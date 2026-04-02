ETV Bharat / bharat

From Fitness Struggles To National Medals, How Faridabad Powerlifter Rajni Sharma Became An Inspiration

Faridabad: At an age when people look to wind down into a comfortable lifestyle, Faridabad's Rajni Sharma is out to prove that age is just a number. The mother of two, a homemaker and a dutiful daughter-in-law, Rajni has carved a distinct niche for herself in the challenging sport of powerlifting.

When ETV Bharat spoke with Rajni, she said, "Nineteen years after my marriage, I began falling ill frequently, and my weight was increasing rapidly. Preoccupied with family responsibilities, I had neglected my health. When things began to deteriorate, I decided to transform myself. I spoke to my husband about joining a gym and subsequently, embarked on my fitness journey."

"Initially, I started exercising solely to stay fit. But gradually, I found myself drawn toward weightlifting. I learned about powerlifting and decided to pursue it seriously. I have been training consistently for the past two-and-a-half years, and have now participated in numerous competitions, winning gold and silver medals at both state and national levels. My goal now is to bring glory to the country at the international level," said Rajni.

Attributing her success to her family, she said, "I received unwavering support from my husband, children and father-in-law, which is why I have reached where I am today. When I first told my family about powerlifting, everyone encouraged me. Today, I am able to devote my full attention to the sport, while fulfilling domestic responsibilities."