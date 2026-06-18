ETV Bharat / bharat

From Himalayas To Kerala Coast: Heatwaves Spread Beyond India's Traditional Hotspots

New Delhi: The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in a rapidly warming world are evidence of how climate change is impacting areas previously seen as immune from extreme heat.

While heatwave days are likely to increase by an unprecedented margin in the Himalayan and Southern Indian regions, the ongoing heatwave crisis in India has spread beyond the hot plains of Rajasthan, Delhi and Central parts.

The fact that heat waves have expanded into hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as to southern Indian States like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has created new questions about India's capacity to prepare for and respond to high temperatures in these locations.

Climate experts warn that while heat action plans have improved awareness and emergency response, the country still lacks a dedicated financing framework to address what is increasingly becoming a public health, labour and economic crisis.

Extreme Heat Penetrates New Regions

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that heatwaves are spreading geographically across the country. Traditionally known for its cool climate, Himachal Pradesh recorded 18 heatwave days in 2024 after reporting zero in 2023. Neighbouring Uttarakhand also witnessed 10 heatwave days, compared to nil the previous year.

The trend was equally striking in southern India. In 2024, North Interior Karnataka documented 18 heatwave incidents, in stark contrast to the record for the previous two years, when no such incidents occurred

Historically, heatwaves have been very uncommon in Kerala. However, in 2024, six heatwaves were declared in the state. However, no heatwave was recorded in the previous two years.

The number of heatwaves reported in Tamil Nadu saw one of the most significant increases. It recorded 13 heatwaves in 2024 - the highest number for the state in ten years. From 2015 through 2023, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal shared only 14 heatwaves, but the total heatwave count was nearly equal to this entire nine-year period in just 2024.

Heatwaves are no longer just synonymous with regions in India that are considered arid or semi-arid. Numerous communities throughout many climate classifications have all experienced dangerous temperature levels.

2024 was the Hottest Year

2024 was also the hottest year on record in India since record-keeping began in 1901. The average temperature in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above average. In total, 554 heatwaves were recorded, approximately double the number in 2023 (230 heatwaves).

Additionally, several regions were exposed to more than double the number of normal heatwaves in 2024 compared to their recorded heatwave history, as per IMD. The increasing frequency and severity of heatwave events led to extreme heat posing a continuous development challenge, impacting health, job security and productivity well beyond what only occurs seasonally.

Increasing Risk from Extreme Heat

Evidence of the increasing threat posed by the development challenge can be illustrated through the population-level exposure data collected at the district level from thousands of districts. According to a report produced by the Council on Energy, the Environment, and Water (CEEW), over half (57%) of the districts contain over 76% of the world's total population and are at high to very high risk from heatwave events. Based on these data points, the majority of Indians live in areas susceptible to extreme heat events, requiring an urgent need for adaptation to the growing threat.

Additionally, researchers found that heat may represent a larger long-term risk than rainfall deficits in various regions. For example, while improvements in irrigation and rainwater harvesting have helped to increase resilience to drought, extreme temperature conditions continue to negatively influence the production of crops, the economic productivity of workers and food prices.

No Dedicated National Financing Framework

Despite the growing threat, a recent report titled 'Standing the Heat: An Assessment of Heatwave Financing in India's Union Budget' indicates that no country in the world has a distinct national financing framework to address nationwide heat-related risks.

In terms of funding, researchers found that no budget scheme exists at the national level to exclusively address nationwide heatwaves.

Researchers tracked Rs 8.57 lakh crore across 130 government schemes in the Union Budget for FY 2026-27. However, only about 10% of that expenditure was directed toward schemes that either directly address or could potentially address heat-related risks. The remaining allocations were linked to broader programmes covering agriculture, water, health, infrastructure and livelihoods that contribute indirectly to heat resilience.