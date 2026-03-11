From 'Good Actors' To 'Great Partner': US Says India Helping Stabilise Global Oil Prices
India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world, said US envoy Sergio Gor amid escalating West Asia conflict.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The United States has hailed India as a "great partner" in maintaining stability in global oil markets, a day after a top White House official described America's allies in India as "good actors" while stating that the US "temporarily permitted" India to "accept" Russian oil already on ships to ensure energy supplies amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said India has played a key role in keeping global energy markets stable at a time when geopolitical situation has been uncertain. "India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world," Gor said in a post on X.
He noted that the United States recognises India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil as part of broader efforts to ensure stability in global energy markets.
"India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil and it is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians," he added.
Gor's remarks came a day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US had temporarily allowed India to receive Russian oil cargoes that were already at sea to address a short-term gap in global oil supply.
During a press briefing in White House, while responding to a query on 30-day waiver to Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Leavitt said the decision was taken by President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the national security team.
“Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept that Russian oil and this Russian oil was already at sea," she said.
According to the White House, the waiver allows Indian refiners a 30-day window to accept shipments of Russian crude that had already left ports and were awaiting unloading. Officials said the move was intended as a short-term measure to prevent disruptions in global energy supplies amid tensions in West Asia.
On the other hand, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright had said the step would help ease pressure in oil markets by ensuring that existing cargoes reach refineries quickly instead of remaining stranded at sea.
Meanwhile, Leavitt's comments have drawn criticism from the Opposition Congress in India. Party's general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the White House's remarks reflect what he described as a "capitulation certificate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After the US Treasury Secretary, it is now the turn of President Trump's press secretary to give Mr Modi a capitulation certificate," Ramesh said.
The waiver comes amid volatility in global energy markets linked to the West Asia conflict, which has raised concerns about possible disruptions in oil supplies and shipping routes.
US officials have said the measure is temporary and does not represent a change in Washington’s broader policy towards Russia. They have also indicated that the United States expects India to expand purchases of American energy in the future as part of growing bilateral energy cooperation.
Last week, US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. "To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Bessent had said.
He further remarked that this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. "India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," the Treasury Secretary noted.
