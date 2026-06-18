From Himalayas To Kerala Coast: Heatwaves Spread Beyond India's Traditional Hotspots
Climate experts point to the lack of a dedicated financing framework to address the rapidly increasing public health, labour and economic crises, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in a rapidly warming world are evidence of how climate change is impacting areas previously seen as immune from extreme heat.
While heatwave days are likely to increase by an unprecedented margin in the Himalayan and Southern Indian regions, the ongoing heatwave crisis in India has spread beyond the hot plains of Rajasthan, Delhi and Central parts.
The fact that heat waves have expanded into hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as to southern Indian States like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has created new questions about India's capacity to prepare for and respond to high temperatures in these locations.
Climate experts warn that while heat action plans have improved awareness and emergency response, the country still lacks a dedicated financing framework to address what is increasingly becoming a public health, labour and economic crisis.
Extreme Heat Penetrates New Regions
Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that heatwaves are spreading geographically across the country. Traditionally known for its cool climate, Himachal Pradesh recorded 18 heatwave days in 2024 after reporting zero in 2023. Neighbouring Uttarakhand also witnessed 10 heatwave days, compared to nil the previous year.
The trend was equally striking in southern India. In 2024, North Interior Karnataka documented 18 heatwave incidents, in stark contrast to the record for the previous two years, when no such incidents occurred
Historically, heatwaves have been very uncommon in Kerala. However, in 2024, six heatwaves were declared in the state. However, no heatwave was recorded in the previous two years.
The number of heatwaves reported in Tamil Nadu saw one of the most significant increases. It recorded 13 heatwaves in 2024 - the highest number for the state in ten years. From 2015 through 2023, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal shared only 14 heatwaves, but the total heatwave count was nearly equal to this entire nine-year period in just 2024.
Heatwaves are no longer just synonymous with regions in India that are considered arid or semi-arid. Numerous communities throughout many climate classifications have all experienced dangerous temperature levels.
2024 was the Hottest Year
2024 was also the hottest year on record in India since record-keeping began in 1901. The average temperature in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above average. In total, 554 heatwaves were recorded, approximately double the number in 2023 (230 heatwaves).
Additionally, several regions were exposed to more than double the number of normal heatwaves in 2024 compared to their recorded heatwave history, as per IMD. The increasing frequency and severity of heatwave events led to extreme heat posing a continuous development challenge, impacting health, job security and productivity well beyond what only occurs seasonally.
Increasing Risk from Extreme Heat
Evidence of the increasing threat posed by the development challenge can be illustrated through the population-level exposure data collected at the district level from thousands of districts. According to a report produced by the Council on Energy, the Environment, and Water (CEEW), over half (57%) of the districts contain over 76% of the world's total population and are at high to very high risk from heatwave events. Based on these data points, the majority of Indians live in areas susceptible to extreme heat events, requiring an urgent need for adaptation to the growing threat.
Additionally, researchers found that heat may represent a larger long-term risk than rainfall deficits in various regions. For example, while improvements in irrigation and rainwater harvesting have helped to increase resilience to drought, extreme temperature conditions continue to negatively influence the production of crops, the economic productivity of workers and food prices.
No Dedicated National Financing Framework
Despite the growing threat, a recent report titled 'Standing the Heat: An Assessment of Heatwave Financing in India's Union Budget' indicates that no country in the world has a distinct national financing framework to address nationwide heat-related risks.
In terms of funding, researchers found that no budget scheme exists at the national level to exclusively address nationwide heatwaves.
Researchers tracked Rs 8.57 lakh crore across 130 government schemes in the Union Budget for FY 2026-27. However, only about 10% of that expenditure was directed toward schemes that either directly address or could potentially address heat-related risks. The remaining allocations were linked to broader programmes covering agriculture, water, health, infrastructure and livelihoods that contribute indirectly to heat resilience.
The report warns that fragmented financing makes it difficult to assess whether sufficient resources are reaching vulnerable populations or whether current spending is adequate to address the rapidly escalating threat.
No Heat Program
The report's most surprising discovery deals with the role of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the primary climate action body in the country.
But while the ministry has a lot to do with the climate, it has no way of addressing risk from heat with its existing programmes. Throughout the report, many different sectors have now been cut or significantly reduced in their budget size that are closely connected to climate resilience.
An example is the reduction in funding available through disaster management under the Home Ministry, from Rs 535 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 100 crore in 2026-27. The Jal Jeevan Mission has also been reduced significantly in comparison to previous allocations for it.
Concerns also stem from the loss of a service supporting the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission within urban areas, which supported many vulnerable populations.
The Workers and Health Care Systems Facing Higher Risk
Several deficiencies were spotted in protecting workers' rights and providing health services for them. Although some organisations will attempt to help their employees through government-sponsored programs, India does not have any protective services for those who will be exposed to extreme heat on a regular basis.
There is no formal occupational health programme or procedure for compensating workers who have suffered from heat stress. This exposes millions of outdoor labourers across the nation to extremely warm temperatures without any specific protective measures.
The financial effects that elevated temperatures have on global economies may lead to very serious ramifications throughout the world. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) states that heat-related stress will create a loss of more than 2% of the world's total work hours by 2030.
The 2025 Lancet Countdown estimated that the amount of heat exposure suffered by Indian workers would create a loss of labour in terms of hours worked between 2024 and 271. The majority of the affected workers will be from the agricultural and construction industries, which will collectively lose an estimated 247 billion prospective hours of labour.
The total economic loss associated with this heat exposure for 2024 will be about $194 billion. A survey conducted in 2026 of over 2,200 migrant workers in five Indian cities found that nearly 80% of the respondents have had their livelihood disrupted due to heat exposure.
Another area of concern is health preparedness. According to the report, there is no budget line in the Ministry of Health pertaining to heat emergency preparedness. Spending under the Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response scheme remained particularly low, with only Rs 14.92 crore spent out of an allocation of Rs 94 crore during 2024-25, a utilisation rate of just 15.9%.
Experts Call for Dedicated Heat Financing
Aakiz Farooq, Climate and Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace India, said heat action plans have played an important role in improving preparedness but are no longer sufficient on their own. "Heat can no longer be treated solely as a seasonal emergency or a public awareness challenge. It is increasingly becoming a public health, labour, social protection and development issue that requires sustained financing," he told ETV Bharat.
He said the key challenge is not the absence of policies but the lack of a dedicated and trackable financing framework. The absence of earmarked funding makes it difficult to determine whether public expenditure is reaching heat preparedness, adaptation and resilience measures. As a result, outdoor workers often lack access to shaded workspaces, cooling facilities, drinking water and social protection during extreme heat events, while urban poor communities struggle to access cooling infrastructure and heat-resilient housing, he added.
Farooq asked for dedicated budgetary provisions, expenditure tracking mechanisms, increased support for Heat Action Plans, investment in cooling infrastructure, heat-resilient health systems and targeted assistance for populations that are at a high level of exposure. He encouraged authorities to explore international climate finance opportunities for the adaptation and resilience building related to heat.
Heat is No Longer Just a Weather Story
Studies indicate that one day of extreme heat can lead to thousands of excess deaths across the United States. The effects can already be seen in agriculture, construction, and in the urban informal sector.
Experts believe that with rising temperatures and heat waves moving into new areas, India's response must change from emergency management to climate adaptation over the long term. They warn that without dedicated funding, the worst-hit communities will likely be the most vulnerable populations in the increasingly hot future.
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