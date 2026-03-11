ETV Bharat / bharat

From 'Good Actors' To 'Great Partner': US Says India Helping Stabilise Global Oil Prices

New Delhi: The United States has hailed India as a "great partner" in maintaining stability in global oil markets, a day after a top White House official described America's allies in India as "good actors" while stating that the US "temporarily permitted" India to "accept" Russian oil already on ships to ensure energy supplies amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said India has played a key role in keeping global energy markets stable at a time when geopolitical situation has been uncertain. "India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world," Gor said in a post on X.

He noted that the United States recognises India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil as part of broader efforts to ensure stability in global energy markets.

"India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil and it is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians," he added.

Gor's remarks came a day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US had temporarily allowed India to receive Russian oil cargoes that were already at sea to address a short-term gap in global oil supply.

During a press briefing in White House, while responding to a query on 30-day waiver to Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Leavitt said the decision was taken by President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the national security team.

“Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept that Russian oil and this Russian oil was already at sea," she said.