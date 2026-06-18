ETV Bharat / bharat

From Frisking To Full Body Scanners: India’s Airports Are Preparing For New Era Of Passenger Screening

New Delhi: India’s aviation security architecture is on the cusp of a technological transformation with the introduction of Full Body Scanners (FBS), a system expected to reduce reliance on manual frisking while significantly improving the detection of concealed threats.

As per documents in possession of ETV Bharat, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the deployment and operation of Full Body Scanners at Passenger Entry Security Check (PESC) points on April 2, marking a major step toward modernising airport security.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for passenger screening at most Indian airports, has been driving the adoption of advanced screening technologies to improve both security and passenger convenience. A three-month trial that began in May is currently evaluating the technology’s operational effectiveness, privacy safeguards and compatibility with existing airport procedures.

Talking to ETV Bharat, chief public relations officer of CISF, Ajay Dahiya said, "The installation of Full-Body Scanners (FBS) at airports significantly enhances aviation security by providing advanced threat-detection capabilities for identifying both metallic and non-metallic prohibited items that may otherwise remain undetected through conventional screening methods. The technology enables a non-intrusive and efficient screening process, thereby strengthening the overall security architecture of the airport while maintaining passenger privacy and comfort."

In addition to improving security effectiveness, according to Dahiya, the deployment of FBS contributes to smoother passenger processing by reducing manual frisking requirements, minimising wait times at security checkpoints and enhancing passenger throughput during peak travel hours.

"The adoption of this technology improves operational efficiency, augments security preparedness against evolving threats, and aligns airport security infrastructure with international best practices and global aviation security standards. Consequently, the installation of FBS serves as a force multiplier in ensuring a secure, seamless and passenger-friendly airport environment," he said.

At present, Full Body Scanners have been installed at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin airports. Following the trial and regulatory approval, authorities plan a phased nationwide rollout, with priority expected to be given to hyper-sensitive airports before expanding to other major aviation hubs. Airport operators handling more than five million passengers annually, along with Srinagar, Jammu and Ayodhya airports, have been directed to prioritise the installation of Full Body Scanners.

How does a full-body scanner work?

Unlike conventional baggage X-ray machines that inspect luggage, a Full Body Scanner is designed to screen passengers themselves. The traveller steps into a booth-like scanner, stands still for a few seconds with arms slightly raised or positioned as instructed, and the machine scans the exterior of the body to identify objects concealed beneath clothing.

“Modern aviation Full Body Scanners generally use low-power millimetre-wave technology rather than ionising X-rays. The scanner emits harmless radio-frequency waves that bounce off the body and any concealed object. Sophisticated software analyses the reflected signals and alerts security personnel if suspicious items are detected,” another official aware of the system told ETV Bharat.

He said that instead of displaying a detailed anatomical image, newer-generation systems typically generate a generic human outline with highlighted areas requiring further inspection. “This design aims to protect passenger privacy while enabling security officers to identify concealed threats quickly,” the official said.

How is it different from the current process?