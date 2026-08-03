ETV Bharat / bharat

From Wrestlers' Jantar Mantar Protest To Brij Bhushan Singh's Acquittal: Timeline Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief

The core of the dispute between former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the female wrestlers involved serious allegations of sexual harassment. In January 2023, six female wrestlers—including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik—along with several prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing, stalking, and intimidating female athletes at the federation's office and during foreign tours.

Prior to this, the case filed against him under the POCSO Act had also been closed. ETV Bharat revisits the major events throughout the case, which began with the wrestlers' sit-in at the Jantar Mantar area of the national capital way back in 2023.

New Delhi: The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six female wrestlers appears to be drawing the case to a close.

Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan Singh

Following acquittal by the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case , Brij Bhushan termed the verdict a “matter of great happiness for me and my fan”.

“On the very first day I had said that if any decision comes against me or any allegation is proved, I will hang myself. I had full confidence that justice would be done to me. I never felt guilty. We fought for the junior players whose rights were being denied. I am happy that we won that fight too and am confident that those (junior) players will hoist the flag of the country in wrestling in the future."

Expressing her disappointment at the Delhi court verdict, Vinesh Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest, stated that they had not lost hope adding the wrestlers will continue the fight. In a social media post, Phogat said, "We had to summon immense courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful, strongman politician from the ruling party. Leveraging his power and clout, Brij Bhushan intimidated many girls into withdrawing their complaints. Yet, many female wrestlers stood firm and continued the legal battle against him."

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual violence allegations leveled by the female wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire establishment, the government, and the system have been working to shield Brij Bhushan. The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope; the wrestlers will continue their fight."

After the court's decision, wrestler Bajrang Punia said they are waiting for the detailed order of the court adding “We do not understand on what basis he has been acquitted."

Vinesh Phogat's lawyer Rebecca John said, "This decision is very disappointing. The four women who complained in this case testified with complete honesty in the court. The statements did not change even during cross-examination."