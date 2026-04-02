From Fitness Struggles To National Medals, How Faridabad Powerlifter Rajni Sharma Became An Inspiration
Whenever women get the opportunity, they should take the first step towards realising their aspirations. New beginnings can be made at any age: Rajni Sharma.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Faridabad: At an age when people look to wind down into a comfortable lifestyle, Faridabad's Rajni Sharma is out to prove that age is just a number. The mother of two, a homemaker and a dutiful daughter-in-law, Rajni has carved a distinct niche for herself in the challenging sport of powerlifting.
When ETV Bharat spoke with Rajni, she said, "Nineteen years after my marriage, I began falling ill frequently, and my weight was increasing rapidly. Preoccupied with family responsibilities, I had neglected my health. When things began to deteriorate, I decided to transform myself. I spoke to my husband about joining a gym and subsequently, embarked on my fitness journey."
"Initially, I started exercising solely to stay fit. But gradually, I found myself drawn toward weightlifting. I learned about powerlifting and decided to pursue it seriously. I have been training consistently for the past two-and-a-half years, and have now participated in numerous competitions, winning gold and silver medals at both state and national levels. My goal now is to bring glory to the country at the international level," said Rajni.
Attributing her success to her family, she said, "I received unwavering support from my husband, children and father-in-law, which is why I have reached where I am today. When I first told my family about powerlifting, everyone encouraged me. Today, I am able to devote my full attention to the sport, while fulfilling domestic responsibilities."
Her husband, Sunil Sharma, takes immense pride in Rajni. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil said, "I am proud of my wife's achievement. Initially, Rajni went to the gym solely to improve her health. But gradually, her interest in powerlifting grew. I accompanied her to every competition, and have always encouraged her. Today, she is winning medals and is now preparing for international competitions."
Addressing other women, Rajni said, "If you wish to achieve something, do not worry about what anyone else thinks. Every woman should carve out her own identity and step forward to fulfil her dreams. Whenever women get the opportunity, they should take the first step towards realising their aspirations. A new beginning can be made at any age."
Throughout her powerlifting career, Rajni Sharma has proven her mettle in numerous competitions. She recently won gold at a competition held in Jammu and Kashmir, while securing silver at the Powerlifting Championships held in Delhi and Jhajjar.
On March 28, she participated in the National Championships held in Mangalore, competing in the 87 kg category alongside 148 other athletes. Although she did not win a medal there, her performance was highly commendable, an inspiration for many women.