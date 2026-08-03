From Wrestlers' Jantar Mantar Protest To Brij Bhushan Singh's Acquittal: Timeline Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief
The case stems from allegations of sexual harassment by six female wrestlers against Singh and the sit-in by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in 2023.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six female wrestlers appears to be drawing the case to a close.
Prior to this, the case filed against him under the POCSO Act had also been closed. ETV Bharat revisits the major events throughout the case, which began with the wrestlers' sit-in at the Jantar Mantar area of the national capital way back in 2023.
#DelhiCourt Acquits BJP Leader And Ex-WFI Chief #BrijBhushan In Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) August 3, 2026
Read in Detail: https://t.co/iNtArOs3mX pic.twitter.com/s0jTTwbJ9t
What was the case?
The core of the dispute between former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the female wrestlers involved serious allegations of sexual harassment. In January 2023, six female wrestlers—including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik—along with several prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing, stalking, and intimidating female athletes at the federation's office and during foreign tours.
- Wrestlers' sit-ins demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest: The wrestlers began a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on January 18, 2023, demanding an investigation into the allegations and the arrest of Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers' protest continued for several months, sparking a major political and social storm across the country.
- Wrestlers approach SC after FIR not registered: Following the start of the protest at Jantar Mantar, the female wrestlers sought to have an FIR registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi. They alleged that they had attempted to file a complaint against him at the Connaught Place police station, but the police did not register an FIR. Consequently, the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court.
- FIR registered after apex court intervention: Vinesh Phogat and several other female wrestlers had filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the registration of an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. After the Supreme Court's intervention, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in April 2023 against Brij Bhushan and the then co-accused, Vinod Tomar. Subsequently, in May 2024, the court framed charges. Tomar was the former secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.
- Brij Bhushan removed, IOA dissolves wrestling body: After the first protest by wrestlers, the Sports Ministry had formed a monitoring committee and removed Brij Bhushan Singh from the administrative work of the wrestling association. Subsequently, after the FIR was registered in April, on May 13, 2023, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolved the entire executive body of the wrestling association and formed an ad-hoc committee to handle the work. With this, Brij Bhushan's tenure as President of the Wrestling Association officially ended.
- Brij Bhushan distances himself from wrestling: New elections were held after the Indian Olympic Association dissolved the entire executive of the wrestling association. Sanjay Singh, close to Brij Bhushan, won the election. But, amidst outrage, the Sports Ministry also suspended the newly elected body. In December 2023, Brij Bhushan made a public announcement and distanced himself from wrestling.
- Relief for Brij Bhushan in POCSO case: A minor wrestler had also accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment which had prompted police to lodge a case under the POCSO Act against Brij Bhashan. But, Patiala House Court accepted the cancellation report of Delhi Police after the minor wrestler withdrew her allegations against Singh.
Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan Singh
Following acquittal by the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case , Brij Bhushan termed the verdict a “matter of great happiness for me and my fan”.
#WATCH | Women wrestlers alleged sexual harassment case: Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court ahead of judgement in the case— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
He says, " i will only hear what the court will have to say. there is nothing in my hands." pic.twitter.com/wS1A2PEBRy
“On the very first day I had said that if any decision comes against me or any allegation is proved, I will hang myself. I had full confidence that justice would be done to me. I never felt guilty. We fought for the junior players whose rights were being denied. I am happy that we won that fight too and am confident that those (junior) players will hoist the flag of the country in wrestling in the future."
Expressing her disappointment at the Delhi court verdict, Vinesh Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest, stated that they had not lost hope adding the wrestlers will continue the fight. In a social media post, Phogat said, "We had to summon immense courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful, strongman politician from the ruling party. Leveraging his power and clout, Brij Bhushan intimidated many girls into withdrawing their complaints. Yet, many female wrestlers stood firm and continued the legal battle against him."
"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual violence allegations leveled by the female wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire establishment, the government, and the system have been working to shield Brij Bhushan. The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope; the wrestlers will continue their fight."
August 3, 2026
After the court's decision, wrestler Bajrang Punia said they are waiting for the detailed order of the court adding “We do not understand on what basis he has been acquitted."
Vinesh Phogat's lawyer Rebecca John said, "This decision is very disappointing. The four women who complained in this case testified with complete honesty in the court. The statements did not change even during cross-examination."
Read More: