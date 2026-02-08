ETV Bharat / bharat

From Draw Of Lots To Deficit: Hajj Applications Drop By 64 Percent In 3 Years In Muslim-Majority Jammu Kashmir

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: In 2023, a total of 14,500 aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir applied for Hajj, the sacred Muslim pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia against a quota of 12,000 that year. Given the overwhelming applications, the State Haj Committee had to go for 'Qurrah'(random selection of the applicants through draw) to select the pilgrims while the rest had to rely on private operators.

A year later in 2024, only 7,800 applications were received against the allotted quota of 11,500 for the Union Territory that year. The number further declined dramatically in 2025 when a meager 4300 Hajj applications were received against the quota of 8100 set by the Government of India. This year, a total of 4732 pilgrims will embark on the holy pilgrimage. Although the applications have slightly increased, the number is still nearly only half the allotted quota of 7900.

A Heavy Hajj?

The Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a dramatic decline in the number of pilgrims embarking on Hajj for the past few years with skyrocketing travel costs and declining economy being cited as the major factors.

Pilgrims leave Hajj House to embark on Hajj, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (AFP)

The low affordability of the protracted sacred journey, which stretches to nearly a month and half, can be gauged from the fact that out of the 5232 applications received this year, 500 were rejected solely because the applicants could not deposit the first installment of the fees, Executive Officer of J&K Hajj Committee, Dr Shujaat Qureshi told ETV Bharat.

Qureshi informed that the pilgrims embarking for Hajj 2026 include 2,200 women pilgrims of whom 13 women are without 'mahram'(close relative). Of the 4732 pilgrims from J&K this year, 1000 will use Delhi embarkation while 50 will depart from the Mumbai airport in Maharashtra, he said. The remaining pilgrims will embark on the holy pilgrimage from Srinagar airport. A total of 320 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Ladakh are also enrolled to perform Hajj 2026.

Based on population, Jammu and Kashmir gets 4.8% of the All India quota, which is roughly 5,000 with the Government of India granting the UT additional seats based on the yearly assessment by the respective Hajj Committee.