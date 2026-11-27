From ISRO To Bengaluru Tech Summit: How One Father's Dream Led To A Keyboard For 10 Indian Languages
Unlike conventional QWERTY keyboards, the 'Ka-Naada' layout groups keys according to vowel and consonant sounds, drawing on the relationship between Swaras and Vyanjanas.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
By Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: What began as a father's wish to teach his children their mother tongue in the United States has evolved into a nine-year technological journey to make computers accessible in Indian languages.
Former ISRO and Lockheed Martin scientist Guru Prasad, along with linguist and co-inventor Prof B V K Shastry, has developed the 'Ka-Naada' Phonetic Keyboard, a patented indigenous innovation that enables users to type in multiple Indian languages using a single keyboard.
Showcased at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, held from November 17 to 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the technology aims to address a persistent digital divide in India: the language barrier that prevents millions from fully accessing computers and emerging technologies.
Recalling the inspiration behind the invention, Guru Prasad said the idea originated in 2009, when he was teaching his children Kannada in the US.
When he told his son, Tiddappa, that he could learn to speak and write Kannada, the child responded that he already knew how to speak the language but wanted to type it as easily as English on a computer.
"That was when I realised that our languages lacked a user-friendly interface for computers. We wanted our children to learn their mother tongue the way we had learnt it, through writing. That simple thought eventually led to this innovation," he said.
Working with Prof Shastry, Guru Prasad subsequently developed a patented keyboard layout based on the common phonetic principles underlying several Indian languages, many of whose scripts trace their origins to the ancient Brahmi writing system.
One Keyboard, Multiple Indian Languages
Unlike conventional QWERTY keyboards, the 'Ka-Naada' layout groups keys according to vowel and consonant sounds, drawing on the relationship between Swaras and Vyanjanas. A dedicated 'World' key allows users to switch between supported languages without changing the physical keyboard.
The system supports multiple Indian scripts, including Kannada, Hindi and Tulu, and is designed to work across several Brahmi-derived writing systems. According to Guru Prasad, users need to understand just two basic commands to combine consonants and vowels and generate characters.
"Indian languages are pronunciation-based. Their sound patterns follow a common phonetic logic. Once users understand the arrangement, they can type in different languages using the same keyboard," he explained.
Reviving Tulu, Preserving Linguistic Heritage
An important dimension of the initiative is its contribution to the preservation and revival of the Tulu script.
Guru Prasad said that although many people grew up believing Tulu did not have an independent script, historical research brought attention to Tigalari, an ancient script associated with the language.
The team developed a Tulu font and enabled users to type in Tulu through Kannada and Hindi keyboard inputs. It has also worked on deciphering ancient Tulu manuscripts, including the Tulu Ramayana, whose vocabulary reflects influences from old Tulu, Sanskrit and Tamil.
He believes that integrating language technology with Artificial Intelligence could help preserve regional languages, facilitate translation and make historical knowledge accessible to future generations.
AI Could Open New Vistas For Rural
The innovation is not limited to multilingual typing. Small computers integrated into the keyboard can support local computing functions, including speech-to-text applications.
Combined with AI-powered chatbots, the technology could enable people to conduct business, communicate and reach customers without depending on English.
"Even three-year-old children are able to type in multiple languages. A person need not know English to use a computer. A villager selling sarees or tomatoes should be able to connect with customers anywhere in the world through AI. Imagine the impact on India's economy when language is no longer a barrier," Guru Prasad said.
The technology could have applications in rural entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, small businesses, schools and local government offices. The team also envisages establishing e-Bhasha laboratories to promote mother-tongue-based computing and digital learning.
Indigenous Manufacturing And Robotics
Developing the hardware was a challenging undertaking. The team spent nearly nine years overcoming technical hurdles involving moulds, flexible circuits, chip design, printing technology and precision assembly, areas in which India continues to depend on imported components.
The initiative has also resulted in the development of 'Chaturbot', an intelligent robotic unit designed by team members with expertise in robotics. It assists in five manufacturing operations, including assembly and inspection, working alongside human operators.
The research and manufacturing ecosystem has been developed in Bengaluru, with facilities for robotics, clean-room operations, PCB design and printing technology. The initiative has also involved collaboration with Nitte Meenakshi College of Technology.
Guru Prasad said the experience demonstrated the potential of Indian engineering teams to develop specialised hardware domestically despite technical challenges and cost pressures.
Commercialisation Remain Challenges
Despite the technological progress, securing government support, investment and manufacturing partnerships remains a major challenge.
Guru Prasad said the team had participated in the Bengaluru Tech Summit for eight consecutive years and demonstrated the product to several ministers, including Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge. However, it was yet to receive concrete government assistance.
He also pointed to the gap between policy announcements and implementation, particularly regarding the National Education Policy (NEP)'s emphasis on mother-tongue education. The team had offered to introduce the technology in 500 schools to help children learn through their mother tongue.
"We are among the first to translate the NEP's emphasis on mother-tongue education into a practical technological solution. But announcing a policy is not enough. There must be a mechanism to implement it," he said.
According to the team, demonstrations and social media posts about the keyboard have reached an estimated 70–80 lakh people. It has received enquiries, particularly from North India, about the product's price and commercial availability.
Guru Prasad said the company was now looking for private investors, computer manufacturers and industry partners to scale up production and distribution. He estimated that the product could be manufactured at around ₹30,000, depending on production requirements.
Making Tech In Every Indian Language
Emphasising the larger purpose of the invention, Guru Prasad said proficiency in English should not determine an individual's ability to participate in technological advancement.
"Children in rural areas have enormous potential. Even young students can develop robots and innovative solutions when given the right opportunities. We should not hold them back simply because they do not know English," he said.
Drawing comparisons with Japan, China and Germany, he argued that India must invest in technology built around its own languages rather than treating linguistic diversity as a limitation.
The 'Ka-Naada' initiative seeks to bridge India's linguistic heritage and the digital future by enabling people to learn, communicate, conduct business and access technological services in their mother tongues.
At its heart lies a simple idea that inspired a scientist nearly two decades ago: Technology should adapt to people's languages, not force people to adapt to technology.
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