching his children Kannada in the US. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: What began as a father's wish to teach his children their mother tongue in the United States has evolved into a nine-year technological journey to make computers accessible in Indian languages.

Former ISRO and Lockheed Martin scientist Guru Prasad, along with linguist and co-inventor Prof B V K Shastry, has developed the 'Ka-Naada' Phonetic Keyboard, a patented indigenous innovation that enables users to type in multiple Indian languages using a single keyboard.

Showcased at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, held from November 17 to 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the technology aims to address a persistent digital divide in India: the language barrier that prevents millions from fully accessing computers and emerging technologies.

Guru Prasad said the idea originated in 2009, when he was teaching his children Kannada in the US. (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the inspiration behind the invention, Guru Prasad said the idea originated in 2009, when he was teaching his children Kannada in the US.

When he told his son, Tiddappa, that he could learn to speak and write Kannada, the child responded that he already knew how to speak the language but wanted to type it as easily as English on a computer.

"That was when I realised that our languages lacked a user-friendly interface for computers. We wanted our children to learn their mother tongue the way we had learnt it, through writing. That simple thought eventually led to this innovation," he said.

Working with Prof Shastry, Guru Prasad subsequently developed a patented keyboard layout based on the common phonetic principles underlying several Indian languages, many of whose scripts trace their origins to the ancient Brahmi writing system.

Former ISRO and Lockheed Martin scientist Guru Prasad, along with linguist and co-inventor Prof B V K Shastry, has developed the 'Ka-Naada' Phonetic Keyboard, a patented indigenous innovation that enables users to type in multiple Indian languages using a single keyboard (ETV Bharat)

One Keyboard, Multiple Indian Languages

Unlike conventional QWERTY keyboards, the 'Ka-Naada' layout groups keys according to vowel and consonant sounds, drawing on the relationship between Swaras and Vyanjanas. A dedicated 'World' key allows users to switch between supported languages without changing the physical keyboard.

The system supports multiple Indian scripts, including Kannada, Hindi and Tulu, and is designed to work across several Brahmi-derived writing systems. According to Guru Prasad, users need to understand just two basic commands to combine consonants and vowels and generate characters.

"Indian languages are pronunciation-based. Their sound patterns follow a common phonetic logic. Once users understand the arrangement, they can type in different languages using the same keyboard," he explained.

Guru Prasad subsequently developed a patented keyboard layout based on the common phonetic principles underlying several Indian languages (ETV Bharat)

Reviving Tulu, Preserving Linguistic Heritage

An important dimension of the initiative is its contribution to the preservation and revival of the Tulu script.

Guru Prasad said that although many people grew up believing Tulu did not have an independent script, historical research brought attention to Tigalari, an ancient script associated with the language.

The team developed a Tulu font and enabled users to type in Tulu through Kannada and Hindi keyboard inputs. It has also worked on deciphering ancient Tulu manuscripts, including the Tulu Ramayana, whose vocabulary reflects influences from old Tulu, Sanskrit and Tamil.

He believes that integrating language technology with Artificial Intelligence could help preserve regional languages, facilitate translation and make historical knowledge accessible to future generations.

Tthe 'Ka-Naada' layout groups keys according to vowel and consonant sounds, drawing on the relationship between Swaras and Vyanjanas. (ETV Bharat)

AI Could Open New Vistas For Rural

The innovation is not limited to multilingual typing. Small computers integrated into the keyboard can support local computing functions, including speech-to-text applications.

Combined with AI-powered chatbots, the technology could enable people to conduct business, communicate and reach customers without depending on English.

"Even three-year-old children are able to type in multiple languages. A person need not know English to use a computer. A villager selling sarees or tomatoes should be able to connect with customers anywhere in the world through AI. Imagine the impact on India's economy when language is no longer a barrier," Guru Prasad said.

The technology could have applications in rural entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, small businesses, schools and local government offices. The team also envisages establishing e-Bhasha laboratories to promote mother-tongue-based computing and digital learning.

Guru Prasad said that although many people grew up believing Tulu did not have an independent script, historical research brought attention to Tigalari, an ancient script associated with the language. (ETV Bharat)

Indigenous Manufacturing And Robotics